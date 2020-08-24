Why You Need Haftpflicht Insurance in Switzerland

Haftpflicht Insurance covers you when you unintentionally or accidentally cause “loss or damage to another person”. It is your responsibility to compensate anyone to whom you have caused damage, however, Haftpflicht should usually cover you for this damage, if caused by your family, your pet or yourself.

You could incur liability, if, for example, you dropped your friend or colleague’s phone and accidentally broke it. Or if you let off a champagne cork at a friend’s house and accidentally damaged their chandelier (I have heard of exactly this situation!), or if your dog scratches and damages the antique door on your rented house whilst you are out. Another situation could be if your child breaks a neighbour’s window while playing football or if your dog attacks the postman and damages his clothes – or if you dropped something heavy from your balcony and it dents the car below.

These are just a few examples but I’m sure you can imagine many more.

The scary thing is that if you cause a huge amount of damage, you could be held liable to the extent not only of your total assets, but also your current and future income!

Therefore it is extremely important to purchase personal liability insurance for yourself and your family.