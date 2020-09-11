What’s On in Zurich
Early September 2020
This month both the Zurich Film Festival and FOOD Zurich are taking place but this weekend alone is packed with activities! There is the Vegan Food Festival, Zurich Art Weekend and lots of other activities too. Take a look below for some further event ideas as well as suggestions for excursions and more.
ZURICH VEGAN FESTIVAL 11th – 13th SEPT: The Zurich Vegan Festival will be taking place in Zurich HB from Friday 11th – Sunday 13th September. Read all about it here.
FRAU GEROLD’S GARTEN MARKETS EVERY SATURDAY IN SEPTEMBER: The Frau Gerold’s garten Market is open every Saturday in September from 11am. It’s located at Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 (close to Hardbrücke station). You can find out more here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ ENDS 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is on until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.
ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th SEPT: Zurich Art Weekend takes place in the city from 11th – 13th September. Find out all about it here.
ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM OPENS 13th SEPT: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opens in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can book your tour online in advance here.
CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT IN THE WOODS AT SELEGER MOOR 13th SEPT: How about a charity concert in the beautiful Park Seleger Moor on Sunday 13th September in an idyllic setting. Under the name “Papageno im Park”, there will be up to more than 40 chambermusic groups spread across this nature park, flooding it with the sound of music. At the end there will be the overture & arias from the “Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Find out all about it and book your tickets here.
ALCHEMIA LIVE DANCE / MUSIC EVENT 16th SEPTEMBER HIVE: If you’re craving dancing, don your mask and head to 7 Vibes Journey for a live dance and music event by local Zurich artists on Wednesday 16th of September on the dance floor at Hive in Zurich. See here.
DIGITAL FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 20th SEPT: Mark your diaries for the Digital Festival Zurich from 17th – 20th September. Find out more here.
KIOER ART IN OPEN SPACES IN ZURICH TILL 20th SEPT: Check out the latest “Art in Open Spaces in Zurich”. There are plenty of unusual art pieces all around Zurich. Find out all about this outdoor exhibition (in German) here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October and is the world’s first film festival to be taking place in a physical context during these special time. Find out all about it here.
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE 3rd SEPT – 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO TIERPARK GOLDAU: How about an excursion to see the animals at the Tierpark Goldau outside Zurich? Take a look here.
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: How about a trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich? It’s the perfect place for a family trip out on a rainy day and it both fun and educational. Find out all about it here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER BOAT: If the weather is warm how about a float down the Limmat in a rubber dinghy or inflatable ? Read our article here with instructions and a map on where to start and finish and all you need to know.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HIKES IN VILLARS & LES DIABLERETS: If you have never explored the area around Villars and Les Diablerets you’re in for a real treat as it is amazingly scenic. Why not try out one of these two hikes in the area? Read all about them here.
FANCY VISITING A CHEESE CAVE? In Gstaad you can visit the local dairy’s Cheese Cave or Cheese Grotto where you can have a tour of this underground cheese cellar and learn all about how the Gstaader cheese and Berner Alpkäser are made. See article and full details here.
THE BUBBLE HOTEL IN THURGAU: Fancy doing something completely different? How about sleeping under the stars in a Bubble Hotel in beautiful Thurgau? As well as a farmhouse breakfast and all facilities, a stay also includes e-bike hire and entrance to a local lake for swimming. Find out all about it here.
FREE THINGS TO DO IN SUMMER IN ZURICH: Take a look at this list of free or inexpensive things to do in Zurich this Summer. See the list here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN VILLARS AND DIABLERETS: If you happen to be visiting the beautiful Villars and Diablerets area of Vaud and are looking for things to do, check out our list of activities suitable for a rainy day here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
*** SPECIAL OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in September. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call on 044 482 99 33 and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
CAROLINE ROHWER NEW SALON IN ZUG FROM 1st OCTOBER: Caroline Rohwer hair design is opening a new salon at Ober Altstadt 9 in Zug from 1st October! Email here for appointment information.
KOKOTÉ- NEW IN ZURICH: On 18th September KoKoTé opens its first store in Zurich in Neumarkt 20. KoKoTé bags and accessories are stylish, Swiss made and made in conjunction with refugees. See here for more information.
MAGNUS VINUM WINES: Timothy Magnus offers an amazing selection of great wine and particularly some fabulous burgundy wine. If you fancy purchasing you can get a small discount of 5% on every CHF 500 purchase and and 10% on a purchase of CHF 1000 using the code NewInZurich. Take a look at his wines here.
FOOD & RESTAURANTS
BRUNCH ITALIAN STYLE AT THE WALDHAUS FLIMS: The Waldhaus Flims is now offering an Italian style Brunch on Sundays. Find out all about it here.
THE BUTCHER AND HIS DAUGHTER ZURICH: There is a new restaurant in Zurich which caters not just for meat eaters but for plants based eaters too. It is located in lovely new premises at Badenerstrasse 97, 8004 Zurich. It has a really fun atmosphere with great cocktails and an outdoor area too and every Tuesday the menu is totally plant based. Take a look here to find out all about it.
WIDDER SUMMER POP UP AT HOTEL ALEX: How about some Lakeside Summer dining at the Widder’s Summer Pop Up at Hotel Alex. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 3rd OCT: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 3rd October due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
JUICE BAR GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our guide to Zurich’s juice bars here.
ZURICH INDIAN RESTAURANTS: Fancy a great Indian? Take a look at our Top Indian Restaurants in Zurich
FOOD ZURICH 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
CYCLE ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes around Zurich. See the article here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNTIL 1st NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will be at Halle 622 in Zurich from 10th July till 1st November. You can read all about it here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SHARED LAUNDRY ROOMS: In many apartments in Switzerland shared laundry rooms are still a thing. If you’ve recently arrived in Switzerland here’s all you need to know about shared laundry facilities. Take a look here.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE HAFTPFLICHT INSURANCE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out all about this very useful insurance which is really important to have in Zurich. You can read the article here.
NEED TAX INFORMATION AS AN EXPAT: If you’re looking for tax advice as an expat in Switzerland please take a look here for tips and information.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. If you have a doctor’s or dentist’s practice or a school, cafe, restaurant or hotel in Switzerland, this book makes perfect reading material. You get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: A few more tips for newcomers. Take a look here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich. Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors can help with individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
CORONA UPDATES
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
******************************
*********************
