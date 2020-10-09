What’s On in Zurich

Early to Mid October 2020

The Zurich Film Festival finished successfully in Zurich last week – the only major Film Festival in the world to take place in its usual format. On Saturday night the ZFF Awards Ceremony took place at the Opera House and you can see some photos below. We also have 2 contests this week: one to win tickets for Van Gogh Alive which will be back in Zurich from 16th October till 30th December for its 3rd run and another to win tickets for the Zurich Wine Festival on 22nd – 24th October. Do check out all the events coming up this week below and have a great week ahead.

BURGER FESTIVAL ZURICH 8th – 11th OCTOBER: Zurich’s fourth burger festival is taking place at Halle 622. It began on Thursday and continues until Sunday 11th October at Halle 622, Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050. You can see more details here.

CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH 8th OCT -7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.

FAMILY WEEKEND AT THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM 10th & 11th OCT: Over the weekend of 10th and 11th the Landesmuseum is laying on a special “Family Weekend” with lotos of special activities to interest children and the while family. Read all about it (in German) here.

SPUNK – ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY FESTIVAL 10th – 17th OCTOBER: The SPUNK Zurich Improv Comedy Festival is back in town from 10th – 17th October with an exceptional international line up and takes place in both English and German! What could be better for improving your language in a fun way! See details here.

AUTUMN BREAK IN THE MOUNTAINS AT PEAKS PLACE IN FLIMS: Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in the beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments at Peaks Place in Flims. . Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.