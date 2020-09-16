Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich

Zurich’s Art International Festival is back in town from the 2nd to 4th October 2020. As one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999.

It’s a good opportunity to see a wealth of artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art. Many artists will be present themselves as well as gallery owners and art-lovers from all over the world. The exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity for anyone with an interest in art. Here is the list of all the exhibitors in alphabetical order.



It all takes place at the PULS 5 building which is an industrial monument just outside the centre of Zurich.

It is a very short walk from PULS 5 to Escher-Wyss-Platz and tram line no. 4 and bus lines 33 and 72 run nearby. The fastest way is by tram line 4, stop Technopark (or stop Schiffbau). It is only about 10 minutes by tram from Zurich main station.

Artwork credit: Francisc Chiuariu: Pray for Tomorrow (San Marco, Vortex Series), Oil on canvas, 135 x 200 cm, 2017-2018 Courtesy of HENRI MAILLARDET, Switzerland

Tickets

Please note all COVID recommendations will be in place at the event location in PULS 5.

Art International 2020 Zurich

When: 2nd – 4th October 2020

Open: Friday & Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 6pm

Where: Puls5 Zurich

Address: Giessereistrasse, 8005 Zurich

Visit the Art International website here.

Take a look at the video here:

