What’s On In Zurich Late August 2020
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! As usual there is loads going on in Zurich and if you yourself are new in Zurich, take a look at some resources we have prepared at the bottom of this article. Have fun and stay cool!
SWISSARTEXPO FREE ART FESTIVAL Zurich HB 20th – 24th AUGUST: This FREE art festival has programme of events as well as displaying the work of up and coming artists. Why not pop by at Zurich main station and take a look? Last day is Monday 24th August. See the details and full program here.
THE BINZ BEER FESTIVAL IN BINZ ZURICH 20th & 21st AUGUST: The last day of the Binz Beer Festival is Friday 21st August. From 4pm at Tic, Tric Trac, Räffelstrasse 26, 8045. Find out more about it here.
FLOHMI KREIS 5 FLEA MARKETS: There are a number of flea markets taking place in Kreis 5 this weekend from 10am till 6pm. Visit the website here to find out more and see the map of locations.
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event and it ends on Sunday 23rd August! Read all about it here.
THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is on in Zurich now but is in a different form with both free and paid for events and many events are of course, virtual. Take a look here to keep find out more.
PROJEKTIL – HODLER & KLEE ILLUMINATED ART IN SOLOTHURN TILL 29th AUG: Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a fabulous illuminated art exhibition featuring the work of Swiss artists Hodler and Klee. It’s located just outside Solothurn and is definitely worth a day trip from Zurich. Read all about it and see photos here.
SECRET ISLAND POP UP URBAN BEACH CLUB IN ZURICH TILL 29th AUG: Why not visit the Secret Island Beach Club in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich? Find out all about it (in German) here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: Save the date! The Sushi Festival Zurich WILL be taking place this August from 28th till 30th at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.
COOL DOWN BY FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: We floated down the Limmat last weekend in a rubber dinghy and a couple of donuts and it is a great idea for a hot day. Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
NEW POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.
PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.
ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list of swimming pools and Badis in Zurich here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you visited the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of where to find the best ice creams in Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO SUP IN ZURICH: Find out where you can go Stand Up Paddleboarding in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK DIETIKON ZURICH: How about a trip to see the amazing sculptures at the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park in Dietikon? Read all about it here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
Food, Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
A LUXURY TRIP TO IL SERENO IN COMO: If you’re thinking of a luxury break abroad but somewhere not too far from Zurich then the boutique design hotel Il Sereno is simply amazing. Find out all about this wonderful hotel here.
RECIPE FOR BASQUE BURNT CHEESECAKE: Check out this easy “all in one method” recipe for a delicious cheese cake. See the recipe here.
BELVOIR BARBEQUE DELUXE EVERY FRIDAY TILL END OF AUGUST: Check out the delicious “Belvoir Barbeque Deluxe” at the Hotel Belvoir restaurant. It takes place every Friday during July and August from 6pm – 9.30pm. On fine evenings you can sit out on the terrace and enjoy the views over Lake Zurich, and when it’s not such great weather you can enjoy the views from inside the restaurant. The barbecue features Angus Tomahawk steak, baby back ribs, lobster tails and lots more as well as a selection of salad starters and sides. It’s really well done and great value. Read all about it here.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 3rd OCT: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 3rd October due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL TILL 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
VISIT KYBURG CASTLE NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Why not take a trip to the beautiful Kyburg Castle? Find out all about it here.
EASY CIRCULAR WALK NEAR KYBURG: Whilst you’re there you may fancy doing this circular walk around Kyburg. You can click here to see the details
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. See the details here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP ON THE PILATUSBAHN: Have you taken a trip on the Pilatusbahn up Mount Pilatus? The views are amazing and it makes for a fabulous day out. Find out all about it here.
DIGITAL FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 20th SEPT: Mark your diaries for the Digital Festival Zurich from 17th – 20th September. Find out more here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
ZURICH MARATHON POSTPONED FROM SEPT 2020 TILL 25th APRIL 2021: Please note that last week the organisers of the Zurich Marathon made the decision to postpone the 18th Zurich Marathon from September to 25th April 2021 due to the current COVID situation. Please find more details and registration information here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
