Home » Food and Drink » San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020
Food and DrinkHotels & RestaurantsLuxuryRestaurantsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

 Switzerland À Table #SPST2020

20th September – 25th October 2020

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

14th Edition San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

The 14th edition of the international gourmet festival San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino is taking place now in Switzerland and continues till 25th October 2020. Patron of the festival, Dany Stauffacher, acknowledged that 2020 has been a difficult year so far, particularly for gastronomy and tourism,  but explained that he was determined to make sure that the Festival took place.

Dany Stauffacher San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino 2020

Dany Stauffacher

He said that he wanted to send a signal and that ”The festival is intended to represent a virtual journey through Switzerland and to present important gastronomic highlights.” Ticino, with its tradition for gastronomy, iswhere many of the dinners take place and is of course, one of the most important travel destinations in Switzerland.

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

The festival features many of of Swiss gastronomy’s rising stars with chefs like Silvio Germann, from the Igniv by Andreas Caminada in Bad Ragaz, Tobias Funke with his Gasthaus zur Fernsicht and Incantare Gourmetrestaurant, Stefan Heilemann, the new chef at the Widder Restaurant in Zurich, Mitja Birlo from 7132 Silver in Vals, Sven Wassmer from Memories in the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Christian Kuchler from the Restaurant Taverne sum Schäfli in Wigoltingen, Paolo Rota from the “Da Vittorio” in the Hotel Carlton in St. Moritz and Sebastian Zier of the Einstein restaurant in St. Gallen. Alongside these chefs will be André Jaeger and some of his protégées.

Pre-Launch at Grand Hotel Du Lac

The festival takes place at some of the top hotels in Switzerland.

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

We went to the Pre-Launch dinner which took place in the fabulous Grand Hotel du Lac in Vevey.

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

It was a stunning affair which began in the hotel’s beautiful gardens with an Apéro at which delightful amuse bouches were served.

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Laurent Perrier Champagne Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

We then moved into the very grand ballroom where the tables were set up and we enjoyed a wonderful 4 course dinner.

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

We began with this delicious seafood starter:
Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

We then had a pasta course:

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

This was followed by a delicate and beautifully cooked fish course:

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

For our main course we had this beautifully presented beef dish:

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

Desert was a refreshing combination of fruit and sorbet:

Grand Hotel du Lac Vevey San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

The San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival kicks off on 20th September at the beautiful lakeside Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano.  Domenico Ruberto will  be there along with the other chefs from “Swiss Deluxe Hotels”.  The festival also visit the the Villa Principe Leopoldo, the Swiss Diamond Hotel, the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola, the Splendide Royal, the Seven Lugano The Restaurant, Ciani Lugano, the Blu Restaurant & Lounge, Castello del Sole di Ascona, Villa Orselina as well as the Fiore di Pietra restuarant in Monte Generoso.

Dany Stauffacher San Pellegrino Sport Ticino

Chefs at San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival 2020 Grand Hotel du lac Vevey

The chefs taking part in the pre-launch dinner at the Hotel du Grand Lac Vevey

The following chefs will be hosting and sharing their kitchens with guest chefs Dario Ranza, Cristian Moreschi, Mattias Roock, Frank Oerthle, Domenico Ruberto, Claudio Bollini, Giuseppe Buono, Davide Asietti, Riccardo Scamarcio e Angelo Caironi. The festival ends on 25th October with a final evening in the Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano, with Ticino’s most talented chefs, amongst them Federico Palladino, Francesco Sangalli, Bernard Fournier, Andrea Muggiano and Andrea Levratto,  demonstrating their culinary skills.

You can see the program calendar here:

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival 2020

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival 2020

San Pellegrino Limited Edition Diamond Bottle

This year is also a special one for San Pellegrino, Sapori Ticino’s loyal partner. They have launched a new Limited Edition “diamond” bottle to celebrate their 120 year anniversary.

San Pellegrino 120 years diamond bottle

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival

When: 20th September – 25th October 2020

Where: Various Top Swiss Deluxe Hotels in Switzerland

Visit the Sapori Ticino Website here

*** Articles Yo May Like ***

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020

Brunch Italian Style at Ristorante Pomodoro at the Waldhaus Flims

The Butcher and His Daughter Restaurant Zurich

A Wonderful Lunch at Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht

A Delicious Lunch at Restaurant Triangel In Zumikon

Brunch Italian Style at Ristorante Pomodoro at the Waldhaus Flims

*************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid September 2020 Onwards

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020

TOP MBA Event Zurich – Online and In...

Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich

What’s On in Zurich Early September 2020

The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

The Blue Bath Zurich by Connor McCreedy

Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted...

Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

Vegan Festival Zurich 11th – 13th September 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security