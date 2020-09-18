Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020
18th September to 10th October
at Top Restaurants Throughout Switzerland
I’m sure you will be delighted to know that the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are back for 2020! Once again they offer a unique opportunity to enjoy wonderful gourmet dining in top restaurants all over Switzerland at very special prices. Each of the Chefs participating in this year’s Nespresso Gourmet Weeks, will create their own unique menu but one thing is for sure – all the menus will feature a very special ingredient – Nespresso coffee!
I was lucky enough to be invited by Nespresso to try the “Vorpremiere” of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks at The Widder Restaurant in Zurich where chef Stefan Heilemann cooked some amazing treats for us. Not only was the food exceptional, but the presentation too. Each dish was delicious with so many flavours and the presentation was immaculate, from the appetisers (photo above) all the way through to dessert.
This was the Lachs Ceviche starter.
Egg yolk with fennel
The short rib Angus
The plum dessert
Each dish was crammed with flavour and the whole experience was a fabulous treat!
The petits fours
Special Prices for Nespresso Gourmet Weeks
Chef Stefan Heilemann from The Widder Restaurant Zurich
The prices at all the restaurants are CHF 70 for lunch and CHF 120 for dinner (excluding drinks but including Nespresso coffee). The establishments are all fine dining eateries across the whole of Switzerland and there are 20 chefs taking part. Do book up as soon as you can as availability is limited and the offer is only valid from 18th September – 10th October 2020. So if you’re a foodie do make sure to book your lunch and dinner as soon as you can!
If you fancy visiting one of the participating restaurants listed below, simply make sure to say that you are booking the “Nespresso Gourmet Weeks menu”. You can click here for more information.
Bon Appetit!
