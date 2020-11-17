The Circle Business and Shopping Complex

at Zurich Airport

Business and Shopping at The Circle Zurich Airport Now Open

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport finally opened on 5th November 2020 after over 5 years in construction. Located just across from Zurich Airport it adds a new dimension to this part of Zurich Kloten.

With a convention centre, two Hyatt hotels, multiple restaurants and bars and with 180,000 square metres of floorspace it will be one of 25 largest shopping centres in the country.

Shops and Restaurants

There are a wide variety of shops including a branch of the department stores Jelmoli and there is also a chemist too.

A variety of restaurants and cafés can also be found.

University Hospital at The Circle Zurich Airport

The University Hospital also has a presence here. USZ at the airport will offer 30 specialist areas, and a wide range of medical services at its out-patient health centre. It boasts the latest medical equipment and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Convention Centre, Co-Working and Gym

From 2021 there will also be co-working spaces, a gym and a crèche and the new Convention Center will be able to accommodate conferences for up to 2,500 guests visitors.

The Park at The Circle Zurich Airport

There is also the opportunity to experience nature right in the midst of the complex with the Park. There is even a fabulous viewing point at the highest point in the Park.

On a clear day, you can see as far as the Alps. In Summer there’s a gentle mist from the water creating a cooling atmosphere and in Winter it is illuminated by lamps. There is a little lift to take you up the little hill into the park if you don’t want to walk up the steps but at the moment it is only operational on Saturdays and Sundays and on Wednesdays.

There are also a number of benches and around 40 chairs so that visitors to the park can relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Giant Pink Christmas Tree at the Circle Zurich Airport

At the moment the Circle is all geared up for Christmas with a giant pink Christmas tree dominating the entrance to the complex.

The Circle Zurich Airport

Address: The Circle, Flughafen CH, 8058 Zürich

Tel: 043 816 22 11

