What’s On In Zurich Mid September 2020 Onwards

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 24th SEPT – 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival will be taking place in Zurich from 24th September – 4th October and is the world’s first film festival to be taking place in a physical context during these special time. Find out all about it here.

THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.

***WIN FREE TICKETS TO ART INTERNATIONAL 2nd – 4th OCT ***: Enter our contest to win FREE tickets to Art International Contemporary Art Fair at PULS 5 in Zurich. Lots of Swiss and International Art on display and there is lots of space and all COVID recommendations are being followed.

ZURICH IMPROV THEATER SPORTS 8th OCTOBER: Don’t miss an exciting English language Theater Sports production by Zurich Improv Comedy at Kanzlei Club in Zurich on 8th October at 7.15pm for an 8pm start. Buy your tickets early here to avoid disappointment!

FREE TOP MBA EVENT IN ZURICH (ONLINE & IN PERSON) 12th & 14th OCT: Free to attend top MBA event in Zurich on 12th (in person) and 14th (online) October.You need to register in advance here. Or if you want to read our article about it see here.

BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.

*** SPECIAL SEPTEMBER OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in September. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.

Team Against Team – improviser Against Improviser – Titan against Titan!

8th October 2020 at 7.15 for 8pm

Don’t miss this exciting English language show where the home team “ZIC”, Zurich Improv Comedy, competes against “Don’t Touch My Mushroom” from Zurich. The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round!

Theater sports is fast-paced, improvised, comedy theater – spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything is made up in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits, so anything can happen and every show is unique!

Location: Kanzlei Club Zurich on 8th October 2020

Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00

Free seating

You can Book Your Tickets here

You can find out more about the event on Facebook by taking a look here :

PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.

ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT TILL 11th OCT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport until 11th October. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.