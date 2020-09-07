Zurich Art Weekend 2020

Friday 11th, Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September 2020

Art Exhibitions, Talks, Art Walks

What are your plans for the weekend? How about a splash of art? This weekend the third time, Zurich Art Weekend is taking place from Friday 11th till Sunday 13th September. There is an exciting line up of events and lots of artists will be present. It doesn’t really matter if you’re an aficionado or just finding your feet – the thing about art is that it is all totally subjective.

Installation View, Matt Mullican, “The Feeling of Things”, exhibition at Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan. Courtesy of the artist and Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan.

There will exhibits to view, Art Walks to join, talks to attend, panel discussions, Art Lunches and lots more. You will have the opportunity to meet with artists first hand and to speak to gallerists and curators and to really get involved in this great Zurich art event.

Works in progress from Ackermann’s studio. © Rita Ackermann, Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

There is something for everyone over the course of this weekend – so do take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and dive in and lose yourself in some of the amazing art.