Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020

by newinzurich
Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020

18th September to 10th October

at Top Restaurants Throughout Switzerland

Nespresso Gourmet weeks

I’m sure you will be delighted to know that the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are back for 2020! Once again they offer a unique opportunity to enjoy wonderful gourmet dining in top restaurants all over Switzerland at very special prices. Each of the Chefs participating in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks, will create their own unique menu but one thing is for sure – all the menus will feature a very special ingredient – Nespresso coffee!

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant

I was lucky enough to be invited by Nespresso to try the “Vorpremiere” of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks at The Widder Restaurant in Zurich where chef Stefan Heilemann cooked some amazing treats for us. Not only was the food exceptional, but the presentation too. Each dish was delicious with so many flavours and the presentation was immaculate, from the appetisers (photo above) all the way through to dessert.

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant - Lachs Ceviche

This was the Lachs Ceviche starter.

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant with Stefan Heilemann

Egg yolk with fennel

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant with Stefan Heilemann

The short rib Angus

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant with Stefan Heilemann

The plum dessert

Each dish was crammed with flavour and the whole experience was a fabulous treat!

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020 Widder Restaurant with Stefan Heilemann

The petits fours

Special Prices for Nespresso Gourmet Weeks

Stefan Heilemann the Widder Restaurant

Chef Stefan Heilemann from The Widder Restaurant Zurich

The prices at all the restaurants are CHF 70 for lunch and CHF 120 for dinner (excluding drinks but including Nespresso coffee). The establishments are all fine dining eateries across the whole of Switzerland and there are 20 chefs taking part. Do book up as soon as you can as availability is limited and the offer is only valid from 18th September – 10th October 2020. So if you’re a foodie do make sure to book your lunch and dinner as soon as you can!

If you fancy visiting one of the participating restaurants listed below, simply make sure to say that you are booking the “Nespresso Gourmet Weeks menu”. You can click here for more information.

Bon Appetit!

