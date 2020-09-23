San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

20th September – 25th October 2020

14th Edition San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino

The 14th edition of the international gourmet festival San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino is taking place now in Switzerland and continues till 25th October 2020. Patron of the festival, Dany Stauffacher, acknowledged that 2020 has been a difficult year so far, particularly for gastronomy and tourism, but explained that he was determined to make sure that the Festival took place.

Dany Stauffacher

He said that he wanted to send a signal and that ”The festival is intended to represent a virtual journey through Switzerland and to present important gastronomic highlights.” Ticino, with its tradition for gastronomy, iswhere many of the dinners take place and is of course, one of the most important travel destinations in Switzerland.

The festival features many of of Swiss gastronomy’s rising stars with chefs like Silvio Germann, from the Igniv by Andreas Caminada in Bad Ragaz, Tobias Funke with his Gasthaus zur Fernsicht and Incantare Gourmetrestaurant, Stefan Heilemann, the new chef at the Widder Restaurant in Zurich, Mitja Birlo from 7132 Silver in Vals, Sven Wassmer from Memories in the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Christian Kuchler from the Restaurant Taverne sum Schäfli in Wigoltingen, Paolo Rota from the “Da Vittorio” in the Hotel Carlton in St. Moritz and Sebastian Zier of the Einstein restaurant in St. Gallen. Alongside these chefs will be André Jaeger and some of his protégées.

Pre-Launch at Grand Hotel Du Lac

The festival takes place at some of the top hotels in Switzerland.

We went to the Pre-Launch dinner which took place in the fabulous Grand Hotel du Lac in Vevey.

It was a stunning affair which began in the hotel’s beautiful gardens with an Apéro at which delightful amuse bouches were served.

We then moved into the very grand ballroom where the tables were set up and we enjoyed a wonderful 4 course dinner.

We began with this delicious seafood starter:



We then had a pasta course:

This was followed by a delicate and beautifully cooked fish course:

For our main course we had this beautifully presented beef dish:

Desert was a refreshing combination of fruit and sorbet:

The San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival kicks off on 20th September at the beautiful lakeside Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano. Domenico Ruberto will be there along with the other chefs from “Swiss Deluxe Hotels”. The festival also visit the the Villa Principe Leopoldo, the Swiss Diamond Hotel, the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola, the Splendide Royal, the Seven Lugano The Restaurant, Ciani Lugano, the Blu Restaurant & Lounge, Castello del Sole di Ascona, Villa Orselina as well as the Fiore di Pietra restuarant in Monte Generoso.

The chefs taking part in the pre-launch dinner at the Hotel du Grand Lac Vevey

The following chefs will be hosting and sharing their kitchens with guest chefs Dario Ranza, Cristian Moreschi, Mattias Roock, Frank Oerthle, Domenico Ruberto, Claudio Bollini, Giuseppe Buono, Davide Asietti, Riccardo Scamarcio e Angelo Caironi. The festival ends on 25th October with a final evening in the Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano, with Ticino’s most talented chefs, amongst them Federico Palladino, Francesco Sangalli, Bernard Fournier, Andrea Muggiano and Andrea Levratto, demonstrating their culinary skills.

You can see the program calendar here:

San Pellegrino Limited Edition Diamond Bottle

This year is also a special one for San Pellegrino, Sapori Ticino’s loyal partner. They have launched a new Limited Edition “diamond” bottle to celebrate their 120 year anniversary.

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival

When: 20th September – 25th October 2020

Where: Various Top Swiss Deluxe Hotels in Switzerland

