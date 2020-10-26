Beautiful Autumn Colours on the Klöntalersee Lake

Klöntalersee in Autumn

We have written about the beautiful lake of Klöntalersee, before (you can read about it here) but each of our previous visits have been in the Spring or Summer. However, if you visit it in mid to late October you will find the lake and mountains absolutely stunning with their beautiful Autumn hues.

The colours are deep and vivid with so many different yellows, golds and oranges. Contrasted by the lovely colour of the deep green water, it looks like a painting.

Take A Picnic and Go For A Stoll or Hike

Klöntalersee is surrounded by mountains and there are lots of places to sit and admire the views, to have a picnic or go for a walk – and lots of hiking paths too. We parked at the far end of the lake close to the Post Bus stop and next to the restaurant (which sadly was closed as it is undergoing renovations until Autumn 2021). Luckily we had taken a picnic with us as the day we visited in late October the other restaurant at the entrance to the lake near the long dam structure was also shut!

If you park close to the entrance to the lake and the dam, the walk alongside the road can get very busy with all the cars as it is quite narrow. So we parked at the bottom and instead of going along the lake on the other side (as it was in shadow) we just picked a hiking trail up on the right hand side. You can see a selection of hiking trails to choose from here – or simply follow the signed trails.

There are lots of beautiful huts, plenty of cows to get to know and amazing views to take in.

We found a pleasant spot for a picnic and after walking a little further we returned via the same route. There are so many marked trails that there are plenty to choose from and with the Autumn foliage it was all quite stunning.

So if you get the chance to visit before the leaves fall off the trees, we can highly recommend a visit this Autumn.

Here are a selection of photos taken by Carmen Sirboiu earlier the same week.

So if you’re looking for an excursion just over an hour from Zurich where you can really enjoy nature at its golden best, why not take a trip to Klöntalersee?

Klöntalersee Alpine Lake

Where: Glarus, Eastern Switzerland

Address: Klöntalerstrasse 36, 8750, Switzerland

GPS: 47.033115, 9.006593

When To Go: Anytime of year but March till November is probably the nicest

Hiking Paths: For a variety of hiking trails see here

How to Get There

By Car: It is just over an hour from Zurich, on the A3 motorway towards Chur, then exit 44 towards Glarus and follow the signs to Klöntal and to Klöntalersee. There is parking along the lake and at the far end there is a car park (close to the bus stop). In Summer it can get very busy but in October there were plenty of spaces to park.

By Train: It takes 1 hour 15 from Zurich HB to Glarus, then the Postauto 504 bus in the direction of Klöntal Rhodannenberg or Klöntal Platz. Please note the bus only runs once an hour and not at all at 11:53 and 1:53 so do check www.sbb.ch before you set out.

See Klöntalersee on Google Maps here:

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen specialises in family portraits, LinkedIn shots and pet photography

