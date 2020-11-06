What’s On In Zurich

Early to Mid November 2020

Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! See what’s on below but do make sure you check everything before you venture out as these days lots of things are getting cancelled at the last moment due to Covid. Most of the Christmas Markets have by now been cancelled, the Illuminarium is cancelled, the Fondue Tram is cancelled, the Singing Christmas Tree is cancelled. More announcements expected by the Swiss Government next Wednesday so fingers crossed. Have a wonderful weekend and week ahead!

20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER 6th – 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but from 6th to 14th November they are celebrating the start of the season with a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals). Find out more here.

SKI RESORTS OPENING EARLY! Good news for skiers! Andermatt, Davos (Parsenn) and Flims all have a few ski runs open already! Do check directly before you travel as some of these offers are limited to season holders only and are only available at the weekend.

WINTERTHUR SHORT FILM FESTIVAL ENDS SUNDAY 8th NOV (ONLINE): This year you don’t have to be in Winterthur to watch the Winterthur Short Film Festival! It has gone online to meet the current situation and what’s more it is now FREE! Find out all about it here .

MONOCLE TRUNK & ARCHIVE SALE SAT 7th NOV 10am – 6pm: Why not pop over to the Monocle Cafe and shop in Seefeld on Saturday as between 10am and 6pm they have a “Trunk Sale” taking place. They are at Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zurich, not far from Opera.

MINI EXPOVINA 2020 – THE LINTH: Expovina 2020 has become a “Mini Expovina” this year and instead of 12 wine boats there is just the one, the MS Linth. As you can imagine, tickets need to be purchased online in advance and are quite limited. However there is a varied and interesting selection of wines to taste every day until. Find out all about it here.

LAST WEEKEND OF THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION IN SEEGRÄBEN 7th/8th NOV : Last chance to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures at the Jucker Farm in Seegräben – though the exhibition will still remain at Bächlihof for a while longer. On Saturday 7th in the afternoon you can also see the pumpkins being “slaughtered” at the Jucker Farm in Bächlihof. Find out all about the exhibition here.

FREE ART EXHIBITION MUNSTERGASSE ZURICH 6th – 8th NOV: Check out the free Art Exhibition in Munstergasse 11, Zurich taking place from Friday 6th till Sunday 8th November. With Pedro Blas, Joss Toledo, Alina Döring and Pedro Martin Rolo. Open from 10am till 9pm daily.