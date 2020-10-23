What’s On In Zurich Late October 2020

Clocks Go Back

Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! Don’t forget on Sunday 25th November at 3am the clocks will go back – so you will get an extra hour in bed! On the not so good news front, the number of Covid 19 cases has been rising in Zurich and all over Switzerland. Many cantons are introducing stricter measures for example Bern is closing bars, clubs, gyms, cinemas and museums and there are similar situations in the cantons of Valais, Geneva, Jura, Basel and Neuchâtel. Please note that everything listed below is subject to change – so do check before you go out.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 22nd – 24th OCTOBER: Zurich Wine Festival is taking place from 22nd – 24th October at Ladyboss Event Space, Förrrlibrückestrasse 10, 8005 Zurich. Congratulations to the winners of our contest who have all been contacted. Find out more about the event here.

FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is on right now with lots of small events all over Zurich and you can also find the Slow Food show there too. To view the events and find out more see here.

JUNGKUNST ART & MUSIC EXHIBITION HALLE 53 WINTERTHUR TILL 25TH OCT: Enjoy a weekend of art and music at Halle 53 in Winterthur. Find out all about it (in German) here.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE ELEPHANT PARADE AT ZURICH HB TILL 26th OCT: Great news! The Elephant Parade is staying a few days long in Zurich HB until Monday 26th October at 12 noon. You can visit the sculptures there and find out all about the plight of endangered Asian Elephants and how you can help. See more photos and find out more here.

CANCELLED – ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL – MOVED TO APRIL 2021: Zurich Street Food Park Festival has been postponed till April 2021 – so as a result the Elephant Parade will remain in place until noon on Monday 26th Oct.

VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM 16th OCT – 30th DEC: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment from 16th October till 30th December. The contest is now closed and congratulations to the winners. Read all about it here.