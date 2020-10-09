What’s On in Zurich
Early to Mid October 2020
The Zurich Film Festival finished successfully in Zurich last week – the only major Film Festival in the world to take place in its usual format. On Saturday night the ZFF Awards Ceremony took place at the Opera House and you can see some photos below. We also have 2 contests this week: one to win tickets for Van Gogh Alive which will be back in Zurich from 16th October till 30th December for its 3rd run and another to win tickets for the Zurich Wine Festival on 22nd – 24th October. Do check out all the events coming up this week below and have a great week ahead.
BURGER FESTIVAL ZURICH 8th – 11th OCTOBER: Zurich’s fourth burger festival is taking place at Halle 622. It began on Thursday and continues until Sunday 11th October at Halle 622, Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050. You can see more details here.
CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH 8th OCT -7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.
FAMILY WEEKEND AT THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM 10th & 11th OCT: Over the weekend of 10th and 11th the Landesmuseum is laying on a special “Family Weekend” with lotos of special activities to interest children and the while family. Read all about it (in German) here.
SPUNK – ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY FESTIVAL 10th – 17th OCTOBER: The SPUNK Zurich Improv Comedy Festival is back in town from 10th – 17th October with an exceptional international line up and takes place in both English and German! What could be better for improving your language in a fun way! See details here.
AUTUMN BREAK IN THE MOUNTAINS AT PEAKS PLACE IN FLIMS: Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in the beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments at Peaks Place in Flims. . Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS ENDS 10th OCT: Don’t miss the final days of the delicious 2020 edition of Nespresso Gourmet Weeks! 20 different chefs from top restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland will be offering the Nespresso Gourmet menus at very special prices. You can find out all about it here.
WERKSCHAU 2020 HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 11th OCTOBER: Free entry to see the works of 30 different Swiss artists for the annual “Werkschau”. Find out all about it (in German ) here and book your tour!
BAUSCHÄNZLI OKTOBERFEST ENDS 11th OCTOBER: The traditional Oktoberfest celebrations continue at Bauschänzli in Zurich until 11th October. See the website for details.
*** SPECIAL OCTOBER HAIR OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in October. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH AIRPORT ENDS 11th OCT: The Elephant Parade has begun the next leg of its journey and is now enjoying time at Zurich Airport until 11th October. You can visit the sculptures there (and also enjoy some of the activities they have on offer) until 11th October. You can read all about this initiative and see the elephants when they were in Rapperswil here.
Sponsored Insert
SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival Zurich
10th -17th October 2020
Improv Comedy in both English and German
The SPUNK Improv Comedy Festival is back in Zurich from 10th – 17th October with an international line up of artists and is taking place in both English and German!
FREE TOP MBA EVENT IN ZURICH (ONLINE) 14th OCT: Free to attend top MBA event in Zurich on 14th October is being conducted online.You need to register in advance here. Or if you want to read our article about it see here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 8th NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 8th November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS: Take a look at some photos from the Zurich Film Festival Awards Ceremony at the Opera House Zurich here.
Sponsored Insert
Explore MBA programs that will take your career to the next level.
Join the professionals at Access MBA for One-to-One meetings ONLINE with top international business schools in Zurich
On October 14th online
The events are free to attend but you do need to register in advance
For more information & for no commitment registration see here.
*** WIN TICKETS TO VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM 16th OCT – 30th DEC***: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment from 16th October till 30th December. We have 2 x pairs of tickets to be won. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) the letters VG in the subject line to enter the contest. Read all about it here.
***WIN TICKETS TO ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 22nd – 24th OCTOBER***: Zurich Wine Festival is taking place from 22nd – 24th October at Ladyboss Event Space, Förrrlibrückestrasse 10, 8005 Zurich. We have a pair of tickets up for grabs for the Friday or Saturday. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) the words ZH WINE in the subject line to enter the contest. Find out more about the event here.
RUNDEZVOUS FANCY GETTING FIT RUNNING? RUNNING COURSE BEGINS 29th OCT: Why not join Rundezvous and go running in Zurich in your lunch break every Thursday? New course begins 29th October. Email here for more info – or see flyer below.
