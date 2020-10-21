Time To Get Kitted Out For Skiing at Sport Shop Time Out

Sport Shop Time Out Season Start Event

NEW DATE!!!! 6th – 14th November 2020 NEW DATE!!!!

Get Ready For a Winter Of Skiing in the Mountains

It’s the time of year when the leaves are turning golden and thoughts are turning to a Winter full of snow and skiing. One of the best ways of coping with all the stress of Covid could definitely be to to head to the mountains and enjoy skiing in the beautiful Swiss nature. So far all the major Swiss ski resorts are planning to open as usual, just with extra Covid precautions in place.

Top Quality Friendly Service ( In English)

So now is the time to get kitted up for ski gear and one of the best places in the Zurich area for families and individuals is Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they have a great range (including the newest technology and innovations) in ski wear, boots and ski equipment, but they all speak English, and offer a very friendly and personalised service. As a customer myself I can say that they have helped me out on so many occasions – and they have some amazing rental deals for children! The are also fantastic when you need to change the boots mid season for any reason, if for example your children’s feet have grown unexpectedly, or if you have any issues or questions with equipment at all, and are always helpful and full of advice.

20% Season Start Discount Monday 6th – Saturday 14th November

Don’t miss the 20% DISCOUNT OFFERS! On each of the Season Start days from Monday 6th till Saturday 14th November you will receive a 20% season opening discount (excluding rental, service, net offers)

The Sport Shop Time Out “Season Start” Event takes please at their spacious premises in Uster (with car parking spaces right outside) from Monday 6th November – 14th November. On hand they will have their expert team of professionals to guide you through the maze of what you need and what you don’t, what to rent and what to buy.

Usually there is an action-packed day of events with games and entertainment as well as food, drinks and snacks and lots more. However, due to the Covid situation this year these have now been cancelled and the emphasis is now on getting you the right ski gear for the season at the right price from a wonderful range.

All we need now is the snow

Season Opening At Sport Shop Time Out

Where: Sports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster

Time: 9am – 5pm

Tel: +41 44 942 06 16

Website: www.sportshop-timeout.ch

Click here for directions to Sport Shop Time Out

See Sport Shop Time Out on Google Maps:

Winter Tyres Reminder

Whilst you’re reading this, don’t forget that now is the time to change your types from Summer to Winter. It’s a good idea if you can to book ahead with your garage in advance as they tend to get very booked up. Alternatively you could change your tyres yourself.

Tip: Always mark your tyres in chalk with your name or initials in order to make sure there are no mix ups when you come to get your tyres back in the Spring!

Clocks Go Back

Don’t forget that at 3am on Sunday 25th October the clocks go back one hour – so you get an extra hour in bed!

