What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late October 2020
Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! Don’t forget our 2 contests. The contest to win tickets for Van Gogh Alive (which is back in Zurich from 16th October till 30th December) will close on Sunday 18th at midnight and the winners will be emailed their tickets on Monday 19th October. The contest to win tickets for the Zurich Wine Festival ends on Monday 19th at midnight and the winners will be informed on Tuesday 21st. The Zurich Wine Festival runs from 22nd – 24th October.
CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH 8th OCT -7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.
SPUNK – ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY FESTIVAL 10th – 17th OCTOBER: The SPUNK Zurich Improv Comedy Festival is ends its festival on 17th October and everything is conducted in both English and German! What could be better for improving your language in a fun way! See details here.
URBAN SURF END OF SEASON PARTY: Urban Surf is saying goodbye to the season with a closing party. It begins at 3pm on Saturday 17th October at Urban Surf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005. See here (in German).
AUTUMN BREAK IN THE MOUNTAINS AT PEAKS PLACE IN FLIMS: Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in the beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments at Peaks Place in Flims. Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.
ELEPHANT PARADE NOW AT Zurich HB TILL 21st OCTOBER: The Elephant Parade has begun the last leg of its journey and is now at Zurich HB until 21st October. You can visit the sculptures there and find out all about the endangered Asian Elephant and how you can help . See more photos and find out more here.
EXHIBITION ABOUT GREENLAND AT LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 18th OCT: Find out all about the Greenland exhibition at the Landesmuseum here.
BEXARTS FESTIVAL IN BEX, VAUD REGION ENDS 18th OCTOBER: The BexArt Festival is on every 3 years and is currently taking place in the beautiful grounds of Parc de Szilassy in Bex with stunning sculptures by Swiss and Swiss based artists. You even get the chance to go inside (the otherwise private residence on site) which is where British aristocrat Lady Hope got her inspiration for the stunning gardens. Find out all about it here.
*** WIN TICKETS TO VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM 16th OCT – 30th DEC***: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment from 16th October till 30th December. We have 2 x pairs of tickets to be won. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) the letters VG in the subject line to enter the contest. Read all about it here.
***WIN TICKETS TO ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 22nd – 24th OCTOBER***:Zurich Wine Festival is taking place from 22nd – 24th October at Ladyboss Event Space, Förrrlibrückestrasse 10, 8005 Zurich. We have a pair of tickets up for grabs for the Friday or Saturday. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) the words ZH WINE in the subject line to enter the contest. Find out more about the event here.
REGISTER NOW TO TAKE PART IN THE RIGHT TO PLAY ONLINE CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 18th NOV: Why not have fun and raise money at the same time for the charity Right To Play. Gather a team together with your friends and have fun with this online Quiz Night on 19th November. See details here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 8th NOV : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 8th November. You can read all about it here.
Check out our video here for a sneak peek too
ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL 23rd – 29th OCTOBER: Zurich Street Food Park Festival will be taking place at Zurich HB from 23rd – 29th October offering a huge selection of freshly cooked street food. Find out more here.
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
CHEESE FESTIVAL RAPPERSWIL 31st OCTOBER: If you’re a cheese lover there is only one place to be on Saturday 31st October – and that is on the Seequai in Rapperswil at the top of Lake Zurich. From 9am till 5pm the annual Cheese Festival will be taking place with lots of amazing cheeses to taste and buy. Find out all about it here.
SAN PELLEGRINO SAPORI TICINO ENDS 25TH OCT: Experience gourmet dining at top luxury hotels across Switzerland for the annual San Pellegrino Sapori Ticino Festival across Switzerland. We attended the pre-opening event at the Grand Hotel Du Lac in Vevey and it was simply amazing. There are a number of top class dinners to choose from – take a look here for more information
THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW TILL EARLY NOVEMBER: Why not take a trip to one of the Jucker Farm venues to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures? It’s a fun day out for all the family! Find out all about it here.
SUCHARD POSTER EXHIBITION IN NEUCHÂTEL: Neuchâtel is only around 2 hours from Zurich and is a beautiful city to visit. One of the attractions at the moment is the really cool Suchard Poster Exhibition which is on at the Musée d’art et d’histoire in the city. Find out all about it here.
AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND THIS AUTUMN: Take a look at this great list of things to do in and around Zurich this Autumn. Please note some activities events will not be taking place this year due to Covid and have been marked accordingly. Take a look here.
