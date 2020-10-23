The Exhausted Man Exhibition at the Landesmusem

From heroic Achilles and ascetic Saint Peter to androgynous David Bowie and muscle-bound Brad Pitt, men created a fascinating line-up of heroes and roles models for themselves.

At the Landesmuseum’s new exhibition, Zürich-born curators Juri Steiner and Stefan Zweifel invite us to a journey across 2500 years of Western history to uncover men’s ideals and their struggle to fit into the shoes they created for themselves.

Set in the impressive modern wing of the museum, the exhibition revisits the epitomes of masculinity through presenting artefacts and multimedia installations capturing the zeitgeist of past times.

The first half of the exhibition covers the evolution of male paragons starting from Greek antiquity till the horrors of the First World War. The second half is dedicated to the more modern times of the 20th and early 21st centuries showcasing how the historical beau idéal of manliness got challenged not just by the advent of the women’s rights movement but also by men allowing themselves to embrace their vulnerability and to step outside of the shadow of their self-imposed moulds.

Throughout the exhibition touchscreen panels offer insights about the artefacts exhibited in 4 languages including English. Make sure to bring your smartphones and headset along to enjoy the entertaining audio guide available in several languages. For a self-guided tour simply connect to the museum’s free Wifi, download the application of the Landesmuseum and follow the numbered stops on your phone’s display.

Who are your favourite male role-models from past and current times? Leave your thoughts in the comments section under this post.

The Exhausted Man Exhibition at the Landesmusem

Where: Swiss National Museum Zurich / Landesmuseum

Address: Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zurich

When: from 16th October 2020 until 10th July 2020

Tickets: adults 10 CHF, concessions 8 CHF, children up to 16 years for free

Visit the museum’s website for guided tours and special events related to the exhibition.

See Google map below for location or click here:

Article written by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************