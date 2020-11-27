Top Things To Do at Christmas In Zurich 2020

Zurich Christmas Markets and Pop Ups

Christmas 2020 In Zurich

Winter in Zurich 2020 is a little different this year, but there is still plenty to see and do. Although the main Christmas Markets are not going ahead and the Swarovski Tree and the Illuminarium are not in place, the Lucy lights will be on in Bahnhofstrasse and there are plenty of sparkling decorations all over town.

Smaller Markets and Pop Ups

There will be some new smaller pop-up markets and designer stalls along with open air bars, which will all help to make Christmas in Zurich a wonderful experience.

Pop Up Venues & Markets

Get into the festive mood with these great locations:

Weihnachtsinsel Zurich

Located at Bauschänzli, just over the bridge from Central, the tiny island has been transformed into a Winter wonderland. Grab your Glühwein or enjoy a Raclette or hot snack and take in the views across the river Limmat towards the Grossmunster.

Address: Bauschänzli, 8001 Zurich

Open: Mon – Fri 4pm – 10pm, Sat & Sun 12 – 10pm

Visit the Weihnachtsinsel website here

Frau Gerolds Garten

Photo courtesy of Frau Gerolds Garten

There’s always a fun atmosphere at Frau Gerold’s and as well as a great selection of warming drinks and Winter fare, there is also a little gift market every Saturday from now till Christmas.

Address: Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zürich

Open: Mon- Fri 5pm – 11pm, Sat 11.30am – 11pm, Sun 11.30 – 10pm

Visit Frau Gerold’s Winter-Garten website here

Winter-Garte Europaplatz

Photo courtesy of Winter-Garte Europaplatz

Just along from Zurich main Station in Europaallee you will find a festive little area full of lights and warmth. Why not pop by for a snack or a warming drink and soak up the Christmas spirit at the Winter-Garte?

Address: Europaplatz, Europaallee

Open:11th November till 23rd December 2020

Hours: Mon – Thurs 4pm – 11pm, Fri & Sat 2pm – 11pm

Sundays (29.11. / 6.12. / 20.12.20) from 11am – 8pm Uhr

Visit the Winter-Garte at Europaplatz website here

Winterdorf at Tessinerplatz

Just along from Bahnhof Enge there’s another cosy pop up at Tessinerplatz where you can warm yourself up with a nice hot drink or choose from snacks whilst relaxing outside.

Address: Tessinerplatz, Quartier Enge, 8002 Zürich

Open: 26thNovember – 23rd Deceember 2020

Hours: Mon/Tues/Weds/Sun 11.30am – 9pm, Thurs/Fri/Sat 11.30am – 10pm

Visit the Winterdorf at Tessinerpltatz website here

Winter Village Uto Kulm

Why not take a trip up to the Uetliberg to the little Winter Village at the top of Uto Kulm? Have a warming Raclette or enjoy a hot mulled wine with terrific views of Zurich.

Open: 19th November – 18th February 2021

Hours: Daily 11am – 11pm

Visit the Winter Uto Kulm

Other Christmas Activities

From 27th -29th November there is an Advent Market in Zug, there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December and there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.

Christmas Lights in Bahnhofstrasse

Whatever you do , don’t forget to take a look at the Lucy Christmas Lights along Bahnhofstrasse.

and the Christmas Tree in Sechseläutenplatz

and the cosy atmosphere in Münsterhof

The Christmas tree Hotel Störchen Zurich

and of course the beautiful tree at Paradeplatz

Enjoy exploring Zurich at this magical time!

