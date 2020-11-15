The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

The Lucy Christmas Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich
19th November 2020
The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse
In Zurich the beginning of the Christmas season is marked by the lighting of the Lucy illuminations in Bahnhofstrasse. The lights consist of around 12,000 clear and coloured crystals as well as 40km of transparent cable. They are usually officially switched on on the third Thursday of November at 6pm. However for 2020 the lights will go on at 4pm. Afterwards, from 6pm until 10.00pm there will be late-night shopping along Bahnhofstrasse and its surrounds. Around 150 shops will be taking part
At the same time other lights around Zurich will be switched on to complete the Christmas atmosphere all over Zurich.
Christmas Lighting & Night Shopping
When: 19th November, 2020
Time: 4pm
Where: Bahnhofstrasse Zurich
Night Shopping
When: 19th November 19, 2020
Time: From 6pm until 9pm ( please note in some places it says 10pm – but the official site says 9pm)
Where: Bahnhofstrasse Zurich
150 Shops in and around Bahnhofstrasse.
Take a look here to see which shops are open
Four Dates for Sunday Shopping 2020
The four dates for Sunday Shopping in the run up to Christmas during Advent this season are as follows:
- November 29, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
- December 6, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
- December 20, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
- December 27, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
Take a look here to see which shops will be open
New Year Shopping
All shops are shut on New Year’s Day. January 2nd is a holiday in the city of Zurich, however, many shops will open until 6.00pm on this day.
