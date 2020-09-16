Home » Art » Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich
ArtArts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Art International 2020 Zurich

Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich

Zurich’s Art International Festival is back in town from the 2nd to 4th October 2020. As one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999.

Impressions of Art International Zurich

It’s a good opportunity to see a wealth of artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art. Many artists will be present themselves as well as gallery owners and art-lovers from all over the world. The exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity for anyone with an interest in art. Here is the list of all the exhibitors in alphabetical order.

Art INternational Zurich

It all takes place at the PULS 5 building which is an industrial monument just outside the centre of Zurich.
It is a very short walk from PULS 5 to Escher-Wyss-Platz and tram line no. 4 and bus lines 33 and 72 run nearby. The fastest way is by tram line 4, stop Technopark (or stop Schiffbau). It is only about 10 minutes by tram from Zurich main station.

Art International

Artwork credit: Francisc Chiuariu: Pray for Tomorrow (San Marco, Vortex Series), Oil on canvas, 135 x 200 cm, 2017-2018 Courtesy of HENRI MAILLARDET, Switzerland

Tickets

You can buy tickets here but why not enter our prize draw instead? Think positive (and if you don’t already, maybe subscribe to this website ?)  and you might well be lucky!!! 🙂

*** Enter Our Prize Draw For FREE Tickets ***

NewInZurich has a number of free tickets to be won! Simply email us here with your name and mobile number and the words “Art Int” in the subject line. Good luck!

Please note all COVID recommendations will be in place at the event location in PULS 5.

Art International 2020 Zurich

When: 2nd – 4th October 2020

Open: Friday & Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 6pm

Where: Puls5 Zurich

Address: Giessereistrasse, 8005 Zurich

Visit the Art International website here.

Take a look at the video here:

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

Brunch Italian Style at Ristorante Pomodoro at the Waldhaus Flims

Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted To Know About Zurich

****************************

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Early September 2020

The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

The Blue Bath Zurich by Connor McCreedy

Zurich Film Festival 2020 From 24th September to...

Simply Zurich Exhibition – All You Ever Wanted...

Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

Vegan Festival Zurich 11th – 13th September 2020

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of September 2020

A Visit to The Cheese Grotto in Gstaad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security