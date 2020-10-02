What’s On In Zurich Early October 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead. This weekend sees the last couple of days of the Zurich Film Festival and it is also a weekend of art with Art International taking place at PULS 5 in Zurich. There are plenty of other things to do too. Take a look below and enjoy and have fun!
ART INTERNATIONAL 2nd – 4th OCT: Art International Contemporary Art Fair is taking place at PULS 5 in Zurich from 2nd – 4th October. Lots of Swiss and International Art on display and there is plenty of space and all COVID recommendations are being followed. Find out all about it in this article.
ZURICH KREIS 1 FLOHMI – FLEA MARKET 3rd OCT: The Zurich Kreis 1 Flea Market is taking place from 10am till 6pm on Saturday 3rd October. See all the details (in German) here.
DRONE PRIX LAKE ZURICH 1st – 3rd OCT: Top drone pilots compete over Lake Zurich near to Rapperswil in the the “Drone Prix” which is taking place from 1st to 3rd October. Read all about it here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL ENDS 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival ends on Sunday 4th October. Juliette Binoche has been in attendance and Johnny Depp too. Olivia Colman received her award via Video Link and there is a great line up of films to watch! Find out all about it here.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ON TOUR 30th SEPt – 3rd OCT SHOPPI TIVOLI: The Raclette Festival is stopping by at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach – see all the details here.
WERKSCHAU 2020 HAUS KONSTRUKTIV 1st -11th OCTOBER: Free entry to see the works of 30 different Swiss artists for the annual “Werkschau”. Find out all about it (in German ) here and book your tour!
ZÜRI-WIESN OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH HB ENDS 4th OCT: The Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest celebration is taking place this year at Zurich HB but with more physical distancing in place and ends on Sunday 4th October. Find out more about it here.
ZURICH IMPROV THEATER SPORTS 8th OCTOBER: Don’t miss an exciting English language Theater Sports production by Zurich Improv Comedy at Kanzlei Club in Zurich on 8th October at 7.15pm for an 8pm start. Buy your tickets early here to avoid disappointment!
BAUSCHÄNZLI OKTOBERFEST ENDS 11th OCTOBER: The traditional Oktoberfest celebrations continue at Bauschänzli in Zurich until 11th October. See the website for details.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS CONTINUES UNTIL 10th OCT: Don’t miss the delicious 2020 edition of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks! 20 different chefs from top restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland will be offering the Nespresso Gourmet menus at very special prices. Book early to avoid disappointment. You can find out all about it here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT TILL 11th OCT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport until 11th October. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
FREE TOP MBA EVENT IN ZURICH (ONLINE) 14th OCT: Free to attend top MBA event in Zurich on 14th October is being conducted online.You need to register in advance here. Or if you want to read our article about it see here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Team Against Team – improviser Against Improviser – Titan against Titan!
8th October 2020 at 7.15 for 8pm
Don’t miss this exciting English language show where the home team “ZIC”, Zurich Improv Comedy, competes against “Don’t Touch My Mushroom” from Zurich. The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round!
Theater sports is fast-paced, improvised, comedy theater – spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything is made up in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits, so anything can happen and every show is unique!
Location: Kanzlei Club Zurich on 8th October 2020
Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00
Free seating
You can Book Your Tickets here
You can find out more about the event on Facebook by taking a look here :
**********************************************************************************************************************
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
SUCHARD POSTER EXHIBITION IN NEUCHÂTEL: Neuchâtel is only around 2 hours from Zurich and is a beautiful city to visit. One of the attractions at the moment is the really cool Suchard Poster Exhibition which is on at the Musée d’art et d’histoire in the city. Find out all about it here.
*** SPECIAL OCTOBER OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in October. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Explore MBA programs that will take your career to the next level.
Join the professionals at Access MBA for One-to-One meetings ONLINE with top international business schools in Zurich
On October 14th online
The events are free to attend but you do need to register in advance
For more information & for no commitment registration see here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN EXTNDED TILL 20th OCT: The Projektil Illumiated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Keen is being extended until 10th October. Read all about it here.
Sponsored Insert
SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival Zurich
10th -17th October 2020
Improv Comedy in both English and German
The SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival is back in Zurich from 10th – 17th October with an international line up of artists and is taking place in both English and German!
