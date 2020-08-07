What’s On In Zurich
Early to Mid August 2020
NEW POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.
ZUERILIEBI POP UP STORE BAUSCHÄNZLI 7th – 9th AUG: Zueriliebi will be selling all sorts of clothing and accessories at Bauschänzli from Friday till Sunday. Why not pop by and take a look. See details here.
KREIS 4 FLEA MARKET SATURDAY 8th AUG: This Saturday 8th August from 10am till 6pm there will be a number of flea markets taking place at various locations all over Kreis 4. For more information take a look here.
ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG : Last chance to go to the Allianz Drive In Cinema at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich which finishes its run on 9th August. The cinema is also open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here
Allianz Drive In Cinema
DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN 27th JUL – 16th AUG : The Dolder Wellen Kino is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event! Read all about it here.
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.
SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: Save the date! The Sushi Festival Zurich WILL be taking place this August from 28th till 30th at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.
THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is taking place in Zurich this Summer but in a different form with both free and paid for events. Take a look here to keep abreast of the developments.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
PICZ PHOTO LAUNDRY 13th SEPTEMBER: Photo International Club Zurich (PICZ) is organizing the “Photo Laundry” a public exhibition where all photographers can bring and display their own images and share them with each other. The event takes place on 13th September at GZ Riesbach. Photo Laundry is a good opportunity for photographers to connect with each other and they offer an attractive program of activities for photographers throughout the year. See more here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you visited the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ CORONA PROJECT PHOTOS: Photo Schweiz invited 30 Swiss photographers to document their photographic impressions of these unusual times (including Christian Bobst) and this is the result: take a look here.
KIDS TRANSPORT AND SUMMER PASS ZURICH: The ZVV Summer Pass for Children costs just CHF 25 and offers not only 5 weeks of free transport around Zurich but free access to museums na d Badis too as well as lots of other great offers. Read all about it here.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of where to find the best ice creams in Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO SUP IN ZURICH: Find out where you can go Stand Up Paddleboarding in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
Food, Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
RECIPE FOR THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER: Check out this recipe for a rich delicious chocolate cake which is perfect for birthdays and chocolate lovers! See the recipe here.
BELVOIR BARBEQUE DELUXE: Check out the delicious “Belvoir Barbeque Deluxe” at the Hotel Belvoir restaurant. It takes place every Friday during July and August from 6pm – 9.30pm. On fine evenings you can sit out on the terrace and enjoy the views over Lake Zurich, and when it’s not such great weather you can enjoy the views from inside the restaurant. The barbecue features Angus Tomahawk steak, baby back ribs, lobster tails and lots more as well as a selection of salad starters and sides. It’s really well done and great value. Read all about it here.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND NOW EXTENDED TILL 22nd AUG: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 22nd August due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL TILL 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
FANTASTIC THAI FOOD AT NEW RESTAURANT IN GENEVA: If you happen to be in Geneva any time soon, do make sure to pop by the new Mama Thai Restaurant. It only opened the other week in the area around Carouge and their dishes are absolutely delicious and authentic. They are hoping to open in Zurich sometime soon so let’s hope! Mama Thai, Rue de Carouge 61, 1205 Geneva. You can visit their website here.
MOLLY’S VEGAN BOWLS OPENING IN ZURICH 11th AUGUST: There’s a new vegan take away in Zurich from 11th August – Molly’s Vegan Bowls at Langstrasse 63, 8004 Zurich. Find out more by visiting their Facebook page here.
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
TAKEAWAY FOOD IN ZURICH: If you’re still preferring to order takeaways, many restaurants which began the service during Lockdown have been continuing this service. You can check out list here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
HIKING IN ZURICH FROM UETLIBERG TO FELSENEGG: This is a great hike anytime of year but a great one to do in the Summertime.Take a look here.
DISCOVER THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF NYON: How about a trip to beautiful Nyon? Find out all the top places to go in Nyon here.
TAKE A TRIP TO GENEVA: We went to Geneva this week and had a wonderful time. We will be writing about some of the trips we took and places we visited, but if it’s your first time in Geneva, take a look at this list of top things to see and do in the city.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO ZUG? Why not take a trip to the delightful town of Zug ? It’s only a short trip from Zurich and this little lake side town is full of charm. Find out more about it here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP ON THE PILATUSBAHN: Have you taken a trip on the Pilatusbahn up Mount Pilatus? The views are amazing and it makes for a fabulous day out. Find out all about it here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. (PS. Don’t forget masks need to be worn on all train journeys). See the details here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Fancy a trip to Alpamare the largest enclosed water park in the whole of Europe? As with most places these days you need to reserve ahead to book your slot. Find out all about it here.
Personal Training Offer with Leanne Levitt
Fantastic August Fitness Offer!!!
For the first 5 NewInZurich readers …
The first 5 people to apply will get a Personal Training Session with International Athlete Leanne Levitt for half price – just CHF 65 instead of CHF 130!
Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02
For more information click here.
Also why not join theCancer Awareness 5k Event on 15th August? See details here.
TOP TIPS ON CHOOSING AN e-BIKE & TRAILS NEAR ZURICH: Heather shares her top tips on what to look out for when buying an e-Bike and great places to ride near Zurich once you have bought one. Take a look here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
LEARN PHOTOGRAPHY IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Want to improve your photography skills? Why not contact the Swiss School of Photography and get 10% off all courses by using the code NEWINZURICH. Find out more here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH BEGINS 19th SEPT: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. The latest course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
