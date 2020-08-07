What’s On In Zurich

Early to Mid August 2020

NEW POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.

ZUERILIEBI POP UP STORE BAUSCHÄNZLI 7th – 9th AUG: Zueriliebi will be selling all sorts of clothing and accessories at Bauschänzli from Friday till Sunday. Why not pop by and take a look. See details here.

KREIS 4 FLEA MARKET SATURDAY 8th AUG: This Saturday 8th August from 10am till 6pm there will be a number of flea markets taking place at various locations all over Kreis 4. For more information take a look here.

ALLIANZ DRIVE IN CINEMA 27th JUNE – 9th AUG : Last chance to go to the Allianz Drive In Cinema at the Airport Center in Dübendorf in Zurich which finishes its run on 9th August. The cinema is also open to pedestrians, cyclists and others without a car too and there is seating available on beanbags at the front of the area. Read all about it here

Allianz Drive In Cinema

DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN 27th JUL – 16th AUG : The Dolder Wellen Kino is hosting an Open Air Cinema from 27th July till 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.

DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.

THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.

ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event! Read all about it here.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.

SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: Save the date! The Sushi Festival Zurich WILL be taking place this August from 28th till 30th at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.

THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is taking place in Zurich this Summer but in a different form with both free and paid for events. Take a look here to keep abreast of the developments.

THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.

PICZ PHOTO LAUNDRY 13th SEPTEMBER: Photo International Club Zurich (PICZ) is organizing the “Photo Laundry” a public exhibition where all photographers can bring and display their own images and share them with each other. The event takes place on 13th September at GZ Riesbach. Photo Laundry is a good opportunity for photographers to connect with each other and they offer an attractive program of activities for photographers throughout the year. See more here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.

KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.