The Handeck Suspension Bridge, Bernese Oberland

If you are in the Meiringen or the Grimselwelt region, you really should take a look at the Handeck Suspension Bridge. It is a small suspension bridge in the Bernese Oberland in Switzerland, about 35 minutes by car from the popular town of Meiringen. It’s a free attraction and one that is often combined with a trip on the Gelmerbahn Funicular which takes you to the Gelmersee mountain lake.

The bridge is 70 metres long and hangs 70 metres above the Handeck Gorge and offers splendid views of the the Handeck waterfall and the surrounding mountains.

Handeck Waterfall

The bridge connects the Hotel Handeck to the starting point of the Gelmer funicular. Its wood construction with wire fencing on either side makes it feel sturdy and safe so there is no need to worry about crossing it. It is extremely popular with tourists, especially in the Summer and can get quite busy!

We visited in both Summer and Autumn and the views each time were stunning.

Once you cross to the other side you can visit the Handeck Hotel for a meal or a snack or go for a hike on one of the many trails on the other side. There is even a place signposted nearby selling local Alpine cheese. If it’s just a snack you’re after, you can purchase refreshments and delicious local ice cream from the ticket office at the Gelmerbahn before you cross over.

Gelmerbahn Funicular

If you are visiting the Handeck Bridge, try to combine you visit with a ride on the Gelmerbahn. Until 2017 it was the steepest funicular in Europe and originally built to transport heavy building materials for the construction of the dam, but is now open for visitors from May till around the end of October every year.

You can read all about the Gelmerbahn here. Once you get to the top of the Gelmerbahn you will find the beautiful turquoise Alpine lake, the Gelmersee.

The Handeck Suspension Bridge

Address: Handegg, 3864 Guttannen

Location: 35 minutes by car from Meiringen – you can also get there by Post Bus from Meiringen. The stop is Guttannen / Handegg

Admission: Admission to the Handeck Suspension bridge is FREE

Other Things To Do In The Area

Whilst you’re in the area here are some other activities you might enjoy:

A Trip on the Gelmerbahn to the beautiful Alpine Lake Gelmersee

A Trip to the Reichenbach Fall where Sherlock Holmes met his end

A Visit to the Sherlock Holmes Museum Meiringen

A Trip to the Aare Gorge / Arre Schlucht

Where To Stay In The Area

There are plenty of hotels in the area but we stayed at the Hotel Victoria in Meiringen. It is a very comfortable 4 star hotel with a wonderful restaurant serving fresh, locally sourced and delicious food. The restaurant has14 Gault Millau points and the hotel is located very centrally at Bahnhofplatz 9, 3860 Meiringen. You can visit the Hotel Victoria website here.

