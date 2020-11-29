Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

29th November 29th to 27th December 2020

Hoffnungsfeuer Zurich Advent 2020

If you’re walking along the Limmat in Zurich anytime during Advent 2020 you can’t fail to notice a bright flame burning in the middle of the river. Situated on a barge located between the Münster and Gemüsebrücke in the heart of the old town, is the Hoffnungsfeuer, or Flame of Hope.

Burning 24/7 From 29th November to 27th December 2020

The Flame of Hope represents a very special Advent message for the city of Zurich for 2020. Every day and night from 29th November to 27th December 27th, 2020 the flame will burn in the water, 24/7. It was lit at 6pm City Councillor Karin Rykart on the first Sunday of Advent, 29th November, and the fire will be put out again at 6 pm on Sunday, 27th December, 2020. In the meantime, it will be fed with wood every few hours and it is protected from wind and rain by a tiled roof.

Hope In The Time Of Corona

The Flame of Hope is a project organised by the Roman Catholic Church of the City of Zurich, the Evangelical Reformed Church of the City of Zurich and the Christian Catholic Parish of Zurich. The fire of hope aims to portray the closeness of God to the people and that even if the streets of Zurich remain empty this Advent due to Corona, the churches will be open with the Advent light in the middle of the city, illuminating the darkness.

The Flame of Hope Has a Different Focus Each Week

Advent week 1: “Fire and Water”

Advent week 2: “Light and Dark”

Advent week 3: “Rejected – Accepted”

Advent week 4: “Together instead of lonely”

For more information please visit the www.altstadtkirchen-live.ch website here

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************