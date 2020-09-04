What’s On in Zurich

Beginning of September 2020

Welcome to September! As the lake turns a little cooler, it’s time to pack in those swims before it becomes too Autumnal. On the event scene there is a lot coming up this month and next, with highlights which include Zurich Film Festival and FOOD Zurich. Take a look below for some further event ideas as well as suggestions for excursions and more.

FRAU GEROLD’S GARTEN MARKETS – BACK FOR SEPTEMBER: The Frau Gerold’s garten Market is open every Saturday in September from 11am. It’s located at Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 (close to Hardbrücke station). You can find out more here.

PLATTENBÖRSE – VINYL MARKET SUNDAY 6th SEPT: If you love collecting vinyl records make your way over to Stall 6 for the Plattenbörse vinyl market on Sunday 6th September from 1pm. Address: Stall 6, Gesneralle 8, 8001. Find out more here.

AROSA CLASIC CAR EVENT 3rd – 6th SEPT: Find out all about this great Classic Car Event taking place in Arosa in early September. Take a look here for the details.

POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI UNTIL 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten other pop up is open till from 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the late Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here. PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here. HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.

ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.

DIGITAL FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 20th SEPT: Mark your diaries for the Digital Festival Zurich from 17th – 20th September. Find out more here.

ALCHEMIA LIVE DANCE / MUSIC EVENT 16th SEPTEMBER HIVE: If you’re craving dancing, don your mask and head to 7 Vibes Journey for a live dance and music event by local Zurich artists on Wednesday 16th of September on the dance floor at Hive in Zurich. See here.

HOME DECOR SAMPLE SALE ON UNTIL 19th SEPTEMBER: Known for its high quality artisan made embroidered table linens and throw pillows ARTHA COLLECTIONS is holding a sale of its sample and less than perfect pieces at Schön und Recht FAIR SHOPPING in the trendy Viaduct area of Zürich. 20% of proceeds going to support the local no food waste organization Schweizer Tafel From now until September 19th at Geroldstrasse 31, 8005 Zurich. A great opportunity to decorate your home with Artha’s unique pieces at super special prices!

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: If the weather is warm how about a float down the Limmat in a rubber dinghy or inflatable ? Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you're looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

