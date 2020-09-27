The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel
Chocolate has long been associated with Switzerland and if you happen to be in Neuchâtel any time soon, you really shouldn’t miss the Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition.
It is on display at the Musée d’art et d’histoire, right on the promenade, close to Lake Neuchâtel.
In fact Suchard chocolate was founded in Neuchâtel in 1826, and the company was one of the pioneers in the advertising of chocolate.
As you walk though the 200 or so exhibits, you are taken on a journey in time in the advertising of chocolate. The earliest posters date from the mid-19th century and they continue right up to the present day .
Along the way you will see the Milka cow in various guises.
The hot chocolate drink “Suchard Express” and Toblerone also make quite a few appearances.
As you can see, some of the Toblerone adverts appear to be giving the famous “Cadbury’s flake” advert a run for its money!
Where: Esplanade Léopold-Robert 1, 2000 Neuchâtel
When: From now until 7th March 2021
Tel: +41 32 717 79 20
Tickets: Adults CHF 8, Seniors & Students CHF 4, Children ( up to 16 ) FREE