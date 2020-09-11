Home » Arts and Entertainment » The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition
The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

by newinzurich
Every year the Jucker Farm just outside Zurich, puts on an amazing pumpkin exhibition and each time there is a different theme. The Jucker Farm now has a number of different venues – so there is quite a choice to choose from. All the photos in this article are from the Juckerhof in Seegraben.

The theme of this year’s pumpkin exhibition 2020 is “underwater”! The giant pumpkin sculptures will be showcased on the Juckerhof, the Bächlihof and the Spargelhof until the beginning of November.

At the Jucker farm in Römerhof the pumpkin exhibition has a different theme, which is “Switzerland”. At the Jucker location  in Ludwigsburg, Germany, the subject of music. The Ludwigsburg pumpkin exhibition is very impressive and is the biggest pumpkin exhibition in the world.

At each of the venues you will see thousands of different types of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours all created into amazing sculptures.

You can of course buy pumpkins to cook and eat, or to carve. In addition there will be a limited number of Pumpkin Carving events.

For more information please visit the website – all the details are below:

Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibitions

Where: At various locations in Switzerland (and also in Germany)

When: Until early November 2020

For more information visit the Jucker Farm website (in German) here.

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

You can visit Carmen’s Photography Website here.

Carmen specialises in family portraits, LinkedIn shots and pet photography

