The Blue Bath Zurich by Connor McCreedy

South African artist Conor McCreedy has been very busy during Lockdown. He has used this time productively to team up with his friend Mike Federer, from The Bath Shop in Zurich. The art piece which is the result of this collaboration is called The Blue Bathtub.

Zurich Art Weekend from 11th to 13th September 2020

From 11th to 13th September 2020 Painted in an expressionist style and and reflecting the socio-political conditions of our time, you will have the opportunity to view the Blue Bath at the Zurich Art Weekend from 11th to 13th September 2020. It will be displayed in the front window of The Bath Shop in Zurich’s old town. After the event, this unique work of art will be put up for sale and is expected to attract a lot of interest. A recent Conor Mccreedy painting was bought by none other than Princess Charlène of Monaco in May, at a Covid-19 donation auction.

«Mccreedy draws its inspiration for art from nature. Water plays an important role in this and is also at the center of our craft. The bathtub was therefore an obvious object to be painted, ”says Mike, explaining the idea behind the collaboration. “The Blue Bath” symbolizes the flow of water, but also the socio-political conditions of our time. “As the water runs through the drain of the tub, the failing social system also disappears to make room for a new one”. Amidst the current times of turbulence and instability, The Blue Bathtub offers those who view it, a moment of calm in these.

“The Blue Bath”

When to view: 11th to 13th September 2020

Where: The Bath Shop, Strehlgasse, 8001 Zurich

Visit The bath Shop website here.

