Home » "New In Zurich" » The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport
"New In Zurich"Businesses & ServicesExploring ZurichShoppingThings To Do

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex

at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

Business and Shopping at The Circle Zurich Airport Now Open

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport finally opened on 5th November 2020 after over 5 years in construction. Located just across from Zurich Airport it adds a new dimension to this part of Zurich Kloten.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

With a convention centre, two Hyatt hotels, multiple restaurants and bars and with 180,000 square metres of floorspace it will be one of 25 largest shopping centres in the country.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

Shops and Restaurants

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

There are a wide variety of shops including a branch of the department stores Jelmoli and there is also a chemist too.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

A variety of restaurants and cafés can also be found.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

University Hospital at The Circle Zurich Airport

The University Hospital also has a presence here. USZ at the airport will offer 30 specialist areas, and a  wide range of medical services at its out-patient health centre. It  boasts the latest medical equipment and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Convention Centre, Co-Working and Gym

From 2021 there will also be co-working spaces, a gym and a crèche and the new Convention Center will be able to accommodate conferences for up to 2,500 guests visitors.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Park at The Circle Zurich Airport

There is also the opportunity to experience nature right in the midst of the complex with the Park. There is even a fabulous viewing point at the highest point in the Park.

Park at The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

On a clear day, you can see as far as the Alps. In Summer there’s a gentle mist from the water creating a cooling atmosphere and in Winter it is illuminated by lamps. There is a little lift to take you up the little hill into the park if you don’t want to walk up the steps but at the moment it is only operational on Saturdays and Sundays and on Wednesdays.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

There are also a number of benches and around 40 chairs so that visitors to the park can relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Giant Pink Christmas Tree at the Circle Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

At the moment the Circle is all geared up for Christmas with a giant pink Christmas tree dominating the entrance to the complex.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport

The Circle Zurich Airport

Address: The Circle, Flughafen CH, 8058 Zürich

Tel: 043 816 22 11

Visit the Circle Zurich Airport Website here

*** Articles You May Like ***

A Trip to the Umweltarena in Zurich

 

Have a Fun Time at the WOW Museum Zurich

 

Zurich Chocolate Museum – Lindt Home of Chocolate

 

Pavilion Le Corbusier Zurich

 

Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

*****************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid November...

Exploring Le Noirmont and Porrentruy in the Jura

A Hike From Morteratsch to the Glacier

What’s On In Zurich Early November 2020

Beautiful Autumn Colours on the Klöntalersee Lake

Grow your career and Leadership with An Executive...

Discover Switzerland with The SBB Leisure Travel Deal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security