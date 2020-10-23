What’s On In Zurich Late October 2020
Clocks Go Back
Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! Don’t forget on Sunday 25th November at 3am the clocks will go back – so you will get an extra hour in bed! On the not so good news front, the number of Covid 19 cases has been rising in Zurich and all over Switzerland. Many cantons are introducing stricter measures for example Bern is closing bars, clubs, gyms, cinemas and museums and there are similar situations in the cantons of Valais, Geneva, Jura, Basel and Neuchâtel. Please note that everything listed below is subject to change – so do check before you go out.
ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 22nd – 24th OCTOBER: Zurich Wine Festival is taking place from 22nd – 24th October at Ladyboss Event Space, Förrrlibrückestrasse 10, 8005 Zurich. Congratulations to the winners of our contest who have all been contacted. Find out more about the event here.
FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is on right now with lots of small events all over Zurich and you can also find the Slow Food show there too. To view the events and find out more see here.
JUNGKUNST ART & MUSIC EXHIBITION HALLE 53 WINTERTHUR TILL 25TH OCT: Enjoy a weekend of art and music at Halle 53 in Winterthur. Find out all about it (in German) here.
LAST CHANCE TO SEE ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH HB TILL 26th OCT: Great news! The Elephant Parade is staying a few days long in Zurich HB until Monday 26th October at 12 noon. You can visit the sculptures there and find out all about the plight of endangered Asian Elephants and how you can help. See more photos and find out more here.
CANCELLED – ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL – MOVED TO APRIL 2021: Zurich Street Food Park Festival has been postponed till April 2021 – so as a result the Elephant Parade will remain in place until noon on Monday 26th Oct.
VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM 16th OCT – 30th DEC: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment from 16th October till 30th December. The contest is now closed and congratulations to the winners. Read all about it here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – NEW EXHIBITION: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
CHEESE FESTIVAL RAPPERSWIL 31st OCTOBER: If you’re a cheese lover there is only one place to be on Saturday 31st October – and that is on the Seequai in Rapperswil at the top of Lake Zurich. From 9am till 5pm the annual Cheese Festival will be taking place with lots of amazing cheeses to taste and buy. Find out all about it here.
CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH UNTIL 7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 8th NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 8th November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
REGISTER NOW TO TAKE PART IN THE RIGHT TO PLAY ONLINE CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 18th NOV: Why not have fun and raise money at the same time for the charity Right To Play. Gather a team together with your friends and have fun with this online Quiz Night on 19th November. See details here.
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
ONLINE BENEFIT SUMMIT 13th NOVEMBER: Check out this online Benefit Summit with great speakers and motivators, including our very own Leanne Levitt, Personal Trainer from Zurich. By attending you will be supporting the K2 Foundation in Tanzania. Please see details here.
AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND THIS AUTUMN: Take a look at this great list of things to do in and around Zurich this Autumn. Please note some activities events will not be taking place this year due to Covid and have been marked accordingly. Take a look here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
UMWELTARENA ZURICH: A perfect place to go for all the family, especially when the weather is not too great. Find out all about the Umwelt Arena and the environment here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
A TRIP TO SCHLOSS KYBURG – CLOSES END OF OCTOBER: Last opportunity to visit the beautiful Kyburg Castle before it closes at the end of the month for this year. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BRUNO WEBER DIETIKON ZURICH- CLOSES END OF OCTOBER: Also the beautiful Bruno Weber sculpture park closes at the end of October too. Read all about it here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN NOW EXTENDED TILL END OF NOVEMBER: The Projektil Illumiated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Keen has now been extended till the end of November due to its success. Read all about it here.
LAST CHANCE FOR A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN 25th OCTOBER: If you’re quick you still have time to take a ride on the Gelmerbahn, one of the steepest funiculars in Europe! We went the other day and had a great time (it is VERY steep though!). At the top you can hike around the beautiful Alpine lake called the Gelmersee. The last day of operation for 2020 is Sunday 25th October – but please make sure to book your ticket before you set out as there are only a limited number of seats. Read all about it here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination. See details here.
