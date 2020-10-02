What’s On In Zurich Early October 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead. This weekend sees the last couple of days of the Zurich Film Festival and it is also a weekend of art with Art International taking place at PULS 5 in Zurich. There are plenty of other things to do too. Take a look below and enjoy and have fun! ART INTERNATIONAL 2nd – 4th OCT: Art International Contemporary Art Fair is taking place at PULS 5 in Zurich from 2nd – 4th October. Lots of Swiss and International Art on display and there is plenty of space and all COVID recommendations are being followed. Find out all about it in this article.

Artwork / Photo credit: Francisc Chiuariu: Pray for Tomorrow (San Marco, the Vortex Series)

ZURICH KREIS 1 FLOHMI – FLEA MARKET 3rd OCT: The Zurich Kreis 1 Flea Market is taking place from 10am till 6pm on Saturday 3rd October. See all the details (in German) here.

DRONE PRIX LAKE ZURICH 1st – 3rd OCT: Top drone pilots compete over Lake Zurich near to Rapperswil in the the “Drone Prix” which is taking place from 1st to 3rd October. Read all about it here.

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL ENDS 4th OCT: The 16th Zurich Film Festival ends on Sunday 4th October. Juliette Binoche has been in attendance and Johnny Depp too. Olivia Colman received her award via Video Link and there is a great line up of films to watch! Find out all about it here.

RACLETTE FESTIVAL ON TOUR 30th SEPt – 3rd OCT SHOPPI TIVOLI: The Raclette Festival is stopping by at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach – see all the details here.

WERKSCHAU 2020 HAUS KONSTRUKTIV 1st -11th OCTOBER: Free entry to see the works of 30 different Swiss artists for the annual “Werkschau”. Find out all about it (in German ) here and book your tour!

ZÜRI-WIESN OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH HB ENDS 4th OCT: The Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest celebration is taking place this year at Zurich HB but with more physical distancing in place and ends on Sunday 4th October. Find out more about it here.

ZURICH IMPROV THEATER SPORTS 8th OCTOBER: Don’t miss an exciting English language Theater Sports production by Zurich Improv Comedy at Kanzlei Club in Zurich on 8th October at 7.15pm for an 8pm start. Buy your tickets early here to avoid disappointment!

BAUSCHÄNZLI OKTOBERFEST ENDS 11th OCTOBER: The traditional Oktoberfest celebrations continue at Bauschänzli in Zurich until 11th October. See the website for details.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS CONTINUES UNTIL 10th OCT: Don’t miss the delicious 2020 edition of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks! 20 different chefs from top restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland will be offering the Nespresso Gourmet menus at very special prices. Book early to avoid disappointment. You can find out all about it here.

ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT TILL 11th OCT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport until 11th October. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.

FREE TOP MBA EVENT IN ZURICH (ONLINE) 14th OCT: Free to attend top MBA event in Zurich on 14th October is being conducted online.You need to register in advance here. Or if you want to read our article about it see here.

