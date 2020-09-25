What’s On In Zurich
End Of September 2020
The temperatures are dropping but there is no such thing as bad weather in Zurich as there is always something great to do! The Zurich Film Festival has just started and there are plenty of interesting events this coming week. Take a look below for inspiration.
Shania Twain at the Opening Night of Zurich Film Festival 2020
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival opened in Zurich on 24th September and continues until 4th October. Johnny Depp will be attending and Juliette Binoche too. Olivia Colman will be receiving her award via Video Link and there is a great line up of films to watch! Find out all about it here.
SAN PELLEGRINO SAPORI TICINO 20TH SEPT – 25TH OCT: Experience gourmet dining at top luxury hotels across Switzerland for the annual San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival across Switzerland. We attended the pre-opening event at the Grand Hotel Du Lac in Vevey and it was simply amazing. There are a number of top class dinners to choose from – take a look here for more information
OPERA FOR ALL DIGITAL LIVE STREAMING EVENT 25th- 27th SEPT: The Opera House in Zurich invites you to join them for a special 3 day “Oper Für Alle” live streaming event featuring 3 different operas. The events are free to watch and available for 48 hours after streaming. Find out all about it here.
OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 2020 – ARCHITURE FOR ALL: This weekend the “Open House Zurich – Arkitektur Für Alle” event is taking place which means a lot of great Zurich buildings of architectural note will be open to public for free. Many will have guided tours – but do note these tend to get booked up from the minute this event is announced! In fact with a rainy day forecast, the event is bound to be very popular – but do check out what is free and go and have a look. You need to book up online first but it is very easy. Take a look here (in German) for full details.
ZÜRI-WIESN OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH HB NOW UNTIL 4th OCT: The Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest celebration is taking place this year at Zurich HB but with more physical distancing in place. Find out more about it here.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 18th SEPT- 10th OCT: Don’t miss the delicious 2020 edition of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks! 20 different chefs from top restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland will be offering the Nespresso Gourmet menus at very special prices. Book early to avoid disappointment. You can find out all about it here.
BIKE SALE – VELO BOURSE HELVETIAPLATZ 26th SEPT : On Saturday 26th September in the morning till 3pm there will be a Vélo Bourse at Helvetiplatz where you can buy and sell bikes. For more information visit the website here.
VELAFRICA – WHERE TO DONATE A BIKE TO A GOOD CAUSE: If, on the other hand, you have a bike you simply want to give away to a worthy cause, Velafrica will warmly welcome your bike. See here for details.
Sponsored Insert
Team Against Team – improviser Against Improviser – Titan against Titan!
8th October 2020 at 7.15 for 8pm
Don’t miss this exciting English language show where the home team “ZIC”, Zurich Improv Comedy, competes against “Don’t Touch My Mushroom” from Zurich. The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round!
Theater sports is fast-paced, improvised, comedy theater – spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything is made up in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits, so anything can happen and every show is unique!
Location: Kanzlei Club Zurich on 8th October 2020
Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00
Free seating
You can Book Your Tickets here
You can find out more about the event on Facebook by taking a look here :
***WIN FREE TICKETS TO ART INTERNATIONAL 2nd – 4th OCT ***: Enter our contest to win FREE tickets to Art International Contemporary Art Fair at PULS 5 in Zurich. Lots of Swiss and International Art on display and there is plenty of space and all COVID recommendations are being followed. Last day to enter is midnight on 29th September. Simply enter at the bottom of this article where it says Prize Draw
Artwork / Photo credit: Francisc Chiuariu: Pray for Tomorrow (San Marco, the Vortex Series)
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
*** SPECIAL SEPTEMBER OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in September. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
Sponsored Insert
Explore MBA programs that will take your career to the next level.
Join the professionals at Access MBA for One-to-One meetings with top international business schools in Zurich
On October 12th in person or October 14th online
The events are free to attend but you do need to register in advance
For more information & for no commitment registration see here.
