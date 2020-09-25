What’s On In Zurich

End Of September 2020

The temperatures are dropping but there is no such thing as bad weather in Zurich as there is always something great to do! The Zurich Film Festival has just started and there are plenty of interesting events this coming week. Take a look below for inspiration.

Shania Twain at the Opening Night of Zurich Film Festival 2020

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival opened in Zurich on 24th September and continues until 4th October. Johnny Depp will be attending and Juliette Binoche too. Olivia Colman will be receiving her award via Video Link and there is a great line up of films to watch! Find out all about it here.

SAN PELLEGRINO SAPORI TICINO 20TH SEPT – 25TH OCT: Experience gourmet dining at top luxury hotels across Switzerland for the annual San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival across Switzerland. We attended the pre-opening event at the Grand Hotel Du Lac in Vevey and it was simply amazing. There are a number of top class dinners to choose from – take a look here for more information

OPERA FOR ALL DIGITAL LIVE STREAMING EVENT 25th- 27th SEPT: The Opera House in Zurich invites you to join them for a special 3 day “Oper Für Alle” live streaming event featuring 3 different operas. The events are free to watch and available for 48 hours after streaming. Find out all about it here.

OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 2020 – ARCHITURE FOR ALL: This weekend the “Open House Zurich – Arkitektur Für Alle” event is taking place which means a lot of great Zurich buildings of architectural note will be open to public for free. Many will have guided tours – but do note these tend to get booked up from the minute this event is announced! In fact with a rainy day forecast, the event is bound to be very popular – but do check out what is free and go and have a look. You need to book up online first but it is very easy. Take a look here (in German) for full details.

ZÜRI-WIESN OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH HB NOW UNTIL 4th OCT: The Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest celebration is taking place this year at Zurich HB but with more physical distancing in place. Find out more about it here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 18th SEPT- 10th OCT: Don’t miss the delicious 2020 edition of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks! 20 different chefs from top restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland will be offering the Nespresso Gourmet menus at very special prices. Book early to avoid disappointment. You can find out all about it here.

BIKE SALE – VELO BOURSE HELVETIAPLATZ 26th SEPT : On Saturday 26th September in the morning till 3pm there will be a Vélo Bourse at Helvetiplatz where you can buy and sell bikes. For more information visit the website here.

VELAFRICA – WHERE TO DONATE A BIKE TO A GOOD CAUSE: If, on the other hand, you have a bike you simply want to give away to a worthy cause, Velafrica will warmly welcome your bike. See here for details.