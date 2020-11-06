What’s On In Zurich
Early to Mid November 2020
Wishing you a wonderful week ahead! See what’s on below but do make sure you check everything before you venture out as these days lots of things are getting cancelled at the last moment due to Covid. Most of the Christmas Markets have by now been cancelled, the Illuminarium is cancelled, the Fondue Tram is cancelled, the Singing Christmas Tree is cancelled. More announcements expected by the Swiss Government next Wednesday so fingers crossed. Have a wonderful weekend and week ahead!
20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER 6th – 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but from 6th to 14th November they are celebrating the start of the season with a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals). Find out more here.
SKI RESORTS OPENING EARLY! Good news for skiers! Andermatt, Davos (Parsenn) and Flims all have a few ski runs open already! Do check directly before you travel as some of these offers are limited to season holders only and are only available at the weekend.
WINTERTHUR SHORT FILM FESTIVAL ENDS SUNDAY 8th NOV (ONLINE): This year you don’t have to be in Winterthur to watch the Winterthur Short Film Festival! It has gone online to meet the current situation and what’s more it is now FREE! Find out all about it here .
MONOCLE TRUNK & ARCHIVE SALE SAT 7th NOV 10am – 6pm: Why not pop over to the Monocle Cafe and shop in Seefeld on Saturday as between 10am and 6pm they have a “Trunk Sale” taking place. They are at Dufourstrasse 90, 8008 Zurich, not far from Opera.
MINI EXPOVINA 2020 – THE LINTH: Expovina 2020 has become a “Mini Expovina” this year and instead of 12 wine boats there is just the one, the MS Linth. As you can imagine, tickets need to be purchased online in advance and are quite limited. However there is a varied and interesting selection of wines to taste every day until. Find out all about it here.
LAST WEEKEND OF THE JUCKER PUMPKIN EXHIBITION IN SEEGRÄBEN 7th/8th NOV : Last chance to see the amazing pumpkin sculptures at the Jucker Farm in Seegräben – though the exhibition will still remain at Bächlihof for a while longer. On Saturday 7th in the afternoon you can also see the pumpkins being “slaughtered” at the Jucker Farm in Bächlihof. Find out all about the exhibition here.
FREE ART EXHIBITION MUNSTERGASSE ZURICH 6th – 8th NOV: Check out the free Art Exhibition in Munstergasse 11, Zurich taking place from Friday 6th till Sunday 8th November. With Pedro Blas, Joss Toledo, Alina Döring and Pedro Martin Rolo. Open from 10am till 9pm daily.
Experienced professionals choose the Executive MBA is because it allows them the opportunity to gain new career perspectives, enhancing their leadership skills and helping them develop strategic partnerships.
So why not find out more about the EMBA format from insiders and those who know. Distinguished local alumni will answer your questions and enable you to see if this is the right move for you. An Executive Education expert will also be available on the platform to discuss your EMBA options personally. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!
===>>> Find out more about this ONLINE event by taking a look at Premier EMBA today.
Online in Zurich 10th November
*********************************************************************************************************************
ONLINE BENEFIT SUMMIT 13th NOVEMBER: Check out this online Benefit Summit with great speakers and motivators, including our very own Leanne Levitt, Personal Trainer from Zurich. By attending you will be supporting the K2 Foundation in Tanzania. Please see details here.
BSCC START UP INNOVATION SERIES – ONLINE EVENTS: The BSCC always offers a variety of interesting talks and discussion and due to the current situation these have now all gone online. The next one up in in the Innovation Series – but you can see all of the upcoming BSCC events here.
REGISTER NOW TO TAKE PART IN THE RIGHT TO PLAY ONLINE CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 18th NOV: Why not have fun and raise money at the same time for the charity Right To Play. Gather a team together with your friends and have fun with this online Quiz Night on 19th November. See details here.
IM VIADUKT “AAZÜNDER” ADVENT LIGHTS 18th NOV 6pm: On Wednesday, 18th November 18 at 6pm the “Aazünder” Advent lights will be formally switched on to make the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Viadukt Shopping area. If you’re popping buy don’t forget to pop into my two favourite shops there The British Cheese Centre and Berg Und Tal!
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN NOW EXTENDED TILL 31st NOVEMBER: The last day of the Projektil Illuminated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Klee is Saturday 31st November. Read all about it here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
Or you can see our video of a Tutankhamun Torchlight event where the video was taken by Tim Hughes here:
VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment until 30th December. The contest is now closed and congratulations to the winners. Read all about it here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – NEW EXHIBITION: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
SIMPLY ZURICH EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM – FREE! Why not pop over to the Landesmuseum and visit the Simply Zurich exhibition to find out all about the history of Zurich. Not only is it a fascinating experience but it is FREE too! Find out more here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
ZURICH ZOO: A perfect place to go for all the family, any time of year. Find out all about Zurich Zoo here.
