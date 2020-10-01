Home » ZFF » Some Highlights From Zurich Film Festival ZFF2020
Arts and EntertainmentFilmZFF

Some Highlights From Zurich Film Festival ZFF2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Zurich Film Festival 2020

Some Highlights From Zurich Film Festival ZFF2020

 

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

We hope that you have been enjoying Zurich Film Festival 2020. It certainly has been an achievement to pull off a full blown full festival in these difficult times – and they have even managed to show more films that last year!

Zurich Film Festival 2020

It can’t be denied that COVID has made it more complicated with many actors and directors unable to travel, and unfortunately British Actor Olivia Colman had to receive her Golden Eye Award “virtually”.

Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche Receives Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

However, one of the highlights has got to be Juliette Binoche receiving her Golden Icon Award in person in Zurich. The Oscar winner is presenting her new film LA BONNE ÉPOUSE at the festival.This is the first time in the history of the Zurich Film Festival that the Golden Icon Award has been awarded to a French actor.

Carmen was on the Green Carpet to capture the following six shots:

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche at Zurich Film Festival 2020

After the Green Carpet Juliette Binoche then went to the Corso to receive her Golden Icon Award.

The following four photos are by Tim Hughes for Zurich Film Festival:

Juliette Binoche Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche pictured here with ZFF Director Christian Jungen

Juliette Binoche Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche Zurich Film Festival 2020

Juliette Binoche Zurich Film Festival 2020

Maïwenn receives the “A Tribute To” Award At ZFF2020

Maïwenn receives the "A Tribute To" Award

Then on Thursday French filmmaker Maïwenn received the “A Tribute To ” Award at the Festival. The director, screenwriter and actor was awarded the highest honour for filmmakers once again by ZFF director Christian Jungen.

Maïwenn receives the "A Tribute To" Award

The same evening her latest work ADN (DNA) premiered in the Arthouse Le Paris cinema in Zurich.

Maïwenn receives the "A Tribute To" Award at ZFF 2020

We’ll be updating this article with photos of Johnny Depp on the Green Carpet. We hope you are enjoying the festival and managing to see lots of films.

For more information on the Zurich Film Festival see here

*** Articles You May Like ***

Zurich Film Festival 2020 From 24th September to 4th October

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2020

San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Gourmet Food Festival 2020

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

Vergers D’Ajoie Museum of Fruit & Liqueur Porrentruy

TOP MBA Event Zurich – Online and In Person

***************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

What’s On In Zurich End Of September 2020

What’s On In Zurich Mid September 2020 Onwards

Win Free tickets for Art International 2020 Zurich

The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

Zurich Film Festival 2020 From 24th September to...

Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

Zurich Art Weekend 2020

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of September 2020

A Visit to The Cheese Grotto in Gstaad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security