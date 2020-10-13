Home » Food and Drink » The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona
The Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona

by newinzurich
Saturday 31st October 2020

If you love cheese there is one festival you should definitely not miss – the Cheese Festival in Rapperswil-Jona. This unique festival takes place every year and is located on the Seequai on the lakeside in Rapperswil.

This year it will be a little different to its usual format due to Covid but there will still be lots to see and do. At the on-site show dairy you will be able to watch cheese being made live as the cheese maker sets to work – and if you fancy milking a cow, you can do that too! For children there will be a petting zoo where they can meet a selection of farm animals.

Various cheese snacks and cheese product will be available for you to purchase to take-away and there will be lots of  musical entertainment to complete the festive atmosphere.

When: Saturday 31st October

Time: 9am – 5pm

Where: Seequai, Rapperswil SG

For more information visit the Cheese Festival website (in German) here.

All photos courtesy of the Cheese Festival

