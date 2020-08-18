SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

20th – 24th August 2020

For the second time, the SWISSARTEXPO Art Festival is taking place at Zurich HB from 20th – 24th August 2020 and the great news is that is is open to everyone and is FREE! Over 100 artists from all over the world will be presenting their art in the hall of Zurich’s main station. As well as traditional art work there will be plenty of interesting and unique pieces using digital technology and more. In addition there will be a program of art events and tours taking place too.

Organized by the Swiss start-up ARTBOX.GROUPS GmbH, founded in 2016 by the “chainsaw artist” Patricia Zenklusen and her family, the focus is entirely on showcasing the art of young and up and coming artists.

SWISSARTEXPO is unique in Switzerland for combining classical art with new technology such as virtual reality and as Patricia Zenklusen explains: “In today’s digitized world in particular, we consider it essential that artists do not remain tied to traditional forms of exhibition. The digital world, be it the Internet, digital presentations or virtual reality, offers various possibilities and opportunities from which the artists should definitely benefit ”.

So next time you are passing through Zurich main station between 20th and 24th August, make sure to allow enough time to visit this free art show.

COVID Information

The organisers have requested for all attendees to wear a mask whilst visiting and to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres form the next person.

SWISSARTEXPO Zurich Main Station

When: 20th – 24th August 2020

Times: Thurs 6 pm – 10 pm, Fri 9 am – 9 pm, Sat 9 am – 6 pm, Sun 9 am – 9 pm, Mon 9 am – 9 p.m.

Where: Zurich Main Station

Entry: FREE

Please wear a mask when attending and keep a distance of 1.5 metres from the nearest person

Further more information on SWISSARTEXPO please see here.

