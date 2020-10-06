A Glittering Evening At

Zurich Film Festival 2020 Awards Night

Zurich Film Festival Awards Night 2020

Despite the challenging situation, Zurich Film Festival 2020 got off to a great start and they capped it all with a wonderful Awards Night on the last Saturday of the Festival.

This took place at the Opera House Zurich and Tim Hughes took the following photos for Zurich Film Festival.

Max Loong officiated at the event which was attended by an eager audience all dressed up for this fun evening.

Christian Jungen and Elke Mayer ZFF Directors

ZFF2020 attracted 68,000 visitors, showed 100 screenings which were completely sold out and attracted stars like Johnny Depp, Juliette Binoche and Til Schweiger. In total they showed 165 films, of which there were a record number of 23 world premieres.

Melodie Zhoa provided some of the musical entertainment for the evening

Shania Twain and Ray Parker Jnr on the Green Carpet before the Awards

Ray Parker Jnr at ZFF2020 Awards Night Zurich

Nilam Farooq

Karen Heberlein SAMI, JOE UND ICH

Bligg

Jonathan Elbers The Club of Ugly Children ZFF2020

Evi Romen “Hochwald”

Hannah Schweizer “80,000 Schnitzel” at ZFF2020

Maja Jul Larsen CRY WOLF

Ares Ceylan FLESH AND BLOOD

ZFF director Christian Jungen stated that “With the ZFF, we wanted to send a signal of optimism and new beginnings. And we succeeded. It has been shown that people are keen on cinema again.” Together with Eva Mayer, the new team had pulled off what we hope is the first of many more successful Zurich Film Festivals. Let’s hope the condition for ZFF2021 are not quite so challenging.

All the above photos (except for the Opera House from the outside ) were taken by Tim Hughes for Zurich Film Festival

And we’ll leave you with a fe photos from earlier on in the festival – Johnny Depp on the Green Carpet, Juliette Binoche who accepted her Golden Icon Award earlier in the week and Iris Berben who accepted her Golden Eye Award just before the Festival began.

The following photos are by Carmen Sirboiu:

Johnny Depp

Juliette Binoche

Iris Berben

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************