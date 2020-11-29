Home » "New In Zurich" » Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer
"New In Zurich"Exhibitions and EventsSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungs Feuer

Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

29th November 29th to 27th December 2020

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungs Feuer

Hoffnungsfeuer Zurich Advent 2020

If you’re walking along the Limmat in Zurich anytime during Advent 2020 you can’t fail to notice a bright flame burning in the middle of the river. Situated on a barge located between the Münster and Gemüsebrücke in the heart of the old town, is the Hoffnungsfeuer, or Flame of Hope.

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

Burning 24/7 From 29th November to 27th December 2020

The Flame of Hope represents a very special Advent message for the city of Zurich for 2020. Every day and night from 29th November to 27th December 27th, 2020 the flame will burn in the water, 24/7. It was lit at 6pm City Councillor Karin Rykart on the first Sunday of Advent, 29th November, and the fire will be put out again at 6 pm on Sunday, 27th December, 2020. In the meantime, it will be fed with wood every few hours and it is protected from wind and rain by a tiled roof.

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

Hope In The Time Of Corona

The Flame of Hope is a project organised by the  Roman Catholic Church of the City of Zurich, the Evangelical Reformed Church of the City of Zurich and the Christian Catholic Parish of Zurich. The fire of hope aims to portray the closeness of God to the people and that even if the streets of Zurich remain empty this Advent due to Corona, the churches will be open with the Advent light in the middle of the city, illuminating the darkness.

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

The Flame of Hope Has a Different Focus Each Week

Advent week 1: “Fire and Water”

Advent week 2: “Light and Dark”

Advent week 3: “Rejected – Accepted”

Advent week 4: “Together instead of lonely”

For more information please visit the www.altstadtkirchen-live.ch website here

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

*** Articles You May Like ***

Top Things To Do at Christmas In Zurich 2020

The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Christmas Shopping Sundays in Zurich – Sonntagsverkauf Zurich

The Christmas Pyramid outside Stadelhofen Railway Station

****************************

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of November Early...

Top Things To Do at Christmas In Zurich 2020

The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich...

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of...

A Circular Hike Around Eglisau in Autumn

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid November...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security