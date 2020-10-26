Grow Your Career and Leadership with An Executive MBA

Online Event Switzerland 10th November 2020

If you are interested in growing your career you may wish to consider studying for an Exective MBA. On 10th November Premier EMBA will be holding an online meeting for ambitious business school candidates.

The online reception and meeting will enable you to meet with IMD EMBA, University of St. Gallen, London Business School, IE Business School, ESCP Europe, IESE Global Executive MBA, HEC Paris, Manchester Business School, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, University of Zurich and other top universities and business schools.

Executives will be able to connect with successful local alumni and with representatives from some of the top 30 EMBA programmes from the Financial Times global ranking.

Premier Value for Experienced Leaders

A key reason for experienced professionals choosing the Executive MBA is because it allows them the opportunity to gain new career perspectives. The format enhances their leadership skills and helps them develop strategic partnerships.

Studies from the the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) show that EMBA participants benefit from impressive career progression and obtain significant salary increases as well as new business opportunities after successful completions of an Executive MBA. What’s more, Executive MBA salaries are among the highest of any business and management programme.

Find Out From Insiders About the EMBA

So don’t let your current situation hold you back, why not find out more about the EMBA format from insiders and those who know. Distinguished local alumni will come together online for an exclusive panel discussion to answer your questions and to enable you to see if this is the right move for you. In addition, anExecutive Education expert will be available on the platform to discuss your personal EMBA options.

Register here to find out more about the EMBA Program