AUTUMN BREAK IN THE MOUNTAINS AT PEAKS PLACE IN FLIMS: Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in the beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments at Peaks Place in Flims. Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN LES DIABLERETS: If you’re on a trip to the Villars / Diablerets region of Switzerland do check out these great activities you can take part in whatever the weather.Take a look here.
Sils Maria
VISITING SILS MARIA IN AUTUMN: Sils Maria in Oberengadin is a beautiful place to visit anytime of year, but in Autumn it is really stunning. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
EXPERIENCE THE BEAUTY OF THE BLAUSEE: Another beautiful lake to visit in Autumn is the Blausee. Take a look here.
HIKING NEAR TOGGENBURG: Take a look at this wonderful hike near Toggenburg. Read all about it here.
FOOD & DRINK 6 LIFESTYLE
FABULOUS LUNCH AT L’AMANT SIHLCITY ZURICH: If you’re looking for a lunch location with delicious Franco-Asian cuisine, a light, bright and well-spaced out restaurant and easy to get to, why not visit L’Amant Brasserie and Bar. The have a great set menu lunch and the food is delicious. Take a look here.
FONDUE POP UP – PARADISE @CHEZ VRONY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 30th DEC: There’s a new pop up Fondue right in the heart of Zurich at the Wirshaft zur Schtund. In addition to fondue, they are also serving Raclette as well as bowls. Read all about it here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT THE PARK HYATT ZURICH: Why not embrace the cooler temperatures in Zurich right now with a cosy Afternoon Tea at the Park Hyatt Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
SWITZERLAND’S MUSEUM OF FRUIT & DISTILLATION IN PORRENTRUY IN THE JURA: We visited Porrentruy in the Jura region of Switzerland last week to find out all about the origins of distillation in the area and to taste the local speciality, Damassine AOP. Find out all about it here.
NEW IN ZURICH – MAYA SEYFERTH BOUTIQUE ZURICH: There’s a new boutique at Sonneggstrasse 31, 8006 Zurich with some really stand out beautiful designs. Check out the new Maya Seyferth Boutique here.
IN GOOD COMPANY GIFT SHOP ONLINE & IN ZUG: If you’re looking for unusual or interesting gifts a new online shop and boutique in Zug offers a great range. You can order online and there is lots of choice and maybe now more than ever is when a little gift can cheer someone up. Take a look here for more information.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great First Birthday photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Find out all about them here.
*** SPECIAL OCTOBER HAIR OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in October. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR FIRST AID BOX AT HOME: Every home needs a First Aid Box – but do you know what you should be putting in it? Dr Luitgard Holzleg, who runs First Aid Courses in Zurich, gave us some great advice. Take a look here to make sure you have all you need for your home too.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
PARKING IN SWITZERLAND: If you’re new in Zurich and want to understand the parking better,take a look here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’re back to working from home again or thing you will be soon, take a moment to check out some of our tips here.
VICTORINOX PACKING ACCESSORIES: We’ve just come back from a trip to Turkey and one of the things we used to organise our luggage were the Victorinox Packing Cubes. Although a bit pricier than the cubes we have used previously, the Victorinox ones are much larger and much better quality and definitely help make packing (and unpacking ) less of a chore. Find out more about them here.
ARIANE TAVAKOL – IN PERSON AND ONLINE COACHING: Ariane Tavakol is a reinvention architect and can help you achieve a more fulfilling life based on the things you really want to achieve no matter what age you are, or what situation you are in. Find out all about the services that Ariane offers by contacting her here or visiting her website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Sadly there has been a significant upsurge in the numbers of Covid infection in Zurich and Switzerland. Do check the Swiss Government BAG websitefor the latest information and take note that there will be further announcements next Wednesday 28th October following a Government meeting on the subject.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See here for details.
GERMANY: Please note that Germany has recently put Zurich (and various other areas in Switzerland) on to its Amber list and you will need to have proof of a negative Covid test to enter the country.
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres in canton Zurich as well as on all public transport. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
