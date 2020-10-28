Home » Arts and Entertainment » A Scenic Journey Through Switzerland on The Bernina Express
A Scenic Journey Through Switzerland on The Bernina Express

by newinzurich
The Bernina Express – A Gem in the Swiss Public Transport System

Living in Switzerland you get spoilt by the high standards of the railway network – not to mention the frequency and interconnectivity of the whole of the Swiss public transport system. When it comes to scenic railway journeys you are spoilt for choice as there are so many scenic railway journeys you can make. However, the Bernina Express is surely amongst the most stunning!

So Many Famous Swiss Sights in One Journey

The Bernina Express itinerary is pretty amazing – it passes through 55 tunnels and over 196 bridges taking you some of the most stunning landscapes in Switzerland. As you lie back in your comfortable seat the views keep unfolding in front of you. It also spectacularly passes over the 65m high Landwasser Viaduct, which is the signature structure of the Rhaetian Railway and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Along the journey, you get to see so many famous Swiss sights all in the space of one day. You can see the Montebello curve with views onto the Bernina massif, the Morteratsch glacier, the three lakes Lej Pitschen, Lej Nair and Lago Bianco, the Alp Grüm and the Brusio Circular Viaduct.

The train’s large panoramic windows allow you to enjoy amazing views whichever side of the carriage you sit on.

Panoramic windows on Bernina Express

Panoramic windows on Bernina Express

As you travel on you go from valley floors right up to the top of the mountains and you just have to marvel at the skill of the engineers who built this line.

Bernina Route to Poschiavo From Chur

The route we went on the Bernina Express went from Chur in to Poschiavo in Switzerland and then onto Le Prese but you can go all the way to Tirano in Italy. It also runs along other routes from St Moritz too. Most of the journey is along the Rhaetian Railway in the Albula, which is a World Heritage Site. In Summer, the journey can be extended from Tirano to Lugano aboard the Bernina Express Bus.

Swiss Lake Lago Bianco on Bernina Express Journey

We set off early in the morning from Zurich to Chur by regular train and then at Chur we took the Bernina Express  to Poschiavo and on to Le Prese. The train doesn’t have a dining car but it does have a large selection of drinks and snacks on its trolley service. So as we arrived at Alp Grüm just after 11.30 am we went for an early mountain lunch. We ate regional specialities (including the Vermicelle dessert pictured ) on the balcony of the restaurant (which also has rooms) whilst enjoying stunning views over the glacier.

Alp Grüß Restaurant Bernina Express stop

Hike to Cavaglia and the Glacier Garden

Hiking to Cavaglia stop on Bernina Express

After lunch we hiked down through some lovely scenery from Alp Grüm to Cavaglia.
Hiking to Cavaglia stop on Bernina Express
The Glacier Garden, also known as the “Marmites Géants” is just a few hundred metres from the train station and took around 40 minutes to visit. You get to see some very cool giant glacier pot holes and unusual rock formations.

The Glacier garden Glacier Express

Poschiavo and Le Prese

At Cavaglia we boarded the train again, this time to visit the charming town of Poschiavo. We had a wonderful tour round, finishing with a delightful aperitif in the centre of the main square. There is quite a lot to see here so I will cover it in a future post.

Le Prese

Lago di Poschiavo in Le Prese

Lago di Poschiavo in Le Prese

From Poschiavo it was just a short journey to Le Prese where we were staying at the Sport Hotel Le Prese, and where incidentally they have a great restaurant. Owned by the Raselli family, Le Prese is famous for the Raselli herbs and flowers which are cultivated here and which go to make some of the best teas and herbs for all sorts of purposes, including the famous Ricola sweets.

Bruno Raselli Le Prese Poschiavo

Raselli herbs and flowers Le Prese Poschiavo

Bruno Raselli gave us a fantastic tour of the grounds where the herbs are grown and showed us how it is all processed and packaged in the factory.

Bruno Raselli Le Prese Poschiavo

Return to Chur on the Bernina Express

After our little stay in this beautiful part of the world, it was time to head back to Zurich, by once again taking the Bernina Express to Chur and then the regular train home. In a couple of days we had seen so much of Switzerland, so many landmarks that it really was impressive. The scenery is stunning, the engineering behind it all is unbelievable and  its the most scenic way to cross the Swiss Engadin Alps. I highly recommend this train journey as one of the best ways of seeing Switzerland. The best news is that the Bernina Express runs all year long!

Bernina Express

When: The Bernina Express runs all year round

Please Note: From 2nd – 7th November there will be a line closure between Pontresina and Poschiavo due to building work but a replacement bus service will be in operation.

Route: From Chur or Landquart to Poschiavo and to Tirano in Italy

Tickets: For tickets please see here. Please note that for the Bernina Express in addition to your ticket you also require a seat reservation.

Visit the Bernina Express website here.

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu
You can visit Carmen’s Photography Website here.

