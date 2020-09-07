Home » Art » Zurich Art Weekend 2020
ArtArts and EntertainmentBusinesses & ServicesExhibitions and EventsSwiss Traditions

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

Friday 11th, Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September 2020

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

Art Exhibitions, Talks, Art Walks

What are your plans for the weekend? How about a splash of art? This weekend the third time, Zurich Art Weekend is taking place from Friday 11th till Sunday 13th September. There is an exciting line up of events and lots of artists will be present. It doesn’t really matter if you’re an aficionado or just finding your feet – the thing about art is that it is all totally subjective.

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

Installation View, Matt Mullican, “The Feeling of Things”, exhibition at Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan.
Courtesy of the artist and Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan.

 

There will exhibits to view, Art Walks to join, talks to attend, panel discussions, Art Lunches and lots more. You will have the opportunity to meet with artists first hand and to speak to gallerists and curators and to really get involved in this great Zurich art event.
Works in progress from Ackermann’s studio. © Rita Ackermann, Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth
Works in progress from Ackermann’s studio. © Rita Ackermann, Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

 

There is something for everyone over the course of this weekend – so do take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and dive in and lose yourself in some of the amazing art.
Zurich Art Weekend 2020
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of September 2020

A Visit to The Cheese Grotto in Gstaad

BexArts Festival 2020 – Amazing Outdoor Art in Canton Vaud

What’s On in Zurich Late August Early September...

A Trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Late August 2020

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Projektil Illuminated Art in Solothurn with Hodler and...

What’s On In Zurich Mid August 2020 Onwards

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security