Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg Park

by newinzurich
Although not the largest park to visit in Zurich, Rechberg Park in central Zurich is certainly quite striking and the gates you walk through to enter are very impressive.

Most Beautiful Baroque Garden in Zurich

Located between Neumarkt and the University of Zurich in the centre of town, the park is an oasis of calm just a few minutes away from a busy main road. Not only does it have a number to beautiful statues and fountains but it also boasts the most beautiful baroque garden in Zurich. The best time to visit is undoubtedly Spring or Summer, but it’s a great little park with fabulous views of the city from the viewing area at the top, close to the university.

It’s a popular location to visit to grab a few minutes peace and quiet, to contemplate the views or to have a picnic lunch on one of the many benches.

It is planted in terraces with rows of trees which gives it a sense of orderliness and calm.

It was designed in 1790, with a courtyard, a parterre, a walled garden, fountains, and an orangery. One special feature of the park is the graffiti, “Undine”, by graffiti artist, Harald Nägeli (Switzerland’s answer to Banksy) which is on the façade of the university building of the Department of German.

So when you are next in this area of Zurich, why not snatch a few minutes of peace and quiet in this little oasis of greenery and calm?

Park Rechberg

Address: Künstlergasse, 8001 Zürich
Opening Hours: Open daily, closed at night
Entry: Free

How to Get There: Take the tram to “Neumarkt”stop

Click here for Google Map Directions.

See Park Rechberg on Google Maps here: 

