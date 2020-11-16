Video Is King –

New Exhibition with FREE Opening Event at the HeK Basel

28th November 2020 until 3rd January 2021

Exhibition on Video at Haus der Elektronischen Künste in Basel

From family vacations clumsily captured on VHS tapes to technicolor-filtered sunsets snap-shared via Instagram reels, video has been transforming the visuals of our everydays like few other media before. With 82% of all consumer data traffic over the Internet expected to be video by 2021, moving visual images are fast becoming the single most prolific medium of our times.

Regionale Project – Swiss, French and German Artists

The new exhibition of Regionale, a cross border project of Swiss, French and German artists, focuses on the artistic use of the trendiest of all art forms presenting a curated selection of videos, films and animations at the House of Electronic Arts (HeK) in Basel.

The collective of young, contemporary artists behind the exhibition “Expanded Video Works” employ 3D technologies, video games, VR, and found footage to create introspective and surreal-looking works. The themes explored via the multimedia artworks exhibited range from the impact of digital technologies on families and social ties to the fragile relationship between documentation and fiction in the post-truth era.

Free Admission & Guided Tours on 28th November

The House of Electronic Arts will celebrate the opening event of the exhibition with offering free admission and guided tours on 28th November 2020. In case you are looking for a getaway to immerse yourself in modern art in the last weekend of November, make sure to secure your free ticket by registering via the museum’s website here.

Video Is King Exhibition, HeK Basel, & FREE Opening Event

Where: HeK – House of Electronic Arts Basel

Address: Freilager-Platz 9, 4142 Münchenstein

When: 28th November 2020 until 3rd January 2021

Opening hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 12:00–18:00

Tickets: adults 9 CHF, concessions 6 CHF, free admission to the exhibition during the “Happy Hours” of Monday-Friday 12:00-13:00

Artists:Artists: Jésus s.Baptista, Dimension Émotionnelle, Paul Jacques Yves Guilbert, Pavle & Anuk Jovović, Oh Eun Lee, Johanna Mangold, Alexandra Navratil, Katrin Niedermeier, Lea Rüegg, Kevin Senant, Agathe Siffert

Visit the museum’s website for guided tours and special events related to the exhibition.

Article written by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

*** Other Articles You May Like ***

****************************