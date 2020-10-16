What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late October 2020

Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! Don’t forget our 2 contests. The contest to win tickets for Van Gogh Alive (which is back in Zurich from 16th October till 30th December) will close on Sunday 18th at midnight and the winners will be emailed their tickets on Monday 19th October. The contest to win tickets for the Zurich Wine Festival ends on Monday 19th at midnight and the winners will be informed on Tuesday 21st. The Zurich Wine Festival runs from 22nd – 24th October.

CHAMBRES SEPARÉES HOTEL AMBASSADOR ZURICH 8th OCT -7th NOV: 6 pop up restaurants on 6 different floors of the Hotel Ambassador near the Opera in Zurich. Find out all about it and book your table here.

SPUNK – ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY FESTIVAL 10th – 17th OCTOBER: The SPUNK Zurich Improv Comedy Festival is ends its festival on 17th October and everything is conducted in both English and German! What could be better for improving your language in a fun way! See details here.

URBAN SURF END OF SEASON PARTY: Urban Surf is saying goodbye to the season with a closing party. It begins at 3pm on Saturday 17th October at Urban Surf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005. See here (in German).

AUTUMN BREAK IN THE MOUNTAINS AT PEAKS PLACE IN FLIMS: Using code NewInZurich you can get 10% off your stay in the beautiful and well equipped self catering apartments at Peaks Place in Flims. Perfect for families and groups of friends! Take a look here.