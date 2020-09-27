Home » Arts and Entertainment » The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel
The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Chocolate has long been associated with Switzerland and if you happen to be in Neuchâtel any time soon, you really shouldn’t miss the Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

It is on display at the Musée d’art et d’histoire, right on the promenade, close to Lake Neuchâtel.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

In fact Suchard chocolate was founded in Neuchâtel in 1826, and the company was one of the pioneers in the advertising of chocolate.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

As you walk though the 200 or so exhibits, you are taken on a journey in time in the advertising of chocolate. The earliest posters date from the mid-19th century and they continue right up to the present day .

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Along the way you will see the Milka cow in various guises.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The hot chocolate drink “Suchard Express” and Toblerone also make quite a few appearances.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Toblerone -The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Toblerone -The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

As you can see, some of the Toblerone adverts appear to be giving the famous “Cadbury’s flake” advert a run for its money!

Toblerone -The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Depending on how old you are, some of the exhibits will bring back memories and it is a wonderful mix of very different posters, reflecting very different time. It gives quite an insight into how advertising has evolved over the years. There is also a small audio visual element to the exhibition where you can see some old advertising video clips.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Don’t miss the wonderful posters featuring Swiss cities like Zurich, Zermatt and of course, the home town, Neuchâtel.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The exhibition is well worth a visit – and there are some places where you can take a selfie and have some fun too. In addition there are a number of events being run in conjunction with the exhibiton too. Please check the website below for details.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

The pretty town of Neuchâtel is decently worth a visit too and at only 2 hours or so from Zurich it is great for an excursion or day trip and even better for a weekend away. You can find out more about what there is to do there in our upcoming blogposts.

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Suchard Poster Exhibition at Musée d’art et d’histoire Neuchâtel

Where: Esplanade Léopold-Robert 1, 2000 Neuchâtel

When: From now until 7th March 2021

Tel: +41 32 717 79 20

Tickets: Adults CHF 8, Seniors & Students CHF 4, Children ( up to 16 ) FREE

Visit the website here

