A Hike From Morteratsch to the Glacier

A Scenic Day Trip To Morteratsch

If you’re looking for a great day out from Zurich a trip to the Morteratsch glacier makes for a wonderful excursion. We went at the end of October, after there had been quite a heavy snow fall and with all the stunning Autumn colours it was fabulously scenic.

Getting There

From Zurich to Morteratsch it takes about 2 and three quarter hours by car – and by train it is between 3 and three quarters to a little over 4 hours. The drive is particularly impressive along the Albula Pass and watch out for glimpses of the Red Rhaetian train or the Bernina Express en route.

In late October there isn’t much open in Morteratsch and as we had been tipped off that the hotel was closed, we chose to take a packed lunch. We stopped off at Pontresina railway station to get some refreshments and to use the public conveniences. We then continued to Morteratsch and parked in the large car park. Don’t forget to pay for sufficient time on the meter as although the hike isn’t long, you may spend a lot of time taking photos!

From Morteratsch Railway Station to The Glacier

From the car park, follow the signs to Morteratsch railway station. Check out the beautiful waterfall as you pass by.

You then follow the track towards the third longest glacier of the Eastern Alps. When we went the track was covered with snow but luckily we were prepared with waterproof hiking boots.

Information Points About The Receding Glacier

There are 16 points along the route which give lots of information (in English too) full of facts about the receding glacier and explaining how it has changed over the years.

In Autumn the scenery is simply stunning and if you want to have a picnic along the way there are quite a few wooden benches to sit on.

After around 50 minutes of walking from Morteratsch railway station you will be able to see the glacier.

Just before you get towards the bridge there is sign warning about the dangers of falling rocks and at the time we were there it wasn’t recommended to walk further towards the glacier itself.

To get back to the car park you need to simply turn around and take the same track back.

Hiking to The Boval Hut

At one place there is a signpost directing you to the track to the glacier straight ahead. The other direction will take you to the Boval Hut. However, when we were there in late October there had been a heavy snowfall. We met with some fellow hikers who had taken the route towards the Boval Hut but had turned back as the snow was so deep and it was too dangerous. The Boval Hut was closed at the time we went. However, if you are interested in visiting it another time, please read our article here.

Bernina Glaciers App

Please note that you can download the Bernina Glaciers App to enjoy an audio guide as you walk through the impressive landscape.

You may also be interested in purchasing an accompanying book to your glacier walk called “Lebendiges Gletschervorfeld” which is available at the Tourist Information Office in Pontresina.

By Car From Zurich: Approximately 2 hours 45 – 3 hours depending on traffic

By Train From Zurich: Approximately 3 hours 45 minutes to just over 4 hours

The car park at Morteratsch is metered so do take coins with you.

The hike is well signposted and the path is wide and easy. With snow it would be difficult to navigate with a stroller but during the Spring and Summer when there is no snow it would be fine as far as the bridge.

For more information visit www.bernina-glaciers.ch.

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen specialises in Family, LinkedIn and Pet Photography

