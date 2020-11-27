Home » Arts and Entertainment » What’s On In Zurich End of November Early December 2020
Arts and EntertainmentThings To DoWhat's On

What’s On In Zurich End of November Early December 2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Christmas Pyramid Stadelhofen station

What’s On In Zurich

End of November Early December 2020

Weihnachtsinsel Zurich 

Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out. We’re trying to keep everything as up to date as possible but things are changing constantly so please bear with us and just doublecheck before you go anywhere! Whatever you do have fun!

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: From 27th -29th November there is an Advent Market in Zug, and there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.

VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL 28th NOV – 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in todays’s world. On the opening day 28th November there is FREE entrance! Find out all about it here

Christmas Shopping Sundays Zurich 2019

ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 29th NOV, 6th & 20th DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the first of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here

CHRISTMAS TREE LIT AT DOLDER ICE RINK SUNDAY 29th NOV: On Sunday 29th November the Christmas Tree at the Dolder Ice Rink will be switched on with over 11,000 LED lights. See here.

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert 

Get Fit in Zurich with Austin 1:1 or Online

Austin Fit team Zurich Want to keep (or get) fit in the run up to Christmas?

CALL AUSTIN!

Don’t let Covid upset your fitness plans! Austin will not only keep your fitness goals on track but will help you achieve the body you really want to!

As well as home visits Austin also does Fitness Training Online. So why not contact Austin now for a free chat to discuss your goals and find the best solution for you.

Contact Austin on 079 225 1010

www.personal-trainer-zuerich.ch

or via @fitteamzuerich on Instagram 

*********************************************************************************************************************

SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.

LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021.  You can read all about it here.

THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.

MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert 

LABEL17

LABEL17 is a haven of handcrafted beauty and design in the heart of Seefeld in Zurich.

LABEL17 STUDIO Zurich Seefeld Xmas

In a former Alfa Romeo car repair garage, you will not only find the LABEL17 collection of beautifully designed handbags and accessories but also a carefully curated selection of limited edition pieces of interiors accessories and gifts, rooted in timeless simplicity.

Visit LABEL17 STUDIO, Reinhardstrasse 12, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 079 322 69 91
info@label17.com

Visit Label17.com website here

*********************************************************************************************************************

BOOK CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE COURSES AT LINDT’S HOME OF CHOCOLATE : Zurich’s new chocolate museum recently opened in Kilchberg. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop. In addition they are now running Chocolate Courses for Christmas.  You can read all about here.
MORE CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Take a look at this list of Chocolate Factories you can visit in Switzerland. Not all of them may be open at the moment due to Covid, so do check the website and maybe call them in advance to be sure. Otherwise put them on your bucket list for a time when Covid is more under control. See our chocolate factory guide here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
Travel and Excursions 
Hot air balloons in Cappadocia Turkey
THE UNIQUE MUSEUM CAVE HOTEL IN CAPPADOCIA: If you’re dreaming of places to travel for the future, one place you may not have considered is Cappadocia. Known for its hot air ballooning, amazing culture and history, we were lucky enough to visit in early October. We stayed at the most unique “cave” hotel called Museum Hotel – take a look at the photos here.
CIRCULAR HIKE AROUND EGLISAU: How about a scenic hike around Eglisau? Find out all about this circular hike which gives you magnificent views above the Rhine and the vineyards in this beautiful area of Switzerland. Read all about it here.
A HIKE FROM MORTERATSCH TO THE GLACIER: A beautiful Autumn hike from Morteratsch to the Glacier which is both easy and extremely scenic. Take a look here for information and directions.
Zurich Lake Walk from Bürkliplatz to Wollishofen
A WALK FROM BÜRKLIPLATZ TO WOLLISHOFEN: An easy but scenic walk in Zurich along the wooden walkway to Wollishofen. Read all about it here.
BEAUTIFUL PARKS IN ZURICH TO DISCOVER- PARK RECHBERG: Have you explored the beautiful Rechberg Park in Zurich? It boast teh most baroque garden in Zurich and offers great views over the city. Find out more about it here.
Igloos in Switzerland
HOW ABOUT STAYING OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO? If you fancy a little mountain adventure, how about staying in an Igloo in a ski resort like Davos, Zermatt, Zugspitze for example? Find out all about an Igloo stay here. 

CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination in January. See details here.

Woodland and Wildlife at the Wildnispark Zurich

A TRIP TO THE WILDNISPARK: Find out all about the wonderful Wildnispark in Zurich. Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here. 

FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE

Fondue pop up at Dolder Lodge

FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.

MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website for My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fonues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.

CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.

christmas-pyramid-outside-stadelhofen-railway-station

RACLETTE PYRAMID STADELHOFEN: The distinctive Glühwein and Raclette Pyramid is back at Stadelhofen. Find out all about it here.

EVER TRIED AN INSECT BURGER? YOU CAN NOW AT THE BUTCHER RESTAURANTS! This Special Insect Burger is sustainable and healthy, as insects are protein-rich, full of vitamins and have a small CO2 footprint. It consists of mealworms, chickpeas and grain and the taste is similar to hazelnut. For a limited time only you can try it out at The Butcher & his Daughter in Zurich, Badenerstrasse, The Butcher Zurich, Niederdorf, Zurich, Dietlikon, Uster, Bankstrasse and in Zug, Metalli and in Bern, Aarbergergasse. Find out more about it here.

CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond  from  26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.

RECIPE FOR CARROT AND SWEET POTATO SOUP: A recipe for a delicious warming carrot and sweet potato soup this week. See our recipe here

BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.

Expats and Practical

British Cheese Centre Zurich Cheese Hearts

MINCE PIES NOW AVAILABLE FROM THE CHEESEMAN!: Hot off the press a new arrival of mince pies at the British Cheese Centre, Markthalle im Viadukt, Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich. And whilst you’re there why not pop in for some Stilton or cheddar too? Visit the website here. 

CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up. 

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget  our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.  

50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.

PS – Both books make for great presents!

Carmen's Christmas Family Portraits

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for Christmas? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open. Why not give a present that will last forever?  Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots  here.

NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here. 

CORONA UPDATES

Swiss Covid measures October 28th 2020

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST:  Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details. 

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

********************************************

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich 

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich...

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid November...

Exploring Le Noirmont and Porrentruy in the Jura

A Hike From Morteratsch to the Glacier

What’s On In Zurich Early November 2020

A Scenic Journey Through Switzerland on The Bernina...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security