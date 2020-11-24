Home » Exploring Zurich » The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station
The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station

Exploring Zurich – The Blüemlihalle

Probably the Most Beautiful Police Station Entrance in the World

Did you know that Zurich boasts (probably) the most beautiful police station entrance hall in the world? It’s all thanks to the Swiss painter Augustino Giacometti and a contest that was held in 1922 to find an artist to decorate what had previously been the ceiling of the cellar in a former orphanage. The work is now considered to be of Swiss national importance.

Project To Convert A Former Orphanage into Zurich City Police Station

Zurich architect Gustav Gull (the brains behind the Swiss National Museum) was in charge of the project to convert the orphanage, and in order to save space, the vaulted ceiling was to be transformed into the entrance area. Augusto Giacometti (1877–1947) won the contest with his beautiful design using al fresco and al secco techniques. The painting took place between 1922 and 1926 with ornamental floral and geometric patterns in vivid warm red and orange colours. On the walls you can see pictures of men at work, including stone masons, carpenters, astronomers and magicians.

Restoration of Blüemlihalle In 2019

In 2019 the Blüemlihalle underwent an extensive restoration and can now once again be viewed in its full glory. The Giacometti Hall is also known as the “Blüemlihalle” due to the fact that the design features so many flowers.

Augusto Giacometti Creator of the Blüemlihalle

Zurich artist Augusto Giacometti (1877–1947) came from the celebrated Giacometti artistic family, which numbers Giovanni Giacometti and sculptor Alberto Giacometti amongst its members. Augustino went on to create the choir windows in the Grossmünster in 1933, as well as the stained-glass window in the Fraumünster in 1945.

Blüemlihalle at Zurich City Police Station

Where: Zurich City Police Station, Amtshaus I, Bahnhofquai 3, 8001 Zurich

Open: Daily from 9.00am – 11.00am and 2.00pm – 4.00pm upon presentation of Ausweis / ID

Entrance: FREE

Photos: Photos only by prior arrangement

See directions on Google Maps here



