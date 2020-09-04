What’s On in Zurich
Beginning of September 2020
Welcome to September! As the lake turns a little cooler, it’s time to pack in those swims before it becomes too Autumnal. On the event scene there is a lot coming up this month and next, with highlights which include Zurich Film Festival and FOOD Zurich. Take a look below for some further event ideas as well as suggestions for excursions and more.
FRAU GEROLD’S GARTEN MARKETS – BACK FOR SEPTEMBER: The Frau Gerold’s garten Market is open every Saturday in September from 11am. It’s located at Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 (close to Hardbrücke station). You can find out more here.
PLATTENBÖRSE – VINYL MARKET SUNDAY 6th SEPT: If you love collecting vinyl records make your way over to Stall 6 for the Plattenbörse vinyl market on Sunday 6th September from 1pm. Address: Stall 6, Gesneralle 8, 8001. Find out more here.
POP UP – FRAU GUGGACHS GÄRTLI UNTIL 6th SEPT: Frau Gerold’s Garten other pop up is open till from 6th September at Brache Guggach, Hofwiesenstrasse 187, 8057 Zurich. Lots of space in the open air to try interesting food and drinks and enjoy the late Summer sunshine. They are also hosting some markets too. Open 7 days a week. Find out more here.
PWN ZUG & ZURICH LIFELONG LEARNING & RE-SKILLING EVENT 9th SEPT: The Professional Women’s Network for Zug and Zurich are holding an event from 6pm – 9pm at Fifa Museum on Lifelong learning and Reskilling for the Swiss Jobs Market. Find out all about it here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ TILL 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is now extended until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
DIGITAL FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 20th SEPT: Mark your diaries for the Digital Festival Zurich from 17th – 20th September. Find out more here.
ALCHEMIA LIVE DANCE / MUSIC EVENT 16th SEPTEMBER HIVE: If you’re craving dancing, don your mask and head to 7 Vibes Journey for a live dance and music event by local Zurich artists on Wednesday 16th of September on the dance floor at Hive in Zurich. See here.
HOME DECOR SAMPLE SALE ON UNTIL 19th SEPTEMBER: Known for its high quality artisan made embroidered table linens and throw pillows ARTHA COLLECTIONS is holding a sale of its sample and less than perfect pieces at Schön und Recht FAIR SHOPPING in the trendy Viaduct area of Zürich. 20% of proceeds going to support the local no food waste organization Schweizer Tafel From now until September 19th at Geroldstrasse 31, 8005 Zurich. A great opportunity to decorate your home with Artha’s unique pieces at super special prices!
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival has been confirmed and will now take place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October. See more details here.
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE WILDNISPARK: How about a trip to see the animals at the Widnis Park? Take a look here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: How about a trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich? It’s the perfect place for a family trip out on a rainy day and it both fun and educational. Find out all about it here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: If the weather is warm how about a float down the Limmat in a rubber dinghy or inflatable ? Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
FANCY VISITING A CHEESE CAVE? In Gstaad you can visit the local dairy’s Cheese Cave or Cheese Grotto where you can have a tour of this underground cheese cellar and learn all about how the Gstaader cheese and Berner Alpkäser are made. See article and full details here.
THE BUBBLE HOTEL IN THURGAU: Fancy doing something completely different? How about sleeping under the stars in a Bubble Hotel in beautiful Thurgau? As well as a farmhouse breakfast and all facilities, a stay also includes e-bike hire and entrance to a local lake for swimming. Find out all about it here.
Bruno Weber Park
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN VILLARS AND DIABLERETS: If you happen to be visiting the beautiful Villars and Diablerets area of Vaud and are looking for things to do, check out our list of activities suitable for a rainy day here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in September. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call on 044 482 99 33 and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
CAROLINE ROHWER NEW SALON IN ZUG FROM 1st OCTOBER: Caroline Rohwer hair design is opening a new salon at Ober Altstadt 9 in Zug from 1st October! Email here for appointment information.
FOOD & RESTAURANTS
THE BUTCHER AND HIS DAUGHTER ZURICH: There is a new restaurant in Zurich which caters not just for meat eaters but for plants based eaters too. It is located in lovely new premises at Badenerstrasse 97, 8004 Zurich. It has a really fun atmosphere with great cocktails and an outdoor area too and every Tuesday the menu is totally plant based. Take a look here to find out all about it.
The Butcher and His Daughter Zurich
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 3rd OCT: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 3rd October due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
ZURICH INDIAN RESTAURANTS: Fancy a great Indian? Take a look at our Top Indian Restaurants in Zurich
FOOD ZURICH 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
SBB SAVER TICKETS UP TO 70% OFF: The SBB Saver tickets are now offering discounts of up to 70% on train journeys so do book your tickets in advance to take advantage of the great offers. See the details here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE HAFTPFLICHT INSURANCE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out all about this very useful insurance which is really important to have in Zurich. You can read the article here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: A few more tips for newcomers. Take a look here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich. Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors can help with individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
CORONA UPDATES
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres. Read all about it here.
SWITZERLAND ON UK QUARANTINE LIST FROM 4am 29th AUGUST: Please note that Switzerland has been added to the UK’s Quarantine List which means if you arrive there after 4am on Saturday 29th August you have to go into quarantine for 14 days!
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!