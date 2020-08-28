What’s On in Zurich
Late August Early September 2020
After all the sunny weather we have enjoyed the forecast is looking a bit cooler. However, as usual there is lots on in Zurich and if you yourself are new in Zurich, take a look at some resources we have prepared at the bottom of this article. Have fun!
NEW MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres. Read all about it here.
SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: The Sushi Festival Zurich is taking place till 30th August at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.
STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL IN NEUMARKT WINTERTHUR 28TH – 30TH AUGUST: Visit the website for all the information here.
PALESTINE FILM FESTIVAL AT ARTHOUSE UTO TIL SUNDAY: Catch the Palestine Film Festival “Hummus & Popcorn” taking place at the Arthouse Uto in Kalkbreitestrasse 3, 8004 Zurich and which ends on Sunday. See details here.
PROJEKTIL – HODLER & KLEE ILLUMINATED ART IN SOLOTHURN TILL 29th AUG: Don’t miss your last opportunity to enjoy a fabulous illuminated art exhibition featuring the work of Swiss artists Hodler and Klee. It’s located just outside Solothurn and is definitely worth a day trip from Zurich. Read all about it and see photos here.
THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is on in Zurich until 30th August in a different form with both free and paid for events and many events are of course, virtual. Take a look here to keep find out more.
HOME DECOR SAMPLE SALE ON NOW: Known for its high quality artisan made embroidered table linens and throw pillows ARTHA COLLECTIONS is holding a sale of its sample and less than perfect pieces at Schön und Recht FAIR SHOPPING in the trendy Viaduct area of Zürich. 20% of proceeds going to support the local no food waste organization Schweizer Tafel From now until September 19th at Geroldstrasse 31, 8005 Zurich. A great opportunity to decorate your home with Artha’s unique pieces at super special prices!
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL END 30th AUG: Open Air drive in movies, at the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich end on 30th August. For more details please visit the website here.
ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
A TRIP TO THE ZOO: Zurich Zoo is open 365 days a year – so if you’re looking for something to do how about a trip there? Take a look here.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The Selfie Hotel at 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse ends on 30th August and it is perfect for a rainy day selfie shoot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
FREE TO VISIT – BOTANICAL GARDEN ZURICH: If you’ve got used to tropical temperatures and craving the heat, why not take a trip to the Botanical Gardens in Zurich. Not only is is very warm inside the domes but you get to see some amazing plants and shrubs. Read all about it here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
Umweltarena Zurich
THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH – PERFECT FOR A RAINY DAY: How about a trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich? It’s the perfect place for a family trip out on a rainy day and it both fun and educational. Find out all about it here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: It may be tool cold and rainy this weekend to float down the Limmat in a rubber dinghy or inflatable but bear this in mind for when the sunshine returns. Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.
AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.
Non-Sweaty Strengthening Class with Leanne Levitt
Every Tuesday from 1st September
Don’t miss Leanne’s latest class every Tuesday from 1st September starting at 07.30 and finishing at 08.15
Takes place at WeSpace GmbH, Bahnhofstrasse 62, 8001 Zurich
Book your tickets here
Limited spaces – so book early to avoid disappointment!
Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02
For more information click here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
THE BUBBLE HOTEL IN THURGAU: Fancy doing something completely different? How about sleeping under the stars in a Bubble Hotel in beautiful Thurgau? As well as a farmhouse breakfast and all facilities, a stay also includes e-bike hire and entrance to a local lake for swimming. Find out all about it here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN VILLARS AND DIABLERETS: If you happen to be visiting the beautiful Villars and Diablerets area of Vaud and are looking for things to do, check out our list of activities suitable for a rainy day here.
RESTAURANTS
THE BUTCHER AND HIS DAUGHTER ZURICH: There is a new restaurant in Zurich which caters not just for meat eaters but for plants based eaters too. It officially opened on Thursday 27th August and is located in lovely new premises at Badenerstrasse 97, 8004 Zurich. It has a really fun atmosphere with great cocktails and an outdoor area too and every Tuesday the menu is totally plant based. Take a look here to find out all about it.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 3rd OCT: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 3rd October due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL TILL 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. See the details here.
DIGITAL FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 20th SEPT: Mark your diaries for the Digital Festival Zurich from 17th – 20th September. Find out more here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE HAFTPFLICHT INSURANCE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out all about this very useful insurance which is really important to have in Zurich. You can read the article here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: A few more tips for newcomers. Take a look here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
SWITZERLAND ON UK QUARANTINE LIST FROM 4am 29th AUGUST: Please note that Switzerland has been added to the UK’s Quarantine List which means if you arrive there after 4am on Saturday 29th August you have to go into quarantine for 14 days!
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our News Articles
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!