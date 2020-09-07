Zurich Art Weekend 2020
Friday 11th, Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September 2020
Art Exhibitions, Talks, Art Walks
What are your plans for the weekend? How about a splash of art? This weekend the third time, Zurich Art Weekend is taking place from Friday 11th till Sunday 13th September. There is an exciting line up of events and lots of artists will be present. It doesn’t really matter if you’re an aficionado or just finding your feet – the thing about art is that it is all totally subjective.
When: 11th – 13th September 2020
Where: Various locations all over Zurich – please see here
Artists: Take a look at all the artists here
Events: See all the events here
For more information please visit the ZurichArtWeekend website.
*** Please register as early as you can for the events and many will get booked up very quickly ***
