BexArts Festival 2020 – Amazing Outdoor Art in Canton Vaud

Bex & Arts Industria Sculpture Exhibition

Until 18th October 2020

Plus Unique Opportunity to Visit the Private Residence in Parc de Szilassy

If you’re interested in art and sculpture, there is a very interesting outdoor exhibition taking place in Bex in Canton Vaud this year. It started out in 1979 and since then this “triennial” exhibition has taken place ever since, every 3 years. In 2020, the exhibition is taking place from 22nd June till 18th October.

The location is the historic Parc de Szilassy, high above the town of Bex and the exhibition showcases the work of Swiss and Swiss based artists. It’s a wonderful setting with an English-style landscaped garden which was designed in 1835 by a British aristocrat, Lady Hope. What is particularly special, is that the house with its 7.4 hectare park is usually closed to the public. However, it opens its doors especially for the BexArts festival of art every 3 years.

Theme of Industria for 2020 Trienale

The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Industria” which is linked to Bex`s history from modern times to the present day, as a producer of salt, wine and gypsum. It also touches on the impact on industrial practices by the digital revolution.

“Industria” is all about “the ability to produce”. It refers to all forms of productive activity, including cultural, artistic and intellectual production. In particular, it touches on the avant-garde movements in architecture, art and design such as the Bauhaus and other movements – which reflect the world and the economy of their time.

You can see the list of artists by clicking here.

Yves Boucard, Smokes and Smogs

The exhibition features the work of 34 Swiss and Swiss based artists. It offers them the opportunity to exhibit their works, and enables the public to enjoy these works of art in a very unique historical setting. The The Park of Szilassy overlooks the city of Bex and the Plaine du Rhône and was bequeathed to the Canton of Vaud n 1969.

Events From Brunch To Yoga And More

In addition, there are a number of special events taking place from yoga to a brunch (the next one is on 18th September) and lots more.

Photo credit Olivier Thomann

For all the events take a look here and do make sure to book in advance

Bex & Arts

Address: Rue du Signal, 1880 Bex

Opening times: 10am to 7pm – last entry 5pm

Entrance: Adultes CHF 16, Reduced CHF 12, Children (7 – 13 years old) CHF 5

Please note that as this is an outdoor exhibition, please do wear appropriate footwear and clothing

You can email the organisers here: info@bexarts.ch

or call them on +41 79 780 18 80.

You can purchase your tickets online here

For more information please visit the website here

