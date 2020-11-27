What’s On In Zurich
End of November Early December 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out. We’re trying to keep everything as up to date as possible but things are changing constantly so please bear with us and just doublecheck before you go anywhere! Whatever you do have fun!
TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.
MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: From 27th -29th November there is an Advent Market in Zug, and there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.
VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL 28th NOV – 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in todays’s world. On the opening day 28th November there is FREE entrance! Find out all about it here
ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 29th NOV, 6th & 20th DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the first of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.
THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here
CHRISTMAS TREE LIT AT DOLDER ICE RINK SUNDAY 29th NOV: On Sunday 29th November the Christmas Tree at the Dolder Ice Rink will be switched on with over 11,000 LED lights. See here.
SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
Or you can see our video of a Tutankhamun Torchlight event where the video was taken by Tim Hughes here:
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination in January. See details here.
A TRIP TO THE WILDNISPARK: Find out all about the wonderful Wildnispark in Zurich. Read all about it here.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website for My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fonues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.
MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.
RACLETTE PYRAMID STADELHOFEN: The distinctive Glühwein and Raclette Pyramid is back at Stadelhofen. Find out all about it here.
EVER TRIED AN INSECT BURGER? YOU CAN NOW AT THE BUTCHER RESTAURANTS! This Special Insect Burger is sustainable and healthy, as insects are protein-rich, full of vitamins and have a small CO2 footprint. It consists of mealworms, chickpeas and grain and the taste is similar to hazelnut. For a limited time only you can try it out at The Butcher & his Daughter in Zurich, Badenerstrasse, The Butcher Zurich, Niederdorf, Zurich, Dietlikon, Uster, Bankstrasse and in Zug, Metalli and in Bern, Aarbergergasse. Find out more about it here.
CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond from 26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.
RECIPE FOR CARROT AND SWEET POTATO SOUP: A recipe for a delicious warming carrot and sweet potato soup this week. See our recipe here
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
Expats and Practical
MINCE PIES NOW AVAILABLE FROM THE CHEESEMAN!: Hot off the press a new arrival of mince pies at the British Cheese Centre, Markthalle im Viadukt, Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich. And whilst you’re there why not pop in for some Stilton or cheddar too? Visit the website here.
CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.
PS – Both books make for great presents!
NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here.
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