WOW MUSEUM ZURICH: Another great place to go for all the family is the WOW Museum in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
A TRIP TO SCHLOSS KYBURG – CLOSES END OF OCTOBER: Last opportunity to visit the beautiful Kyburg Castle before it closes at the end of the month for this year. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BRUNO WEBER DIETIKON ZURICH- CLOSES END OF OCTOBER: Also the beautiful Bruno Weber sculpture park closes at the end of October too. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO PAPILIORAMA: How about a trip to see the collection of butterflies at Papiliorama in Kerzers? It’s makes for a great family outing Find out all about it here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN NOW EXTENDED TILL END OF NOVEMBER: The Projektil Illumiated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Keen has now been extended till the end of November due to its success. Read all about it here.
<
A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN – ONE OF THE STEEPEST FUNICULARS IN EUROPE: If you’re quick you still have time to take a ride on the Gelmerbahn, one of the steepest funiculars in Europe! We went the other day and had a great time (it is VERY steep though!). At the top you can hike around the beautiful Alpine lake called the Gelmersee. Read all about it here.
VISIT NEUCHÂTEL – A BEAUTIFUL TOWN NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: The other week we visited Neuchâtel and were surprised to find that this town just an hour and a half by train from Zurich (2 hours by car) had so much to offer. Find out all about this beautiful lakeside town here.
HIKING IN BEAUTIFUL LES DIABLERETS & VILLARS: If you have never explored the area around Villars and Les Diablerets you’re in for a real treat as it is amazingly scenic. Why not try out one of these two hikes in the area? Read all about them here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
HIKING NEAR TOGGENBURG: Take a look at this wonderful hike near Toggenburg. Read all about it here.
FOOD & DRINK
FOOD ZURICH 2020 22nd OCT – 1st NOV: FOOD ZURICH is taking place and this year is far more spread out with lots of smaller events in and around Zurich. To view the events and find out more see here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT THE PARK HYATT ZURICH: Why not embrace the cooler temperatures in Zurich right now with a cosy Afternoon Tea at the Park Hyatt Zurich. Read all about it here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: If you’ve not visited Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht yet you’re really in for a treat. Toni and his team specialise in freshly made pasta and Mediterranean dishes. Find out all about it here.
THE BUTCHER AND HIS DAUGHTER: Find out more about this hip restaurant which recently opened in Zurich. Take a look here.
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
SWITZERLAND’S MUSEUM OF FRUIT & DISTILLATION IN PORRENTRUY IN THE JURA: We visited Porrentruy in the Jura region of Switzerland last week to find out all about the origins of distillation in the area and to taste the local speciality, Damassine AOP. Find out all about it here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU “CAKE SMASH” PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great “Cake Smash” photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Don’t know what a “Cake Smash” is? Then find out all about it here.
*** SPECIAL OCTOBER HAIR OFFER *** COIFFEUR ARTE HAIRDRESSER OFFER: Anna from Coiffeur Arté in Zurich is offering a a CHF 20 discount on all new appointments booked in October. So if you’re looking for a new style, a new colour or just a straightforward haircut and blow dry – why not give Anna a call and mention the code “NEWINZURICH” to get CHF 20 off. Coiffeur Arté is located just 10 minutes from Zurich main station at Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zurich. Close to Brunau train station near Sihl City. Phone up to get your CHF 20 discount! Tel: 044 482 99 33. Visit the Coiffeur-Arté website here.
HAIRDRESSERS IN ZURICH LIST: For all our list of recommended hairdressers take a look here.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Before moving to Switzerland years ago, we were given the advice to set aside CHF 100 per month for speeding fines – and to save it until the end of the year before starting anew. In view of the number of cameras that seem to be sprouting up in new spots all over Zurich and the likelihood of even the most careful of drivers incurring speeding tickets, this still remains sound advice. Find out more about Swiss Speeding Fines here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS TO ZURICH: If you’re newly arrived in Zurich (or coming here soon) take a look at these top tips here.
VICTORINOX PACKING ACCESSORIES: We’ve just come back from a trip to Turkey and one of the things we used to organise our luggage were the Victorinox Packing Cubes. Although a bit pricier than the cubes we have used previously, the Victorinox ones are much larger and much better quality and definitely help make packing (and unpacking ) less of a chore. Find out more about them here.
ARIANE TAVAKOL – IN PERSON AND ONLINE COACHING: Ariane Tavakol is a reinvention architect and can help you achieve a more fulfilling life based on the things you really want to achieve no matter what age you are, or what situation you are in. Find out all about the services that Ariane offers by contacting her here or visiting her website here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See here for details.
GERMANY: Please note that Germany has recently put Zurich (and various other areas in Switzerland) on to its Amber list and you will need to have proof of a negative Covid test to enter the country.
CURRENT MASKS RULES: Don’t forget from 27th August onwards you need to now wear a mask in all shops and shopping centres in canton Zurich as well as on all public transport. Read all about it here.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
