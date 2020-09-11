What’s On in Zurich Early September 2020

ZURICH VEGAN FESTIVAL 11th – 13th SEPT: The Zurich Vegan Festival will be taking place in Zurich HB from Friday 11th – Sunday 13th September. Read all about it here.

FRAU GEROLD’S GARTEN MARKETS EVERY SATURDAY IN SEPTEMBER: The Frau Gerold’s garten Market is open every Saturday in September from 11am. It’s located at Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 (close to Hardbrücke station). You can find out more here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV OTTO PIENE & BRIGITTE KROWANZ ENDS 13th SEPT: At Haus Konstruktiv the Otto Piene exhibition is on until 13th September. Don’t miss the light exhibition by Brigitte Kowanz also on until 13th September. Find out more here.

ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th SEPT: Zurich Art Weekend takes place in the city from 11th – 13th September. Find out all about it here.

ENROL FOR THE TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation and they have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success. Their latest Teaching Assistant course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 19th September till 12th June. No prerequisites are necessary. Enrol now to avoid disappointment! To read all about it click here. To go to the Foundations For Learning enrolment page click here.

LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM OPENS 13th SEPT: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opens in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can book your tour online in advance here.

CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT IN THE WOODS AT SELEGER MOOR 13th SEPT: How about a charity concert in the beautiful Park Seleger Moor on Sunday 13th September in an idyllic setting. Under the name “Papageno im Park”, there will be up to more than 40 chambermusic groups spread across this nature park, flooding it with the sound of music. At the end there will be the overture & arias from the “Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Find out all about it and book your tickets here.