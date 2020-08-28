What’s On in Zurich

Late August Early September 2020

After all the sunny weather we have enjoyed the forecast is looking a bit cooler. However, as usual there is lots on in Zurich and if you yourself are new in Zurich, take a look at some resources we have prepared at the bottom of this article. Have fun!

NEW MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres. Read all about it here.

SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: The Sushi Festival Zurich is taking place till 30th August at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.

STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL IN NEUMARKT WINTERTHUR 28TH – 30TH AUGUST: Visit the website for all the information here.

PALESTINE FILM FESTIVAL AT ARTHOUSE UTO TIL SUNDAY: Catch the Palestine Film Festival “Hummus & Popcorn” taking place at the Arthouse Uto in Kalkbreitestrasse 3, 8004 Zurich and which ends on Sunday. See details here.

PROJEKTIL – HODLER & KLEE ILLUMINATED ART IN SOLOTHURN TILL 29th AUG: Don’t miss your last opportunity to enjoy a fabulous illuminated art exhibition featuring the work of Swiss artists Hodler and Klee. It’s located just outside Solothurn and is definitely worth a day trip from Zurich. Read all about it and see photos here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: It may be tool cold and rainy this weekend to float down the Limmat in a rubber dinghy or inflatable but bear this in mind for when the sunshine returns. Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here. *********************************************************************************************************************

POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.

AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.

********************************************************************************************************************* Sponsored Insert Non-Sweaty Strengthening Class with Leanne Levitt Every Tuesday from 1st September Don’t miss Leanne’s latest class every Tuesday from 1st September starting at 07.30 and finishing at 08.15 Takes place at WeSpace GmbH, Bahnhofstrasse 62, 8001 Zurich Book your tickets here Limited spaces – so book early to avoid disappointment! Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02 For more information click here.

****************************************************************************************************************