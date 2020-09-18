TOP MBA Event Zurich – Online and In Person
12th and 14th October 2020
Top MBA Programs From Around The World in Zurich
Grow your career as a business leader! On 12th October and 14th October you will have the opportunity to explore the MBA programs of leading international business schools at the Access MBA event in Zurich. It will be available both as on an place in-person event on 12th October and online on14th October.
Both of these free events will enable you to meet with MBA Admissions Directors from top-ranked international universities in one-to-one meetings. To register and benefit from a personalised consulting session, simply follow this link. You will be able to choose your preferred event format and date.
This MBA Event Will Give You
- A personalised profile evaluation by Advent’s expert MBA consultants
- The opportunity to meet with the admissions directors from top international business schools like St Gallen, IMD, ESSEC, Duke, Rochester-Bern, HEC Lausanne, IESE, ESCP, University of Zurich, Strathclyde MBA, Vienna University – WU, IE, Copenhagen BS and many more
- Access to apply for scholarships for MBA funding totalling over EUR 3 million
- The chance to enter a raffle for 1 FREE online GMAT course by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review
MBA Study
The MBA study format is ideal for business leaders who want to develop their international managerial career or who wish to move into a different industry.
No Commitment Registration
Take the first step by discussing your preferences for business schools and programs directly with admissions directors at one of the two events on 12th and 14th October. The highly personalised Access MBA events are free of charge, but meeting slots are limited.
Find out more by registering here today
*** Articles You May Like ***
Top Ten Career Tips for Succeeding in Business in Switzerland as a Woman by Angie Weinberger
Interview with Angie Weinberger of Global People Transitions
****************************