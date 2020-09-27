The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Depending on how old you are, some of the exhibits will bring back memories and it is a wonderful mix of very different posters, reflecting very different time. It gives quite an insight into how advertising has evolved over the years. There is also a small audio visual element to the exhibition where you can see some old advertising video clips.

Don’t miss the wonderful posters featuring Swiss cities like Zurich, Zermatt and of course, the home town, Neuchâtel.

The exhibition is well worth a visit – and there are some places where you can take a selfie and have some fun too. In addition there are a number of events being run in conjunction with the exhibiton too. Please check the website below for details.

The pretty town of Neuchâtel is decently worth a visit too and at only 2 hours or so from Zurich it is great for an excursion or day trip and even better for a weekend away. You can find out more about what there is to do there in our upcoming blogposts.

Suchard Poster Exhibition at Musée d’art et d’histoire Neuchâtel