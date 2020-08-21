What’s On In Zurich Late August 2020

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! As usual there is loads going on in Zurich and if you yourself are new in Zurich, take a look at some resources we have prepared at the bottom of this article. Have fun and stay cool!

SWISSARTEXPO FREE ART FESTIVAL Zurich HB 20th – 24th AUGUST: This FREE art festival has programme of events as well as displaying the work of up and coming artists. Why not pop by at Zurich main station and take a look? Last day is Monday 24th August. See the details and full program here.

THE BINZ BEER FESTIVAL IN BINZ ZURICH 20th & 21st AUGUST: The last day of the Binz Beer Festival is Friday 21st August. From 4pm at Tic, Tric Trac, Räffelstrasse 26, 8045. Find out more about it here.

FLOHMI KREIS 5 FLEA MARKETS: There are a number of flea markets taking place in Kreis 5 this weekend from 10am till 6pm. Visit the website here to find out more and see the map of locations.

BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.

ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event and it ends on Sunday 23rd August! Read all about it here.

THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is on in Zurich now but is in a different form with both free and paid for events and many events are of course, virtual. Take a look here to keep find out more.

NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here. STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL IN NEUMARKT WINTERTHUR 28TH – 30TH AUGUST: Visit the website for all the Visit the website for all the information here.

SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: Save the date! The Sushi Festival Zurich WILL be taking place this August from 28th till 30th at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.

COOL DOWN BY FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: We floated down the Limmat last weekend in a rubber dinghy and a couple of donuts and it is a great idea for a hot day. Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.

THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.

NEW POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.

PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.

AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.