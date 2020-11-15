Home » Christmas » The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich
Christmas

The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Lucy Christmas lights in ZurichPhoto © Caitlin Krause

The Lucy Christmas Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

19th November 2020

What's On in Zurich Christmas 2018 and Beyond

*** Just a word to say that all information is correct at time of publishing but please do check before making any journeys . Thank you for your understanding ***

The Lucy Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse

In Zurich the beginning of the Christmas season is marked by the lighting of the Lucy illuminations in Bahnhofstrasse. The lights consist of around 12,000 clear and coloured crystals as well as 40km of transparent cable. They are usually officially switched on on the third Thursday of November at 6pm. However for 2020 the lights will go on at 4pm. Afterwards, from 6pm until 10.00pm there will be late-night shopping along Bahnhofstrasse and its surrounds. Around 150 shops will be taking part

Zurich at Christmas

At the same time other lights around Zurich will be switched on to complete the Christmas atmosphere all over Zurich.

Christmas in Zurich

Christmas Lighting & Night Shopping

When: 19th November, 2020
Time: 4pm
Where: Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Night Shopping

When: 19th November 19, 2020
Time: From 6pm until 9pm ( please note in some places it says 10pm – but the official site says 9pm)
Where: Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

150 Shops in and around Bahnhofstrasse.

Take a look here to see which shops are open

Four Dates for Sunday Shopping 2020

The four dates for Sunday Shopping in the run up to Christmas during Advent this season are as follows:

  • November 29, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
  • December 6, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
  • December 20, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm
  • December 27, 2020: 11.00am – 6.00pm

Take a look here to see which shops will be open

New Year Shopping

All shops are shut on New Year’s Day. January 2nd is a holiday in the city of Zurich, however, many shops will open until 6.00pm on this day.

Photo Highlights of Zurich at Christmas

 

Zurich's Singing Christmas Tree

 

The Tradition of the Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB

 

The Christmas Pyramid outside Stadelhofen Railway Station

 

Christmas Shopping Sundays in Zurich – Sonntagsverkauf Zurich