SUCHARD POSTER EXHIBITION IN NEUCHÂTEL: Neuchâtel is only around 2 hours from Zurich and is a beautiful city to visit. One of the attractions at the moment is the really cool Suchard Poster Exhibition which is on at the Musée d’art et d’histoire in the city. Find out all about it here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION UNTIL 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN EXTNDED TILL 20th OCT: The Projektil Illumiated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Keen is being extended until 10th October. Read all about it here.
SAN PELLEGRINO SAPORI TICINO UNTIL 25TH OCT: Experience gourmet dining at top luxury hotels across Switzerland for the annual San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival across Switzerland. We attended the pre-opening event at the Grand Hotel Du Lac in Vevey and it was simply amazing. There are a number of top class dinners to choose from – take a look here for more information
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
SOME HIGHLIGHTS OF ZFF2020: Check out some of the highlights of Zurich Film Festival including photos of Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp. See more photos here.
Sponsored Insert
Planning on staying fit during the cold months?
How about starting running in your lunch break?
Reserve your spot – it starts on 29th October.
Price for 20 sessions 290 CHF until 08.04.2021
Please send an email to info@philippebandi.ch and let’s RUNdez-vous!
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
A TRIO TO PAPILIORAMA: How about a trip to see the collection of butterflies at Papiliorama in Kerzers? It’s makes for a great family outing Find out all about it here.
AN AUTUMN TRIP TO BLAUSEE: Autumn is the perfect time to visit the beautiful turquoise lake of Blausee. Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
HIKING NEAR TOGGENBURG: Take a look at this wonderful hike near Toggenburg. Read all about it here.
FOOD & DRINK
AFTERNOON TEA AT THE PARK HYATT ZURICH: Why not embrace the cooler temperatures in Zurich right now with a cosy Afternoon Tea at the Park Hyatt Zurich. Read all about it here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: If you’ve not visited Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht yet you’re really in for a treat. Toni and his team specialise in freshly made pasta and Mediterranean dishes.Find out all about it here.
BRUNCH ITALIAN STYLE AT THE WALDHAUS FLIMS: The Waldhaus Flims is now offering an Italian style Brunch on Sundays. Find out all about it here.
SWITZERLAND’S MUSEUM OF FRUIT & DISTILLATION IN PORRENTRUY IN THE JURA: We visited Porrentruy in the Jura region of Switzerland last week to find out all about the origins of distillation in the area and to taste the local speciality, Damassine AOP. Find out all about it here.
FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU – BABY’S FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTOS: Celebrate your baby’s first birthday in a fun and memorable way with wonderful photos you can keep forever. Carmen specialises in family portraits which capture the essence of the occasion. Find out more about it here
CAROLINE ROHWER NEW SALON IN ZUG FROM 1st OCTOBER: Caroline Rohwer hair design is opened a new salon at Ober Altstadt 9 in Zug from 1st October! Email here for appointment information.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
BROCKIES IN ZURICH AND SWITZERLAND: If you’ve recent arrived in Zurich and are looking to furnish your apartment without breaking the bank or causing more unnecessary landfill, why not check out one of the many Brockies in Zurich. You never know you may find some pre-loved items instead of heading to the shops? It’s also a great place to go if you’re doing a Marie Kondo at home and need to de-clutter. Take a look here for details.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Before moving to Switzerland years ago, we were given the advice to set aside CHF 100 per month for speeding fines – and to save it until the end of the year before starting anew. In view of the number of cameras that seem to be sprouting up in new spots all over Zurich and the likelihood of even the most careful of drivers incurring speeding tickets, this still remains sound advice. Find out more about Swiss Speeding Fines here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
MULTILINGUAL COUNSELLING IN ZURICH OR ONLINE: If you’re experiencing anxiety, stress or depression, find someone you can speak to at Stillpoint Spaces Zürich. Stillpoint Spaces’ multilingual community of professional counsellors can help with individuals, couples and families, whatever your worry, whatever your language, visit the website here, or email us here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See here for details.
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres in canton Zurich as well as on all public transport. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
