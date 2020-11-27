What’s On In Zurich

End of November Early December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out. We’re trying to keep everything as up to date as possible but things are changing constantly so please bear with us and just doublecheck before you go anywhere! Whatever you do have fun!

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: From 27th -29th November there is an Advent Market in Zug, and there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.

VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL 28th NOV – 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in todays’s world. On the opening day 28th November there is FREE entrance! Find out all about it here

ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 29th NOV, 6th & 20th DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the first of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here

CHRISTMAS TREE LIT AT DOLDER ICE RINK SUNDAY 29th NOV: On Sunday 29th November the Christmas Tree at the Dolder Ice Rink will be switched on with over 11,000 LED lights. See here.

SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.