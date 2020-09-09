Vegan Festival Zurich 11th – 13th September 2020

Vegan. Vegetarian. Sustainable. Ecologically.

“Let’s make the world green again!”

First Edition of Vegan Festival Switzerland

The first edition of the “Vegan Festivals Switzerland” series kicks off in Zurich from Friday 11th to Sunday 13th September 2020. It will be taking place in the main hall of Zurich main railway station.

Let’s Make the World Green Again!

The Zurich Vegan Festival will be showcasing food that is «Vegan, Vegetarian, Sustainable and Ecological.” Under the motto “”Let’s make the world green again!”” the Festival aims to show you not just food, but a full range of sustainable products. There will be vegan and vegetarian street food along with healthy, delicious cuisine from all over the world.

Fashion, Lifestyle and Entertainment

There will be plenty of natural, organic, regionally grown food, as well as fashion and lifestyle products for sale. There will also be a wide range of entertainment on the stage at HB. Furthermore there will be inspirational lectures, live music from street musicians and a DJ show. For children there will be a kids park with a bouncy castle.

Vegan Wines and Cocktails

The on site bars will be offering exquisite cocktails, classic long drinks, smoothies, delicious vegan wines and vegan Swiss beers. The Zurich Vegan Festival offers will offer a great opportunity to discover and try new vegan and vegetarian food in a fun and casual area in Zurich! Entrance is free.

The Zurich Vegan Festival

When: Friday 11th – Sunday 13th September 2020

Time: Friday & Saturday from 11.30am till midnight, Sunday from 11am till 9pm

Entrance: Entry is free

For more information visit the Vegan Festival Website here.

*** Articles You May Find Interesting ***

****************************************