Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 18th September to 10th October at Top Restaurants Throughout Switzerland I’m sure you will be delighted to know that the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are back for 2020! Once again they offer a unique opportunity to enjoy wonderful gourmet dining in top restaurants all over Switzerland at very special prices. Each of the Chefs participating in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks, will create their own unique menu but one thing is for sure – all the menus will feature a very special ingredient – Nespresso coffee!

I was lucky enough to be invited by Nespresso to try the “Vorpremiere” of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks at The Widder Restaurant in Zurich where chef Stefan Heilemann cooked some amazing treats for us. Not only was the food exceptional, but the presentation too. Each dish was delicious with so many flavours and the presentation was immaculate, from the appetisers (photo above) all the way through to dessert.

This was the Lachs Ceviche starter.

Egg yolk with fennel

The short rib Angus

The plum dessert

Each dish was crammed with flavour and the whole experience was a fabulous treat!