New Covid Rules in Switzerland October 2020

Swiss Government Announces New Measures Against Covid

If you missed today’s announcements on the new covid rules announced by the Swiss Government today, then please see below and take a look at the posters too.

New Covid Rules in Switzerland Announced 28th October 2020

  • Clubs and discos to be closed.
  • Restaurants and bars: Curfew from 11pm – 6am + max of 4 people at one table (except families with children)
  • No sporting, cultural or other events with more than 50 people (except for parliamentary etc)
  • Private events with family & friends at home limited to 10 people.
  • Sporting & cultural events limited to15 people. Can be held indoors if all are wearing masks & there is sufficient space)
  • No choir practice (except for professionals), no contact sports
  • No classroom teaching at universities (classroom teaching continues in schools)
  • New rapid antigen tests will be introduced from November 2nd 

For more information visit the www.BAG.admin website here.

Mask Wearing Extended

Mask wearing across Switzerland  has been extended.

  • Masks to be worn in outdoor areas of shops, bars, businesses and other facilities.
  • Masks to be warn in busy pedestrian areas outside and in schools from the upper secondary grades.
  • Masks to be worn in the workplace unless sufficient distance can be maintained.

For more information on Mask Wearing please visit this page of the BAG website.

Quarantine

  • Quarantine – only those countries with a level of 60 per 100,000 higher than Switzerland in the last 14 days will be placed on the Quarantine List (from 29th Oct)

As you can see from the graphic below many countries which were previously on the Quarantine List, are no longer. However, visitors to Switzerland may have to quarantine on their return to their home country. See details about all the Travel Restrictions on this page of the BAG website.

For more information please visit the official BAG Wesbsite here.