Sponsored Insert
Ayurveda Special Offer!
at Bliss Body Ayurveda Therapy, Rapperswil
Why not treat yourself to an Ayurvedic body treatment by Lisbeth Vertone-Elserud in her beautiful studio in Rapperswil?
Much more than “just a massage”, an Ayurevedic treatment boosts the immune system, detoxifies the body, rejuvenates the skin, improves circulation and blood pressure, strengthens the body tissues, lubricates the organs, bones and joints, calms the nervous system and helps bring about better sleep and overall health. EMR Krankenkasse Anerkannt
Limited Special “Ayurveda & Me” Offer Just CHF 190 instead of CHF 280
“Ayurveda & Me”includes 30 minutes to get to know you + 90 minutes of Abhyanga Massage + Additional gift: a foot bath with essential oils. Lisbeth speaks English! Call Lisbeth or text her on 078 824 40 95 or contact her here.
Check out the Special Offer at blissbody.ch (in German) here
Instagram @bliss_body_ayurveda_therapy
**********************************************************************************************************************
LINDT’S NEW CHOCOLATE MUSEUM NOW OPEN: Zurich’s new chocolate museum opened in Kilchberg on 13th September at 10am. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop and features a spectacular chocolate fountain. There is an interactive chocolate tour all about the Swiss chocolate and you can read all about here.
MORE CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Take a look at this list of Chocolate Factories you can visit in Switzerland. Not all of them may be open at the moment due to Covid, so do check the website and maybe call them in advance to be sure. Otherwise put them on your bucket list for a time when Covid is more under control. See our chocolate factory guide here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination. See details here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND BY TRAIN WITH THE NEW SBB LEISURE DAY PASS OFFER: The SBB has a great Day Pass Offer on at the moment. If you buy 20 passes 2nd class they will equate to around CHF 20 per pass instead of CHF 48. You have one year to use the tickets and the offer runs until 13th December 2020. Read all about it here and have fun exploring Switzerland.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN ZUG: Take a look here for some great things to do in beautiful Zug.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
NEW RESTAURANT HAFENBEIZ IN KILCHBERG ZURICH: There’s a great new restaurant which has just opened close to the lake in Kilchberg. Hafenbeiz serves a selection of delicious dishes perfect for Winter. From fondues, to burgers, to Swiss sushi and lots more besides! Take a look here for details.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
VEGAN CAKES GUIDE TO ZURICH: Find out where to buy the best Vegan Cakes in Zurich here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
THANKSGIVING TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich is hosting Thanksgiving dinners on 26th and 27th November and you can always go for the the Turkey Take Away option if you prefer instead. The Take away option is available all the way though Christmas and beyond rom 26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.
RECIPE FOR PISTACHIO PESTO: On our recent trip to Cappadocia we tried the most delicious mezzo item at the wonderful “Reserved” Restaurant which turned out be a Pesto made out of pistachios. See our the on the recipe for Pistachio Pesto here.
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
VERMICELLES IS VERY MUCH IN SEASON AT THE MOMENT: Find out all about this traditional Swiss dessert here.
NEW IN ZURICH – MAYA SEYFERTH BOUTIQUE ZURICH: There’s a new boutique at Sonneggstrasse 31, 8006 Zurich with some really stand out beautiful designs. Check out the new Maya Seyferth Boutique here.
IN GOOD COMPANY GIFT SHOP ONLINE & IN ZUG: If you’re looking for unusual or interesting gifts a new online shop and boutique in Zug offers a great range. You can order online and there is lots of choice and maybe now more than ever is when a little gift can cheer someone up. Take a look here for more information.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
ACCOMMODATION WANTED!!! One of my friends is looking for a 3.5 bed flat, not more than CHF 2,800 per month in the Wipkingen (8006, 8037 or 8057) area of Zurich. Please email him here if you know of anything you think might be suitable. Many thanks 🙏.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
ARIANE TAVAKOL – IN PERSON AND ONLINE COACHING: Ariane Tavakol is a reinvention architect and can help you achieve a more fulfilling life based on the things you really want to achieve no matter what age you are, or what situation you are in. Find out all about the services that Ariane offers by contacting her here or visiting her website here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great First Birthday photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Find out all about them here.
CORONA UPDATES
Sadly there has been a significant upsurge in the numbers of Covid infection in Zurich and Switzerland. Do check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information. A further conferences due to take place on Wednesday 11th November.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!