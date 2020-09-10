Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

Opens 13th September 2020

Lindt Home of Chocolate Zurich

From 13th September 2020 there is a new museum in Zurich and this one is unlike any other. It’s a museum dedicated to chocolate! The new Lindt building in Kilchberg, Zurich was designed by top architects Christ & Gantenbein, and it offers tourists and locals alike the opportunity to find out all about the history of chocolate. You can either take part in one of the tours or if you prefer to get more hands on, you can attend a chocolate workshop. All the tours and courses can be booked online. There is an on-site cafe and shop too.

Giant Lindt Chocolate Fountain

The giant 9 metre tall chocolate fountain provides a stunning centrepiece visitors arrive.

Inaugurated by Roger Federer

The museum was officially inaugurated on 11th September by Roger Federer and will be open to the public from 10am on 13th September 2020.

Multimedia Exhibition

There is an interactive multimedia exhibition which tells you all about the history of chocolate in Switzerland and how chocolate is derived from the cocoa bean. What is even more interesting is that there is a show production facility where you can view the latest production and automation technologies in operation.

Largest Lindt Chocolate Shop In The World

As befits a Swiss company, the Lindt Home of Chocolate is where you will find the largest Lindt Chocolate Shop in the world. If shopping is not your thing, then you can relax in the stylish Lindt café, and enjoy chocolate specialties and waffles.

Chocolate Courses at Lindt Home of Chocolate

You can also book online one of the chocolate courses, where under the guidance of one of the Lindt Maîtres Chocolatiers, you learn how to work with chocolate and even create your own personal chocolate masterpieces. (You can see a course I did here many years ago). You can book chocolate courses for groups of up to 60 people.