ZURICH IMPROV THEATER SPORTS 8th OCTOBER: Don’t miss an exciting English language Theater Sports production by Zurich Improv Comedy at Kanzlei Club in Zurich on 8th October at 7.15pm for an 8pm start. Buy your tickets early here to avoid disappointment!
FREE TOP MBA EVENT IN ZURICH (ONLINE & IN PERSON) 12th & 14th OCT: Free to attend top MBA event in Zurich on 12th (in person) and 14th (online) October.You need to register in advance here. Or if you want to read our article about it see here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT TILL 11th OCT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport until 11th October. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
Sponsored Insert
SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival Zurich
10th -17th October 2020
Improv Comedy in both English and German
The SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival is back in Zurich from 10th – 17th October with an international line up of artists and is taking place in both English and German!
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: How about a trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich? It’s the perfect place for a family trip out on a rainy day and it both fun and educational. Find out all about it here.
KOKOTÉ- NEW IN ZURICH: KoKoTé opened its first popup store in Zurich in Neumarkt 20, Zurich last week. KoKoTé bags and accessories are stylish, Swiss made and made in conjunction with refugees. See here for more information.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN VILLARS AND DIABLERETS: If you happen to be visiting the beautiful Villars and Diablerets area of Vaud and are looking for things to do, check out our list of activities suitable for a rainy day here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO GENEVA: We recently visited Geneva and went on a TUK TUK ride through the city and to the vineyards, we did a Chocolate tasting tour, attended a Watch making Workshop and enjoyed some amazing culinary experiences at a variety of restaurants. Take a look at this short video here.
HIKING NEAR TOGGENBURG: Take a look at this wonderful hike near Toggenburg. Read all about it here.
FOOD & RESTAURANTS
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: If you’ve not visited Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht yet you’re really in our a treat. Toni and his team specialise in freshly made pasta and Mediterranean dishes.Find out all about it here.
BRUNCH ITALIAN STYLE AT THE WALDHAUS FLIMS: The Waldhaus Flims is now offering an Italian style Brunch on Sundays. Find out all about it here.
THE LEBANESE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND EXTENDED TILL 3rd OCT: The Oriental Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has now been extended till 3rd October due to its popularity. Find out all about it here.
FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
MAGNUS VINUM WINES: Timothy Magnus offers an amazing selection of great wine and particularly some fabulous burgundy wine. If you fancy purchasing you can get a small discount of 5% on every CHF 500 purchase and and 10% on a purchase of CHF 1000 using the code NewInZurich. Take a look at his wines here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU – BABY’S FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTOS: Celebrate your baby’s first birthday in a fun and memorable way with wonderful photos you can keep forever. Carmen specialises in family portraits which capture the essence of the occasion. Find out more about it here
CAROLINE ROHWER NEW SALON IN ZUG FROM 1st OCTOBER: Caroline Rohwer hair design is opening a new salon at Ober Altstadt 9 in Zug from 1st October! Email here for appointment information.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
CALLING ALL AMERICANS IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget to request your ballot now for the November election! You can get it here or from @votefromabroad.
LOOKING AFTER PETS IN SWITZERLAND: Some tips on things to know about keeping animal in Switzerland. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY ROOMS: In many apartments in Switzerland shared laundry rooms are still a thing. If you’ve recently arrived in Switzerland here’s all you need to know about shared laundry facilities. Take a look here.
NEED TAX INFORMATION AS AN EXPAT: If you’re looking for tax advice as an expat in Switzerland please take a look here for tips and information.
UNEMPLOYED IN ZURICH – TOP TIPS FOR EXPATS: If you’re an expat in Switzerland and lose your job, take a look at these tips compiled by leading Global Careen Coach Angie Weinberger. See the article here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: A few more tips for newcomers. Take a look here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich. Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors can help with individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
CORONA UPDATES
THE UK IS NOW ON SWITZERLAND’S QUARANTINE LIST: Bad news for Brits and those from Ireland – the UK and Ireland are both now on Switzerland’s latest quarantine list. See here for details.
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres in canton Zurich. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
