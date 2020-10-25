Discover Switzerland with The SBB Leisure Travel Deal

The SBB Leisure Travel Deal

Explore Switzerland By Train

Fancy travelling round Switzerland? Exploring all the places you’ve not managed to visit so far? Whether it’s Montreux, Geneva, Lugano, Ascona, Zermatt or St Gallen – or anywhere else you fancy – the world (or rather Switzerland) is your oyster with the new SBB Leisure Travel Deal – also known as the “Freizeit” deal.

Day Passes at Special Rates with One Year to Use

You need to have a Half-Fare Travel Cards so that you can buy 20 x day passes for 2nd class travel for CHF 620 or alternatively 30 x day passes for CHF 840. If you prefer to travel First Class it is CHF 1,060 for 20 x day passes and CHF 1,410 for 30 x day passes.

Valid For One Year

You have one year to use the tickets and the offer runs until 13th December 2020. See details here.

