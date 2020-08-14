What’s On In Zurich
Mid August 2020 Onwards
Photo of Zurich from 2015 – Spot any changes?
THE THEATER SPEKTAKEL ZURICH 13th – 30th AUGUST: The Theater Spektakel is taking place in Zurich now but is in a different form with both free and paid for events and many events are of course, virtual. Take a look here to keep find out more.
IM VIADUKT SOMMERFEST – SUMMER PARTY FRIDAY 14th AUG 5pm – 11pm: There’s a Summer Party taking place at the shopping area at Im Viadukt at Jenseits Viaduktstrasse 65, 8005 Zurich on Friday 14th August from 5pm till 11pm with music and drinks and more. Find out all about it (in German) here.
GUGGACH MÄRTLI SAT 15th AUG: The new pop up at Frau Guggach’s Garten has a market this Saturday from 1pm till 6pm at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Find out all about it here.
SECRET ISLAND POP UP URBAN BEACH CLUB IN ZURICH TILL 29th AUG: Why not visit the Secret Island Beach Club in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich? Find out all about it (in German) here.
DOLDER WELLEN KINO – OPEN AIR CINEMA DOLDER WELLEN TILL 16th AUG : The Dolder Wellen Kino ends on 16th August and you can reserve tickets for the screening online choosing various seating options as well as a selection of food and dining options too. Films are in original language with German subtitles. Find out all about it here.
THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM NUNS TILL 16TH AUG: The latest exhibition about Nuns (the Power Women of the Middle Ages) at the Swiss National Museum comes highly recommended by some of our readers. It runs until 16th August. Take a look here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA BLOOM AT LANDESMUSEUM 15th – 16th AUG: Last days of the Open Air Bloom Cinema. It’s located in the lovely courtyard at the Landesmuseum. See the program here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA KINO XENIX 15th JUL – 20th AUG: Why not take the opportunity to catch up with your films at the Kino Xenix Open Air Cinema which begins on 15th July and continues till 20th August at Kino XENIX in Kanzleistrasse 52, 8004. You can find out more here.
DRIVE IN MOVIES AT TCS HINWIL 28th JULY – 30th AUG: Another new location for Open Air and this time, drive in movies, is the TCS venue in Hinwil, not far from Zurich. For more details please visit the website here.
ELEPHANT PARADE RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 23rd AUGUST: Why not visit the beautiful town of Rapperswil and see the parade of elephant sculptures on the main square. It’s a FREE event! Read all about it here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Personal Training Offer with Leanne Levitt
Fantastic August Fitness Offer!!!
For the first 5 NewInZurich readers …
The first 5 people to apply will get a Personal Training Session with International Athlete Leanne Levitt for half price – just CHF 65 instead of CHF 130! Plus other special offers if you are not the first 5
Email Leanne here or call here on 079 198 16 02
For more information click here.
Also why not join the Cancer Awareness 5k Event on 15th August? See details here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
BLACK ART MATTERS 11th JULY- 23rd AUG AT MAAG HALLE: PhotoSchweiz has organised an exhibition of the work of 70 well known black photographers at the Maag Halle in Zurich from the 11th July until 23rd August. It’s open Tuesday till Sundays and adult tickets cost CHF 20. Children and teens are FREE. Find out more here.
NEA SUMMER SCHOOL FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN ZURICH UNTIL 29th AUGUST: Frau Gerold’s Garten near Hardbrücke in Zurich is hosting the NEA Summer School with a variety of short courses and events on a variety of topics relating to sustainability. Find out all about the events here.
SUSHI FESTIVAL ZURICH 28th – 30th AUGUST: Save the date! The Sushi Festival Zurich WILL be taking place this August from 28th till 30th at Tessinerplatz, 8002 Zürich Zürich, Schweiz. For more details click here.
THE SELFIE HOTEL AT HOTEL 25HOURS TILL 30th AUGUST: The 25hours Hotel in Langstrasse has transformed two of its floors into a paradise for Selfie lovers and from 2nd July till 30th August it has been kitted out with all kinds of props and extras to enable you to get that perfect shot! It’s open from 12 noon to 10pm. Tickets cost CHF 24.90 for adults, CHF 19.90 for students/AHV and CHF 14.90 for children up to 15. You can book your slot online. Find out more here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
NEW POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI 6th AUG – 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten has a new pop up from 6th August to 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.
AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.
PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
ZURICH MARATHON POSTPONED FROM SEPT 2020 TILL 25th APRIL 2021: Please note that last week the organisers of the Zurich Marathon made the decision to postpone the 18th Zurich Marathon from September to 25th April 2021 due to the current COVID situation. Please find more details and registration information here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
BADIS IN ZURICH: When the weather in Zurich is good there is nothing better than a trip to the Badi for a swim! Take a look at our list of swimming pools and Badis in Zurich here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Have you visited the WOW museum in Zurich yet? Take a look here to find out all about it.
TOP ICE CREAMS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of where to find the best ice creams in Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO SUP IN ZURICH: Find out where you can go Stand Up Paddleboarding in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Food, Travel & Lifestyle Switzerland
A LUXURY TRIP TO IL SERENO IN COMO: If you’re thinking of a luxury break abroad but somewhere not too far from Zurich then the boutique design hotel Il Sereno is simply amazing. Find out all about this wonderful hotel here.
RECIPE FOR SWISS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES: Check out this easy recipe to make Swiss chocolate truffles – perfect for presents and treats! See the recipe here.
BELVOIR BARBEQUE DELUXE: Check out the delicious “Belvoir Barbeque Deluxe” at the Hotel Belvoir restaurant. It takes place every Friday during July and August from 6pm – 9.30pm. On fine evenings you can sit out on the terrace and enjoy the views over Lake Zurich, and when it’s not such great weather you can enjoy the views from inside the restaurant. The barbecue features Angus Tomahawk steak, baby back ribs, lobster tails and lots more as well as a selection of salad starters and sides. It’s really well done and great value. Read all about it here.
Sunset over Lake Geneva in Lausanne
VISIT THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF LAUSANNE: We recently visited the beautiful city of Lausanne and had a wonderful time exploring it. Find out all our tips on what to see and do here.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 22nd AUG: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 22nd August due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
ZHORIGO TROMPO TOP CLASS TACOS AT CENTRAL TILL 30th AUG: From 16th July to 30th August you can experience amazing tacos at the Zhorigo Trompo Pop Up at Central Bar isn Ankerstrasse 65, 8004 Zurich. See details here.
FANTASTIC THAI FOOD AT NEW RESTAURANT IN GENEVA: If you happen to be in Geneva any time soon, do make sure to pop by the new Mama Thai Restaurant. It only opened the other week in the area around Carouge and their dishes are absolutely delicious and authentic. They are hoping to open in Zurich sometime soon so let’s hope! Mama Thai, Rue de Carouge 61, 1205 Geneva. You can visit their website here.
MOLLY’S VEGAN BOWLS OPENING IN ZURICH 11th AUGUST: There’s a new vegan take away in Zurich from 11th August – Molly’s Vegan Bowls at Langstrasse 63, 8004 Zurich. Find out more by visiting their Facebook page here.
GUIDE TO TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Check out some of our favourite rooftop bars in Zurich. Take a look here.
TAKEAWAY FOOD IN ZURICH: If you’re still preferring to order takeaways, many restaurants which began the service during Lockdown have been continuing this service. You can check out list here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
HIKING IN ZURICH FROM UETLIBERG TO FELSENEGG: This is a great hike anytime of year but a great one to do in the Summertime.Take a look here.
TAKE A TRIP TO GENEVA: We went to Geneva this week and had a wonderful time. We will be writing about some of the trips we took and places we visited, but if it’s your first time in Geneva, take a look at this list of top things to see and do in the city.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: Fancy a trip to Europa Park in Germany? It’s easily accessible from Germany and it a great theme park for all the family to enjoy. Please note you can purchase your date specific ticket online. Find out all about it here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. See the details here.
WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP ON THE PILATUSBAHN: Have you taken a trip on the Pilatusbahn up Mount Pilatus? The views are amazing and it makes for a fabulous day out. Find out all about it here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
LEAVING ZURICH & MOVING ON? If you’re an expat leaving Zurich and moving on to your next destination there are a few things you need to get done. Take a look at our Moving Information here.
LEARN PHOTOGRAPHY IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Want to improve your photography skills? Why not contact the Swiss School of Photography and get 10% off all courses by using the code NEWINZURICH. Find out more here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH BEGINS 19th SEPT: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. The latest course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
CORONA UPDATES
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!