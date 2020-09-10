Home » Museums » Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich
Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

by newinzurich
At the Landesmuseum Zurich

Do you know the last time that Lake Zurich froze over? Or how a tug-of-war between Zürich and Winterthur for the title of the canton’s prime city eventually led to the birth of SBB? Even more surprisingly, how and why “did the small lakeside town of Horgen have its very own US consulate until the late 1800s? To find the answers for these and many other intriguing questions, all you need to do is to head to the “Simply Zurich” exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich. Here you can immerse yourself in the fascinating stories of the blue-and-white city.

Simply Zurich Exhibition - All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

The creative minds behind the Einfach Zürich project have set up this absolutely stellar exhibition presenting the eventful history of the City and Canton of Zurich for curious domestic and international visitors.

The exhibition opens with a modern sculpture capturing Zurich’s iconic sights as well a series of tounge-in-cheek short films presenting the smaller municipalities of the Canton often overshadowed by the big City.

Simply Zurich Exhibition - All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

The second room, the exhibition’s main attraction, features a virtual treasure box of art pieces and everyday objects representing a chapter of Zurich’s history. The state-of-the-art, touch-screen panels guide visitors through a millennia of Swiss history offering a surprisingly candid narrative of contentious events of the past, as well as contemporary news.

Simply Zurich Exhibition - All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

The multimedia content is interesting and entertaining for adults and kids alike. Non-German speakers will be thrilled to choose between four different languages including English. You can check the museum’s website for the regular guided tours.

The third and final room presents a video installation that explores and reimagines significant sites and landscapes in Zurich.

Simply Zurich Exhibition - All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

If all this wasn’t enough to convince you to visit, the admission to the exhibition is FREE! Simply pick up your free ticket at the Welcome Desk of the museum and delve into the history of the our beloved city.

Simply Zurich / Einfach Zürich

Where: Swiss National Museum Zurich / Landesmuseum

Address: Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zurich

When: Permanent exhibition – Open Tuesday till Sunday

Tickets: FREE! Just pick up your free ticket at the Welcome Desk

For more information visit the website here.

See Google map below for location or click here:

Map of Swiss National Museum Zurich

Article written by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

