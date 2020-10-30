What’s On In Zurich Early November 2020
Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! See what’s on below but do make sure you check everything before you venture out as many events are cancelling last moment due to Covid. Sadly it also means the annual Cheese Festival in Rapperswil will not now be taking place on Saturday. Enjoy celebrating Halloween at home and do check out our Pumpkin soup recipe too!
NEW CORONA MEASURES: Don’t forget the new restrictions regarding mask wearing, maximum 4 at a table in a restaurant etc and no more events with more than 50 people. You can read all about them in detail here.
PLEASE NOTE THE CHEESE FESTIVAL IN RAPPERSWIL HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO COVID.
RAPPERSWIL FERRIS WHEEL: There is a large colourful Ferris wheel in place in Rapperswil on the promenade – so you may like to visit that this weekend.
KUNST ZURICH 7 KUNST 20 AT HALLE 550 ZURICH OERLIKON 29th OCT – 1st NOV: There’s still time to catch the KUNST 20 Art Exhibition in Zurich Oerlikon.It’s taking place at Halle 550 and you can see all the details here.
DA-Z 20 DIGITAL ART ZURICH: Taking place at small venues throughout Zurich the DA Z Digital Art Festival ends on Sunday 1st November. Visit the website to see all the details here.
FOOD ZURICH 2020 ENDS 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is continuing all over Zurich until To view the events and find out more see here.
DIY FAMILY HALLOWEEN IDEAS FOR HOME: Check out these creative Halloween ideas and use these clue cards to create a trail around the house to lead to some tricks and treats. All courtesy of North Tyneside Libraries. See the suggestions here.
CIRCUS KNIE ENDS 4th NOVEMBER: Circus Knie is on tour and is in Zurich at the moment in Sechselaeutenplatz until 4th November. Find out all about it here.
JUNGKUNST ART & MUSIC EXHIBITION HALLE 53 WINTERTHUR TILL 25TH OCT: Enjoy a weekend of art and music at Halle 53 in Winterthur. Find out all about it (in German) here.
20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER 6th – 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but from 6th to 14th November they are celebrating the start of the season with a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals). Find out more here.
SKI RESORTS OPENING EARLY! Good news for skiers! Andermatt, Davos (Parsenn) and Flims all have a few ski runs open already! Do check directly before you travel as some of these offers are limited to season holders only and are only available at the weekend.
CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH UNTIL 7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH ENDS 8th NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 8th November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – NEW EXHIBITION: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
ONLINE BENEFIT SUMMIT 13th NOVEMBER: Check out this online Benefit Summit with great speakers and motivators, including our very own Leanne Levitt, Personal Trainer from Zurich. By attending you will be supporting the K2 Foundation in Tanzania. Please see details here.
VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment from 16th October till 30th December. The contest is now closed and congratulations to the winners. Read all about it here.
AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND THIS AUTUMN: Take a look at this great list of things to do in and around Zurich this Autumn. Please note some activities events will not be taking place this year due to Covid and have been marked accordingly. Take a look here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
UMWELTARENA ZURICH: A perfect place to go for all the family, especially when the weather is not too great. Find out all about the Umwelt Arena and the environment here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
A TRIP TO SCHLOSS KYBURG – CLOSES SUNDAY 31st OCTOBER: Last opportunity to visit the beautiful Kyburg Castle as it closes on 31st October for this year. Read all about it here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN NOW EXTENDED TILL 31st NOVEMBER: The last day of the Projektil Illuminated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Klee is Saturday 31st November. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination. See details here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND BY TRAIN WITH THE NEW SBB LEISURE DAY PASS OFFER: The SBB has a great Day Pass Offer on at the moment. If you buy 20 passes 2nd class they will equate to around CHF 20 per pass instead of CHF 48. You have one year to use the tickets and the offer runs until 13th December 2020. Read all about it here and have fun exploring Switzerland.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LUCERNE: Take a look here for some great things to do in beautiful Lucerne.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN LES DIABLERETS: If you’re on a trip to the Villars / Diablerets region of Switzerland do check out these great activities you can take part in whatever the weather.Take a look here.
Blausee
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
HIKING ON UETLIBERG: If you prefer hiking closer to home, how about a hike along the Felsenegg ridge from Uetliberg? Read all about it here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
NEW RESTAURANT HAFENBEIZ IN KILCHBERG ZURICH: There’s a great new restaurant which has just opened close to the lake in Kilchberg. Hafenbeiz serves a selection of delicious dishes perfect for Winter. From fondues, to burgers, to Swiss sushi and lots more besides! Take a look here for details.
FABULOUS LUNCH AT L’AMANT SIHLCITY ZURICH: If you’re looking for a lunch location with delicious Franco-Asian cuisine, a light, bright and well-spaced out restaurant and easy to get to, why not visit L’Amant Brasserie and Bar. The have a great set menu lunch and the food is delicious. Take a look here.
FONDUE POP UP – PARADISE @CHEZ VRONY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 30th DEC: There’s a new pop up Fondue right in the heart of Zurich at the Wirshaft zur Schtund. In addition to fondue, they are also serving Raclette as well as bowls. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT THE PARK HYATT ZURICH: Why not embrace the cooler temperatures in Zurich right now with a cosy Afternoon Tea at the Park Hyatt Zurich. Read all about it here.
EASY PUMPKIN SOUP: Halloween is more or less cancelled this year, but that’s not to say that you can’t at least enjoy a great pumpkin soup! See our easy recipe for Pumpkin Soup here.
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
VERMICELLES IS VERY MUCH IN SEASON AT THE MOMENT: Find out all about this traditional Swiss dessert here.
NEW IN ZURICH – MAYA SEYFERTH BOUTIQUE ZURICH: There’s a new boutique at Sonneggstrasse 31, 8006 Zurich with some really stand out beautiful designs. Check out the new Maya Seyferth Boutique here.
IN GOOD COMPANY GIFT SHOP ONLINE & IN ZUG: If you’re looking for unusual or interesting gifts a new online shop and boutique in Zug offers a great range. You can order online and there is lots of choice and maybe now more than ever is when a little gift can cheer someone up. Take a look here for more information.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great First Birthday photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Find out all about them here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR FIRST AID BOX AT HOME: Every home needs a First Aid Box – but do you know what you should be putting in it? Dr Luitgard Holzleg, who runs First Aid Courses in Zurich, gave us some great advice. Take a look here to make sure you have all you need for your home too.
TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’re back to working from home again or thing you will be soon, take a moment to check out some of our tips here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SWISS DRIVING LICENCE: All you need to know about how to exchange your driving licence to a Swiss one. See information here.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
ARIANE TAVAKOL – IN PERSON AND ONLINE COACHING: Ariane Tavakol is a reinvention architect and can help you achieve a more fulfilling life based on the things you really want to achieve no matter what age you are, or what situation you are in. Find out all about the services that Ariane offers by contacting her here or visiting her website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Sadly there has been a significant upsurge in the numbers of Covid infection in Zurich and Switzerland. Do check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: This has now changed considerably since October 28th and will be changing further as the Covid rates change too. Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
