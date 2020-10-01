Some Highlights From Zurich Film Festival ZFF2020

We hope that you have been enjoying Zurich Film Festival 2020. It certainly has been an achievement to pull off a full blown full festival in these difficult times – and they have even managed to show more films that last year!

It can’t be denied that COVID has made it more complicated with many actors and directors unable to travel, and unfortunately British Actor Olivia Colman had to receive her Golden Eye Award “virtually”.

Juliette Binoche Receives Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

However, one of the highlights has got to be Juliette Binoche receiving her Golden Icon Award in person in Zurich. The Oscar winner is presenting her new film LA BONNE ÉPOUSE at the festival.This is the first time in the history of the Zurich Film Festival that the Golden Icon Award has been awarded to a French actor.

Carmen was on the Green Carpet to capture the following six shots:

After the Green Carpet Juliette Binoche then went to the Corso to receive her Golden Icon Award.

The following four photos are by Tim Hughes for Zurich Film Festival:

Juliette Binoche pictured here with ZFF Director Christian Jungen

Maïwenn receives the “A Tribute To” Award At ZFF2020

Then on Thursday French filmmaker Maïwenn received the “A Tribute To ” Award at the Festival. The director, screenwriter and actor was awarded the highest honour for filmmakers once again by ZFF director Christian Jungen.

The same evening her latest work ADN (DNA) premiered in the Arthouse Le Paris cinema in Zurich.

We’ll be updating this article with photos of Johnny Depp on the Green Carpet. We hope you are enjoying the festival and managing to see lots of films.

For more information on the Zurich Film Festival see here