**********************************************************************************************************************
SAN PELLEGRINO SAPORI TICINO UNTIL 25TH OCT: Experience gourmet dining at top luxury hotels across Switzerland for the annual San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival across Switzerland. We attended the pre-opening event at the Grand Hotel Du Lac in Vevey and it was simply amazing. There are a number of top class dinners to choose from – take a look here for more information
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
SOME HIGHLIGHTS OF ZFF2020: Check out some of the highlights of Zurich Film Festival so far with Juliette Binoche receiving the Golden Icon Award from ZFF Director Christian Jungen. See more photos here.
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
Sponsored Insert
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich.
Get quality counselling, online or at our offices in Zürich, from Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors. For individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
For more information click here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
THE UMWELTARENA ZURICH: How about a trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich? It’s the perfect place for a family trip out on a rainy day and it both fun and educational. Find out all about it here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN VILLARS AND DIABLERETS: If you happen to be visiting the beautiful Villars and Diablerets area of Vaud and are looking for things to do, check out our list of activities suitable for a rainy day here.
PEAKS PLACE LAAX AUTUMN READER OFFER: If you fancy a wonderful active break in the mountains or a few days of spa relaxation you can do both at Peaks Place in Laax this Autumn. Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in these beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments. Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.
Spa at Peaks Place Laax
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO GENEVA: We recently visited Geneva and went on a TUK TUK ride through the city and to the vineyards, we did a Chocolate tasting tour, attended a Watch making Workshop and enjoyed some amazing culinary experiences at a variety of restaurants. Take a look at this short video here.
VELAFRICA – WHERE TO DONATE A BIKE TO A GOOD CAUSE: If you have a bike you want to give away to a worthy cause, Velafrica will warmly welcome your bike. See here for details.
HIKING NEAR TOGGENBURG: Take a look at this wonderful hike near Toggenburg. Read all about it here.
FOOD & DRINK
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: If you’ve not visited Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht yet you’re really in for a treat. Toni and his team specialise in freshly made pasta and Mediterranean dishes.Find out all about it here.
BRUNCH ITALIAN STYLE AT THE WALDHAUS FLIMS: The Waldhaus Flims is now offering an Italian style Brunch on Sundays. Find out all about it here.
SWITZERLAND’S MUSEUM OF FRUIT & DISTILLATION IN PORRENTRUY IN THE JURA: We visited Porrentruy in the Jura region of Switzerland last week to find out all about the origins of distillation in the area and to taste the local speciality, Damassine AOP. Find out all about it here.
FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU – BABY’S FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTOS: Celebrate your baby’s first birthday in a fun and memorable way with wonderful photos you can keep forever. Carmen specialises in family portraits which capture the essence of the occasion. Find out more about it here
CAROLINE ROHWER NEW SALON IN ZUG FROM 1st OCTOBER: Caroline Rohwer hair design is opening a new salon at Ober Altstadt 9 in Zug from 1st October! Email here for appointment information.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
CALLING ALL AMERICANS IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget to request your ballot now for the November election! You can get it here or from @votefromabroad.
BROCKIES IN ZURICH AND SWITZERLAND: If you’ve recent arrived in Zurich and are looking to furnish your apartment without breaking the bank or causing more unnecessary landfill, why not check out one of the many Brockies in Zurich. You never know you may find some pre-loved items instead of heading to the shops? It’s also a great place to go if you’re doing a Marie Kondo at home and need to de-clutter. Take a look here for details.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Before moving to Switzerland years ago, we were given the advice to set aside CHF 100 per month for speeding fines – and to save it until the end of the year before starting anew. In view of the number of cameras that seem to be sprouting up in new spots all over Zurich and the likelihood of even the most careful of drivers incurring speeding tickets, this still remains sound advice. Find out more about Swiss Speeding Fines here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich. Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors can help with individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
CORONA UPDATES
THE UK IS NOW ON SWITZERLAND’S QUARANTINE LIST: Bad news for Brits and those from Ireland – the UK and Ireland are both now on Switzerland’s latest quarantine list as well as a few other countries too. Do check the list before you plan any travel. See here for details.
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres in canton Zurich as well as on all public transport. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!