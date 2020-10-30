What’s On In Zurich Early November 2020

Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! See what’s on below but do make sure you check everything before you venture out as many events are cancelling last moment due to Covid. Sadly it also means the annual Cheese Festival in Rapperswil will not now be taking place on Saturday. Enjoy celebrating Halloween at home and do check out our Pumpkin soup recipe too!

NEW CORONA MEASURES: Don’t forget the new restrictions regarding mask wearing, maximum 4 at a table in a restaurant etc and no more events with more than 50 people. You can read all about them in detail here.

PLEASE NOTE THE CHEESE FESTIVAL IN RAPPERSWIL HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO COVID.

RAPPERSWIL FERRIS WHEEL: There is a large colourful Ferris wheel in place in Rapperswil on the promenade – so you may like to visit that this weekend.

KUNST ZURICH 7 KUNST 20 AT HALLE 550 ZURICH OERLIKON 29th OCT – 1st NOV: There’s still time to catch the KUNST 20 Art Exhibition in Zurich Oerlikon.It’s taking place at Halle 550 and you can see all the details here.

DA-Z 20 DIGITAL ART ZURICH: Taking place at small venues throughout Zurich the DA Z Digital Art Festival ends on Sunday 1st November. Visit the website to see all the details here.

FOOD ZURICH 2020 ENDS 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is continuing all over Zurich until To view the events and find out more see here.

DIY FAMILY HALLOWEEN IDEAS FOR HOME: Check out these creative Halloween ideas and use these clue cards to create a trail around the house to lead to some tricks and treats. All courtesy of North Tyneside Libraries. See the suggestions here.

CIRCUS KNIE ENDS 4th NOVEMBER: Circus Knie is on tour and is in Zurich at the moment in Sechselaeutenplatz until 4th November. Find out all about it here.

JUNGKUNST ART & MUSIC EXHIBITION HALLE 53 WINTERTHUR TILL 25TH OCT: Enjoy a weekend of art and music at Halle 53 in Winterthur. Find out all about it (in German) here.

20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER 6th – 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but from 6th to 14th November they are celebrating the start of the season with a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals). Find out more here.