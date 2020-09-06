Two Wonderful Hikes Near Villars-Les Diablerets In Vaud

We love hiking and the scenic region around Villars and Les Diablerets in Canton Vaud is blessed with some of the most beautiful natural landscapes that you will find in Switzerland.

We have selected 2 beautiful hikes for you to try in this stunning area – but there are many, many more. Each one offers a beautiful hiking experience with unique views of local lakes, mountains, forests, fauna, flora and wildlife.

Hike 1

A Perfect Circular Hike From Bretaye Along Lac des Chavonnes

Route: Bretaye to the Lac des Chavonnes via Vy Bovere & Conche

The first hike begins in Bretaye and takes you along the Lac des Chavonnes to Vy Boveyre, Conche and back to Bretaye. If you’re starting in Villars, you can take the train to Bretaye and when you get off you will be greeted by panoramic views of Mont Blanc, the Dents du Midi and the Grand Muveran. The surrounding scenery is lush and green and this hike takes you past some beautiful natural landscapes.

As you continue walking to Lake Des Chavonnes, you can will see the pretty village of Bretaye and the little lake called the Lac de Bretaye. It only takes about a quarter of an hour or so to walk round this small lake.

You can then continue in the direction of Lac Noir which you will see on your right, before returning to the Lac des Chavonnes where you can stop for some refreshment at the Lake Chavonnes Restaurant right on the lake. If visiting in Winter, it is lovely and cosy with a warm log fire.

The Lac de Chavonnes

Lake Chavonnes is an ideal destination for a family hike or picnic and in Summer when the temperature is between 21 and 24 degrees it is perfect for a relaxing swim. This rugged natural reserve is surrounded by a forest of pine trees and with its clear turquoise waters it is very picturesque. In winter the lake is covered in snow but you can get to it by using snowshoes.

The Legend of The Lac de Chavonnes

According to legend, the aristocratic Dame Isabeau, sought refuge at Lake Chavonnes whilst fleeing a barbarian invasion. She is supposed to have thrown her all her jewellery into the lake in a casket for safekeeping. The treasure was never reclaimed and as time went on she was magically transformed into a fairy and continues to watch over the lake to this day. You can still see the diamonds glinting at the bottom of the lake in the light of the moon. 🙂

The whole region is so beautiful and whilst you’re there, look out for the many beautiful old wooden chalets, often decorated with lots of red geraniums.

Hike 2

Hiking Along The Avançon Gorge

Photo copyright Olivier Fatzer

From La Peufaire to Frenières to Les Plans-sur-Bex

This is an easy hike of just under 7km along the Avancon Gorge and is perfect for hot Summer day as it is fairly shaded and there is plenty of cool, fresh forest air.

Photo copyright Olivier Fatzer

The hiking path takes you along the banks of the Avançon mountain stream that has shaped the rocks so spectacularly and and formed amazing gorges.

Photo copyright Olivier Fatzer

The Spectacular Gorge

The path winds along the banks of the stream before entering the Avançon gorge, with stunning rock walls on either side, before you walk across an impressive walkway high above the gorge.

Photo copyright Olivier Fatzer

Beginning in Frenières above Bex you pass through the spectacular Avançon Gorge to Pont de Nant. You cross over the suspension bridge right above the gorge which is a great experience.

2 More Options for this Hike

Shorter Route: Plans-sur-Bex to Pont de Nant

Longer Route: Bévieux salt mines just outside Bex to Pont de Nant

As you walk along you will be able to admire the magnificent rock formations along the route. All in all it takes around 2 hours, however if you’re a family looking for a shorter alternative, you can start at Plans-sur-Bex and end in Pont de Nant. You can reach Pont de Nant in 45 minutes and then visit the “La Thomasia” botanical garden.

On the other hand, if you would like more of a challenge you can start near the Bévieux salt mines outside Bex and continue from there to Pont de Nant in around 3 hours and 10 minutes.

More Hikes To Choose From

The area surrounding Villars and Bex has such a great selection of wonderful hikes to choose from. Each hike is graded with its level of difficulty and the approximate length of time it will take to complete.

Why not take a look at the list of suggestions here.

Les Diablerets

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************