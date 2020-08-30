Home » Cycling » The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln
CyclingSwiss MountainsSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

The Hummel Tour by e-bike From Einsiedeln

The Hummel Tour by e-bike: ride like a pro along the Einsiedeln Iron Bike course

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

If you’ve invested in an e-bike this year and fancy tackling some battery-powered climbs, this easy but spectacular 37 km circular tour could be just what you’re looking for, clocking over 800m of ascent and some incredible views.

The route begins in Einsiedeln, winding up through town, past the celebrated monastery and then on the main road along the side of the Sihlsee for around 6km. At the head of the lake you turn off road, where the path gets a little rougher but nothing technical or tricky even for novices.

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

The rest of the e-bike route treats you to a series of fantastic views as you climb up through and out of the Schräwald; even on a relatively dull day we were able to see the Sihlsee, the Zurisee, the Greifensee and the Pfäffikersee, and when the sky is clear it’s possible to see all the way to the Black Forest.

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

If you’re addicted to your Strava stats then you’ll love the fast descents, giving a taste of what it’s like to race for real along the Einsiedeln Iron Bike course. And if you prefer to hang on to the brakes and make the most of the views, every bend in the road brings a beautiful new perspective, culminating in the twin peaks of the Grosser and Kleiner Mythen and the perfect excuse for a photo stop. The tour finishes back in Einsiedeln, which is full of little restaurants and cafés to refuel after your ride.

The Hummel Tour

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

Getting there: if you have a bike rack, there are plenty of car parks around the town, including by the main station (limited to 4 hours). Alternatively take the train from Zurich HB: journey time is 45 mins to an hour, with one change. Don’t forget to buy a ticket for your bike too!

For More Information:  Route 970 Hummel Tour

Article written by Heather Moore 

Heather is an English-language copy and content writer based in Zurich.

She can can create copy for websites, blogs, e-shots, brochures, reports, newsletters, social media posts and lots more

www.moorecopyandcontent.com

Thanks to @martinsattler and Unsplash for Einsiedeln Monastery photo.

*** Articles Which May Be Of Interest ***

Easy Does it: Our Guide to Ebiking In and Around Zurich

Best Cycle Routes in the Zurich Area

How To Take Your Bike on Swiss Public Transport

Switzerland’s First Snowbike Park in Lenzerheide

New Bikes Out of Old – Velafrica and Veloplus

6 Circular Walks Around 60 Minutes From Zürich

****************************************************************

 

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Late August Early September...

A Trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich

Sleeping under the Stars in A Bubble Hotel

What’s On In Zurich Late August 2020

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Projektil Illuminated Art in Solothurn with Hodler and...

What’s On In Zurich Mid August 2020 Onwards

12 Awesome Things to See and Do in...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security