Home » Expats » Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland
ExpatsExpats in SwitzerlandFamilyPractical

Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

 

Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland Haftpflicht - Personal liability insurance

Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland

Haftpflicht – Personal liability insurance

Cow and Swiss flag in the Swiss mountains

Insurance In Switzerland

Insurance in Switzerland is a hugely important topic. Not only is health insurance compulsory but it is also pretty complex to navigate. However, one insurance you might not have heard of if you’re new, is not actually compulsory, but it comes highly recommended. It’s called Haftpflicht or Personal liability insurance. Although not mandatory it is extremely useful to have and could save you a small fortune, especially if you or your family are accident prone!

Civil Liability

Haftpflicht Insurance covers you when you unintentionally or accidentally cause “loss or damage to another person”. It is your responsibility to compensate anyone to whom you have caused damage, however,  Haftpflicht should usually cover you for this damage, if caused by your family, your pet or yourself.

You could incur liability, if, for example, you dropped your friend or colleague’s phone and accidentally broke it. Or if you let off a champagne cork at a friend’s house and accidentally damaged their chandelier (I have heard of exactly this situation!), or if your dog scratches and damages the antique door on your rented house whilst you are out. Another situation could be if your child breaks a neighbour’s window while playing football or if your dog attacks the postman and damages his clothes – or if  you dropped something heavy from your balcony and it dents the car below.

These are just a few examples but I’m sure you can imagine many more.

The scary thing is that if you cause a huge amount of damage, you could be held liable to the extent not only of your total assets, but also your current and future income!

Therefore it is extremely important to purchase personal liability insurance for yourself and your family.

Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland Haftpflicht - Personal liability insurance

What Liability Insurance Covers

Liability insurance covers you and your family for:

  • personal injury and damage to property
  • damage prevention costs
  • loss of income or assets due to personal injury or damage to property
  • defending unjustified claims

Haftpflicht is relatively inexpensive and if you think you may need additional cover, there are various options you can add. For example if you drive other people’s cars regularly, you can add cover for damage you might accidentally cause to the car.

Many Landlords Require Haftpflicht When You Rent From Them

Many landlords in Switzerland require proof of liability insurance before they allow you to rent their property as this will cover you for accidental damage to the property. Even if they don’t require it, it is very advisable to make sure you have this cover.

Haftpflicht insurance DOES NOT cover:

  • damage through wear and tear
  • damage, injury or losses that you or a person living in your household sustains
  • damage, injury or losses that you sustain from your professional activity
  • damage, injury or losses that should have been foreseen
  • losses related to the transmission of a contagious disease eg COVID
  • intentional damage, injury or loss

Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland Haftpflicht - Personal liability insurance

Find Out More about Haftpflicht

When you are organising your general insurance for living in Switzerland, do make sure to ask about Haftpflicht.  You can find out more about Haftpflicht on the website of Swiss Insurance Association here

*** Articles Which May Be Of Interest ***

Top Tips for Newcomers to Switzerland

More Tips for Newcomers to Switzerland

Top Tips On Caring For Pets In Switzerland

Lifting the Lid On Shared Swiss Laundry Rooms!

Speeding Fines In Switzerland  – Things You Need to Know

Parking in Zurich

How to Get Your Swiss Driving Licence

****************************************

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

AQUATIS in Lausanne – Europe’s largest Aquarium-Vivarium

Fun on the Pfannenstiel: Discovering Zurich’s other ‘Hausberg’

SwissCovid App – Have You Downloaded It?

Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures at...

The Elephant Parade On Tour In Switzerland

Expats and COVID 19 – Five Steps To...

Hiking Around Amden on the Höhenweg above the...

Photos of Van Gogh Alive MAAG Halle Zurich

A Short and Scenic Hike Along The Rhine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security